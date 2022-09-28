International football reaction - Scotland promoted

No Robertson? No problem. Scotland have the feelgood factor
Ukraine 0-0 Scotland
Here's a snippet from Tom English's reaction piece...
Andy Robertson, Clarke's captain, out for the triple header over the past week? His best player, Kieran Tierney, missing through concussion? His combatant midfielder, Scott McTominay, out, too? "I've had worse," Clarke might have said, just as the Black Knight did.
Three full-backs and four centre-backs all absent? "Tis but a scratch". A virus in the camp thrown into the mix. "Just a flesh wound". A back four thrown together? Chance after chance after chance for Ukraine? "None shall pass". The Tartan Army chewing their fingers off in all parts of the world while Clarke remained cool on the touchline? "I move for no man".
Scotland held on. That's all they had to do. The excellence of their previous two results made it that way. Six points out of six put them in the box seat but there was still so much work to be done, so many jumpy moments to go through.
A depleted Scotland earned promotion to the top tier of the Nations League - and a Euro 2024 play-off place - after a defensively disciplined and brave display clinched the point they needed against Ukraine.
Missing 10 important players, Steve Clarke's side rode their luck at times in Krakow as Ukraine created several clear cut chances.
But profligacy and some wonderful goalkeeping from Craig Gordon earned a vital point which sealed Scotland top spot in Group B1.
It also capped an impressive turnaround for the national side after the disappointment of losing to Ukraine in June's World Cup play-off, and puts them into Pot 2 for the qualifying draw for the European Championships on 9 October.
Inter and AC Milan have re-affirmed their intention to pull
down the iconic San Siro stadium.
The Serie A giants were both present in Milan on Tuesday for
the unveiling of the latest plans for a replacement stadium on the same site.
It marks the start of a public debate on the development of
both the stadium and the surrounding site, work on which could start in 2024.
The latest impressions are not regarded as final and could
be adjusted significantly before they are finally determined.
However, they will involve the demolition of the current
stadium and complete removal of the distinctive spiral walkways and protruding
red girders which are part of what has made the 80,000-capacity San Siro one of
the most famous stadiums in the world.
Today's agenda
So, here's what we have coming up for you this morning. Provisionally, of course.
Scotland promoted! A draw with Ukraine is enough to see them go up to Nations League A.
Dismal Northern Ireland... we'll unpack what next for an Baraclough's side.
England chat, the debates rage on!
International round-up.
Let's get into it!
Should Maguire make the World Cup squad?
Before I give you today's agenda, here is a snap poll based on the dominant topic from the back pages.
Note this is asking about the squad, not the starting XI...
In the Mail, former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville has encouraged Maguire to see a psychologist as the discourse grows around him.
'We need Maguire to win it'
Wednesday's back pages
The Times
It is a similar message ahead of the World Cup in today's Times.
'Undroppable'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
In the Mirror, Southgate explains why he maintains faith in Harry Maguire despite growing calls for him to be dropped.
'Great expectations'
Wednesday's back pages
The Guardian
We start in the Guardian, where England boss Gareth Southgate has admitted his players are feeling the pressure.
To the papers...
Before we do anything else... lets check in with the back pages.
Good morning
Well, hello there!
It is especially a good morning for all the Scotland fans.
A 0-0 draw with Ukraine in Krakow has seen Steve Clarke's side promoted to the Nations League top division, a welcome moment of positivity after disappointing campaigns for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
We'll react to that today, plus bring you more international football chat as a debate rages on for England boss Gareth Southgate.
Scotland promoted! A draw with Ukraine is enough to see them go up to Nations League A.
Dismal Northern Ireland... we'll unpack what next for an Baraclough's side.
England chat, the debates rage on!
International round-up.
San Siro plans open to public
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Inter and AC Milan have re-affirmed their intention to pull down the iconic San Siro stadium.
The Serie A giants were both present in Milan on Tuesday for the unveiling of the latest plans for a replacement stadium on the same site.
It marks the start of a public debate on the development of both the stadium and the surrounding site, work on which could start in 2024.
The latest impressions are not regarded as final and could be adjusted significantly before they are finally determined.
However, they will involve the demolition of the current stadium and complete removal of the distinctive spiral walkways and protruding red girders which are part of what has made the 80,000-capacity San Siro one of the most famous stadiums in the world.
Today's agenda
So, here's what we have coming up for you this morning. Provisionally, of course.
Let's get into it!
Should Maguire make the World Cup squad?
Before I give you today's agenda, here is a snap poll based on the dominant topic from the back pages.
Note this is asking about the squad, not the starting XI...
Vote with the thumbs.
To the papers...
Before we do anything else... lets check in with the back pages.
Good morning
Well, hello there!
It is especially a good morning for all the Scotland fans.
A 0-0 draw with Ukraine in Krakow has seen Steve Clarke's side promoted to the Nations League top division, a welcome moment of positivity after disappointing campaigns for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
We'll react to that today, plus bring you more international football chat as a debate rages on for England boss Gareth Southgate.