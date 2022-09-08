Live

Champions League reaction & Chelsea manager latest

preview
Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Chelsea hold talks with Potter after sacking Tuchel'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian back page
    Copyright: Guardian
  2. 'Potter set to replace Tuchel at Chelsea'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Times

    Times back page
    Copyright: Times
  3. 'Falling out with players led to Tuchel's Blues exit'

    Thursday's back pages

    i Newspaper

    i sport back page
    Copyright: The i sport
  4. 'It's all gone to Pott'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
  5. 'Hurry Potter'

    Thursday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Mirror
  6. 'Potter offered the Chelsea job'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail back page
    Copyright: Mail
  7. To the papers

    We'll start by reflecting on what the back pages made of a hectic day yesterday.

    Chelsea dominate the headlines, but Liverpool are prominent too...

  8. Good morning!

    What a night that was... mixed to say the least.

    The Champions League group stage is back and it feels right, unless you support Liverpool or Rangers that is.

    The Reds were humbled 4-1 at Napoli, but not until after Rangers were thumped at Ajax. Only Tottenham, inspired by Richarlison as they beat Marseille, saved it from being a completely miserable night for British clubs in Europe.

    We'll look back at that and preview the Europa League and Conference League games tonight... and there is the small matter of Chelsea's latest manager hunt.

    Graham Potter is holding talks after Thomas Tuchel's sacking yesterday.

    Shall we get started?

    A tough night for Liverpool...

    Jurgen Klopp
    Copyright: Getty Images

    A great night for Tottenham...

    Richarlison
    Copyright: Getty Images

    A rude awakening for Rangers...

    Ajax celebrate scoring against Rangers
    Copyright: Getty Images
