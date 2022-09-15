Champions League reaction & latest football news

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "We are used to doing it [comebacks] lately. I don’t like it.
"We played in the wrong gear today. No aggression. We were passive. The moment we changed rhythm with Phil [Foden], Bernardo [Silva] and Julian [Alvarez], we changed our pace and scored two excellent goals.
"I'm pretty sure the way were playing in the first half John [Stones] wouldn't have had the courage to try it [his shot but we had the rhythm and momentum and we said OK it’s going to happen. It was exceptional. I’m so happy for him."
On Erling Haaland's goal: "What a goal. I remember a long time ago in Barcelona Johan Cruyff scored one quite similar against Atletico Madrid. It’s nice Erling emulated Johan Cruyff."
On Dortmund: "They are an exceptional team. We knew it. We weren’t good enough today. At the same time it’s always good to have that resilience - let’s go, let's go, let's go. Having Julian and Erling in the box, having that alternative, it works."
Haaland's late stunner sees City past Dortmund
Man City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Erling Haaland's magnificent strike capped a dramatic Manchester City comeback and condemned former club Borussia Dortmund to a painful Champions League defeat at Etihad Stadium.
City struggled against a composed Dortmund, who took the lead when the outstanding Jude Bellingham glanced home Marco Reus' cross after 56 minutes.
Pep Guardiola's side toiled in search of inspiration and found the equaliser with 10 minutes left when defender John Stones fired a powerful shot past Dortmund keeper Alexander Meyer.
Inevitably, it was left to Haaland to produce a truly special moment four minutes later, showing outstanding athleticism to soar through the air and score from Joao Cancelo's cross.
Champions League reaction
'It’s nice Erling emulated Johan Cruyff'
Today's agenda
'Flying Machine'
Good morning
It was another busy night of Champions League action on Wednesday.
Man City completed a late comeback against Borussia Dortmund thanks to goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland, after Jude Bellingham scored for the visitors.
Graham Potter's Chelsea were held to a draw by Red Bull Salzburg on his debut at Stamford Bridge, while Celtic drew with Shakhtar Donetsk and Rangers were beaten by Napoli.
We'll go through all the games before covering Premier League news conferences and this afternoon's England squad announcement.
We'll start with a look at the papers and how the saw the Champions League games unfold.