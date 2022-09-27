World Cup questions for England after dramatic draw with Germany

At the risk of giving away my own opinion on who should start at the World Cup, how good was this guy once again for England?
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham picked up the player of the match award at Wembley.
A must-start in Qatar? Hit the thumbs...
Who would you pick at the World Cup?
England 3-3 Germany
There will be no further chances for Gareth Southgate to trial players and tactics before the World Cup.
There are no pre-tournament friendlies, with the World Cup kicking off a week after club football ends, meaning England go into the tournament on the back of their disappointing Nations League campaign.
The question is, who would you pick in your England XI for their World Cup opener against Iran on Monday, 21 November?
The other match in England's group saw Italy pip Hungary to a place in the Nations League finals.
Roberto Mancini's side prevailed 2-0 in Budapest to leapfrog Hungary in the table, with Marco Rossi's hosts only requiring a draw at the Puskas Arena to reach the last four of the competition.
The result means Italy finish top of Group A3 with 11 points from six games, one point above Hungary, with Germany third and relegated England in fourth.
Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, join Croatia and the Netherlands in next June's finals tournament, with Spain and Portugal set to meet in Braga on Tuesday for the last available spot.
Despite these dismal performances (and one encouraging one last night), like true England fans we will all be believing we can win the World Cup by November. It's coming home. from Zac, Leeds
Despite these dismal performances (and one encouraging one last night), like true England fans we will all be believing we can win the World Cup by November. It's coming home.
Gareth Southgate was stretching reality by claiming England's performance in defeat to Italy on Friday was "a step in the right direction" but there was much more to be satisfied about here despite having to settle for a draw and sixth game without a win.
England showed more attacking intent without the final flourish in the first half and demonstrated real character to battle back from two goals down, with the mood inside Wembley just starting to turn and Germany looking in command.
With nothing to lose and the handbrake off, and with substitutes Mount and Bukayo Saka prominent, England finally gathered the momentum they have lost in recent times and turned the match on its head, finally exerting pressure on Germany and reaping the rewards of those three quick goals.
If England had suffered another loss, it would have been a damaging finale before the World Cup gets under way but the manner in which they picked up the pace to punish a rocky Germany offered more optimism than in any recent performances.
It was another game without a win - but not another game without hope.
So, before we get stuck in to what it all means, an early call for your views this morning.
What did you make of England in their final match before the World Cup?
Encouraged by that second-half fightback, or deeply concerned about the Three Lions' winless run?
Who should - and should not - be starting for England in Qatar?
Next up, the World Cup
England 3-3 Germany
England, of course, had already been relegated from the Nations League's top tier with defeat by Italy on Friday.
Monday's result means the Three Lions are now on their worst run of results since 1993.
Next up, the World Cup in Qatar...
England 3-3 Germany
But there was to be one final twist, as a mistake from Nick Pope allowed Kai Havertz to level three minutes from time - the sixth goal in 35 second-half minutes.
England 3-3 Germany
Facing a third straight defeat, England turned the game around with three goals in a superb 12-minute spell...
England 3-3 Germany
It wasn't looking great for England and Gareth Southgate when Kai Havertz curled in a wonderful second for Germany...
