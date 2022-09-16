Europa League reaction & Premier League build-up

It was also a successful night for West Ham in the Europa Conference League - though they survived a late scare as they came from behind to beat Danish side Silkeborg IF.

The visitors dominated in Denmark but fell behind in the fifth minute when Kasper Kusk netted a first-time finish.

The Hammers levelled eight minutes later through a Manuel Lanzini penalty after Maxwel Cornet was fouled in the box.

Gianluca Scamacca completed the turnaround in the 25th minute with a thumping finish before a Craig Dawson header had West Ham 3-1 up shortly before half-time.

Silkeborg set up a tense finale with 15 minutes remaining when Soren Tengstedt netted on the rebound from Tonni Adamsen's shot after Jarrod Bowen had squandered possession.

The result means West Ham stay top of Group B, with Romanian side FCSB drawing 0-0 with Belgium outfit Anderlecht in the group's other fixture.