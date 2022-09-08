Champions League reaction & Chelsea manager latest

We'll start by reflecting on what the back pages made of a hectic day yesterday.
Chelsea dominate the headlines, but Liverpool are prominent too...
Good morning!
What a night that was... mixed to say the least.
The Champions League group stage is back and it feels right, unless you support Liverpool or Rangers that is.
The Reds were humbled 4-1 at Napoli, but not until after Rangers were thumped at Ajax. Only Tottenham, inspired by Richarlison as they beat Marseille, saved it from being a completely miserable night for British clubs in Europe.
We'll look back at that and preview the Europa League and Conference League games tonight... and there is the small matter of Chelsea's latest manager hunt.
Graham Potter is holding talks after Thomas Tuchel's sacking yesterday.
'Chelsea hold talks with Potter after sacking Tuchel'
Thursday's back pages
The Guardian
'Potter set to replace Tuchel at Chelsea'
Thursday's back pages
The Times
'Falling out with players led to Tuchel's Blues exit'
Thursday's back pages
i Newspaper
'It's all gone to Pott'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Express
'Hurry Potter'
Thursday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'Potter offered the Chelsea job'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Mail
To the papers
A tough night for Liverpool...
A great night for Tottenham...
A rude awakening for Rangers...