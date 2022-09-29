Listen: National League & FA Cup qualifying commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries Avaliable

    All games kick-off at 15:00 BST

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Wealdstone - BBC Radio Surrey

    Barnet v York City - BBC Radio York

    Dorking Wanderers v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Surrey

    FC Halifax Town v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey

    Notts County v Altrincham - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Oldham Athletic v Wrexham - Radio Wales Sports

    Southend United v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Essex & BBC Radio Somerset

    Torquay United v Scunthorpe United - BBC Radio Devon

    FA Cup Qualifying

    Basford United v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Chestnut v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Three Bridges v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

