Nations League & WSL reaction, plus England v Germany build-up

Tweet using #bbcfootball or Text 81111 (UK standard rates apply)
SMS Message: This Germany game is arguably the most important game we've ever played against them. This is a must win game for many reasons but primarily to finally break our dry spell and score a goal but also to salvage what ever World Cup chances England have! Unfortunately I'm not confident we'll do either... from Tom
This Germany game is arguably the most important game we've ever played against them. This is a must win game for many reasons but primarily to finally break our dry spell and score a goal but also to salvage what ever World Cup chances England have! Unfortunately I'm not confident we'll do either...
'I will be judged on World Cup'
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England were relegated to the Nations League's second tier with a 1-0 defeat by Italy in Milan on Friday.
They face Germany tonight having gone five games without a victory for the first time since 2014.
England manager Gareth Southgate says he knows results at this year's World Cup will dictate his future, despite his contract running until 2024.
"I am not foolish," he said. "I know ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup."
Live Reporting
Joe Rindl
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images The Daily TelegraphCopyright: The Daily Telegraph The IndependentCopyright: The Independent Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Tonight's a big game for England, that's for sure. Most important ever though? Can't say I agree, sorry Tom.
England's last win against Germany came in the Euro 2020 last 16, their first knockout win over their old rivals since the 1966 World Cup final.
Here's a round-up we wrote on seven classic meetings between the two.
Get Involved
Tweet using #bbcfootball or Text 81111 (UK standard rates apply)
'I will be judged on World Cup'
England were relegated to the Nations League's second tier with a 1-0 defeat by Italy in Milan on Friday.
They face Germany tonight having gone five games without a victory for the first time since 2014.
England manager Gareth Southgate says he knows results at this year's World Cup will dictate his future, despite his contract running until 2024.
"I am not foolish," he said. "I know ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup."
Read more in our preview here.
'Contract won't protect me'
The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph have also gone big on England saying "Southgate admits his contract won't protect him" if results don't turn around.
'I'll be sacked if we flop'
Independent
There's plenty of England chat on the back pages this morning.
The Independent are leading on Gareth Southgate's press conference quotes saying he thinks he'll "be sacked" if England have a poor tournament in Qatar.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
As always you can have your say on all things football.
Wales fans, do you agree with Rob Page that relegation "is not the end of the world"?
England supporters, what do you want to see against Germany tonight to convince you Gareth Southgate is still the right man for the job?
'Relegation is not going to derail us'
Where does defeat leave Wales ahead of the World Cup? Manager Rob Page doesn't seem to think Sunday's loss will derail his side.
"We're disappointed that we lost the game and we got relegated, but it's not the end of the world and we're now fully focused on the World Cup," Page said.
"Let's take a reality check, let's take a look at the opposition we've been up against in the Netherlands, Belgium and Poland. Our players are not playing week-in, week-out.
"We've had a lot of injuries coming into this.
"It's not going to derail us, it's not going to dent our confidence whatsoever."
Wales relegated after Poland loss
Only a win would have saved Wales from Nations League relegation at home to Poland but it was the visitors who came out on top.
Robert Lewandowski's touch set up Karol Swiderski to finish between Wayne Hennessey's legs in the 57th minute.
Wales had chances to equalise, with Brennan Johnson's low shot superbly saved by Wojciech Szczesny before Gareth Bale headed against the crossbar in added time.
But Poland ultimately ran out worthy 1-0 winners.
Welcome
Morning!
Loads to chat about today. England face Germany in the Nations League at 19:45 BST tonight. Plus we'll bring you Scotland and Northern Ireland news ahead of their Tuesday matches.
In the WSL Chelsea got their first win of the season on Sunday while Everton silenced Liverpool at Anfield.
But let's start with reaction to Wales' relegation from the top tier of the Nations League last night.