Listen: National League & FA Cup qualifying commentaries
Commentaries Avaliable
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST
National League
Aldershot Town v Wealdstone - BBC Radio Surrey
Barnet v York City - BBC Radio York
Dorking Wanderers v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Surrey
FC Halifax Town v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey
Notts County v Altrincham - BBC Radio Nottingham
Oldham Athletic v Wrexham - Radio Wales Sports
Southend United v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Essex & BBC Radio Somerset
Torquay United v Scunthorpe United - BBC Radio Devon
FA Cup Qualifying
Basford United v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Chestnut v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
Three Bridges v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester