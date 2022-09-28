International football reaction - Scotland promoted

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Here's a snippet from Tom English's reaction piece...

Andy Robertson, Clarke's captain, out for the triple header over the past week? His best player, Kieran Tierney, missing through concussion? His combatant midfielder, Scott McTominay, out, too? "I've had worse," Clarke might have said, just as the Black Knight did.

Three full-backs and four centre-backs all absent? "Tis but a scratch". A virus in the camp thrown into the mix. "Just a flesh wound". A back four thrown together? Chance after chance after chance for Ukraine? "None shall pass". The Tartan Army chewing their fingers off in all parts of the world while Clarke remained cool on the touchline? "I move for no man".

Scotland held on. That's all they had to do. The excellence of their previous two results made it that way. Six points out of six put them in the box seat but there was still so much work to be done, so many jumpy moments to go through.

Read on.