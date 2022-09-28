Live

International football reaction - Scotland promoted

Harry De Cosemo

  1. No Robertson? No problem. Scotland have the feelgood factor

    Ukraine 0-0 Scotland

    Ryan Poteous
    Here's a snippet from Tom English's reaction piece...

    Andy Robertson, Clarke's captain, out for the triple header over the past week? His best player, Kieran Tierney, missing through concussion? His combatant midfielder, Scott McTominay, out, too? "I've had worse," Clarke might have said, just as the Black Knight did.

    Three full-backs and four centre-backs all absent? "Tis but a scratch". A virus in the camp thrown into the mix. "Just a flesh wound". A back four thrown together? Chance after chance after chance for Ukraine? "None shall pass". The Tartan Army chewing their fingers off in all parts of the world while Clarke remained cool on the touchline? "I move for no man".

    Scotland held on. That's all they had to do. The excellence of their previous two results made it that way. Six points out of six put them in the box seat but there was still so much work to be done, so many jumpy moments to go through.

    Read on.

  2. Clarke says Scotland 'don't need' Euros play-off

    Ukraine 0-0 Scotland

    Video caption: 'I don't think we'll need play-off' - Clarke hails Scotland players

    Head coach Steve Clarke believes Scotland won't need the Euro 2024 play-off that his side secured by topping their Nations League group.

    The Scots drew 0-0 in Ukraine to earn promotion to the top tier of the competition, and ensure they will be in Pot 2 for the Euros qualifying draw.

    The draw will be on Sunday, 9 October, with the top two in each section qualifying for the finals in Germany.

    "I don't think with this group of players we'll need it," Clarke said.

    Full story.

  3. Scotland draw to gain Nation's League promotion

    Ukraine 0-0 Scotland

    Scotland celebrate Nations League promotion
    A depleted Scotland earned promotion to the top tier of the Nations League - and a Euro 2024 play-off place - after a defensively disciplined and brave display clinched the point they needed against Ukraine.

    Missing 10 important players, Steve Clarke's side rode their luck at times in Krakow as Ukraine created several clear cut chances.

    But profligacy and some wonderful goalkeeping from Craig Gordon earned a vital point which sealed Scotland top spot in Group B1.

    It also capped an impressive turnaround for the national side after the disappointment of losing to Ukraine in June's World Cup play-off, and puts them into Pot 2 for the qualifying draw for the European Championships on 9 October.

    Match report.

  4. San Siro plans open to public

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Inter and AC Milan have re-affirmed their intention to pull down the iconic San Siro stadium.

    The Serie A giants were both present in Milan on Tuesday for the unveiling of the latest plans for a replacement stadium on the same site.

    It marks the start of a public debate on the development of both the stadium and the surrounding site, work on which could start in 2024.

    The latest impressions are not regarded as final and could be adjusted significantly before they are finally determined.

    However, they will involve the demolition of the current stadium and complete removal of the distinctive spiral walkways and protruding red girders which are part of what has made the 80,000-capacity San Siro one of the most famous stadiums in the world.

    San Siro
  5. Today's agenda

    So, here's what we have coming up for you this morning. Provisionally, of course.

    • Scotland promoted! A draw with Ukraine is enough to see them go up to Nations League A.
    • Dismal Northern Ireland... we'll unpack what next for an Baraclough's side.
    • England chat, the debates rage on!
    • International round-up.

    Let's get into it!

  6. Should Maguire make the World Cup squad?

    Before I give you today's agenda, here is a snap poll based on the dominant topic from the back pages.

    Note this is asking about the squad, not the starting XI...

    Vote with the thumbs.

    Harry Maguire
  7. 'We need Maguire to win in Qatar'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph back page
  8. 'Hurry up Harry'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star is urging Maguire to find form before the World Cup in just over 50 days time...

    Star back page
  9. 'Help Harry help us'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Express run with Southgate's rallying cry for Maguire's critics to back him ahead of Qatar.

    Express back page
  10. 'Get help, Harry'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    In the Mail, former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville has encouraged Maguire to see a psychologist as the discourse grows around him.

    Mail
  11. 'We need Maguire to win it'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Times

    It is a similar message ahead of the World Cup in today's Times.

    Times back page
  12. 'Undroppable'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    In the Mirror, Southgate explains why he maintains faith in Harry Maguire despite growing calls for him to be dropped.

    Mirror back page
  13. 'Great expectations'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    We start in the Guardian, where England boss Gareth Southgate has admitted his players are feeling the pressure.

    Guardian
  14. To the papers...

    Before we do anything else... lets check in with the back pages.

  15. Good morning

    Well, hello there!

    It is especially a good morning for all the Scotland fans.

    A 0-0 draw with Ukraine in Krakow has seen Steve Clarke's side promoted to the Nations League top division, a welcome moment of positivity after disappointing campaigns for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

    We'll react to that today, plus bring you more international football chat as a debate rages on for England boss Gareth Southgate.

