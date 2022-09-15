Champions League reaction & latest football news

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "We are used to doing it [comebacks] lately. I don’t like it.

"We played in the wrong gear today. No aggression. We were passive. The moment we changed rhythm with Phil [Foden], Bernardo [Silva] and Julian [Alvarez], we changed our pace and scored two excellent goals.

"I'm pretty sure the way were playing in the first half John [Stones] wouldn't have had the courage to try it [his shot but we had the rhythm and momentum and we said OK it’s going to happen. It was exceptional. I’m so happy for him."

On Erling Haaland's goal: "What a goal. I remember a long time ago in Barcelona Johan Cruyff scored one quite similar against Atletico Madrid. It’s nice Erling emulated Johan Cruyff."

On Dortmund: "They are an exceptional team. We knew it. We weren’t good enough today. At the same time it’s always good to have that resilience - let’s go, let's go, let's go. Having Julian and Erling in the box, having that alternative, it works."