Champions League reaction & Chelsea manager latest

What a night that was... mixed to say the least.

The Champions League group stage is back and it feels right, unless you support Liverpool or Rangers that is.

The Reds were humbled 4-1 at Napoli, but not until after Rangers were thumped at Ajax. Only Tottenham, inspired by Richarlison as they beat Marseille, saved it from being a completely miserable night for British clubs in Europe.

We'll look back at that and preview the Europa League and Conference League games tonight... and there is the small matter of Chelsea's latest manager hunt.

Graham Potter is holding talks after Thomas Tuchel's sacking yesterday.

Shall we get started?