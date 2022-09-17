Irish Premiership: Radio, text and in-play clips from Saturday's four games

Jordan Forsythe scored the winner as Crusaders came back from a goal down to beat reigning Irish Premiership champions Linfield 2-1 at Seaview.

Joel Cooper opened the scoring two minutes into the second half from close range before Philip Lowry levelled for Crusaders on 59 minutes.

Forsythe completed the comeback in the 83rd minute.

In Friday night's other gameLorcan Forde scored the winner as Newry City beat basement side Dungannon Swifts 1-0 at the Showgrounds.

