Premier League build-up & news conferences

More from Klopp on Alexander-Arnold: “My point of
view, it’s an easy pick. Whichever team I would coach in the moment, I would
sign him because he is exceptional.
“Is he always
exceptional? No.
“The rest now is that it
is Gareth’s job to find a team, and England is obviously blessed with a lot of
really talented players in a similar position and it’s difficult to line them
all up together.
“In this case, it could
work, Reece James can play in a three in the back and that would be interesting
to see how they could interchange positions.
“The only thing I can
really say is that I see it differently, but that does not mean it is right or
wrong.
“For Trent, he came back
and accepts the decision of the manager because he understands football pretty
well, he’s an extremely smart boy. As a player you can never do more than offer
what you can offer.
“In football, there is one
guy who decides if that is good enough or not and that’s the manager. Here,
more often than not it’s the case he is picked and for England, obviously, not.”
Post update
Liverpool v Brighton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Liverpool
Really explosive stuff from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Trent Alexander-Arnold in his pre-Brighton news conference!
“You really
want to open this box? I mean it, you are an English journalist and we cannot
discuss selections until the World Cup starts, it’s one of the reasons why you
make massive stories of these things,” Klopp said.
“Why the team cannot
prepare properly. If you ask me for my honest opinion, you will create
headlines, it’s clear.
“It helps Germany,
maybe, it doesn’t help England. I don’t know why we do that.
“A manager picks a
player, or not, which I would obviously decide differently but I’m not in charge
of this team and that’s how it is. If you want to discuss it, I have a lot of
things to say but I’m not sure it makes sense.
“We are fine here
because it’s completely different because I see him differently. It’s obvious.
“There are stories out
there all the time that talk about him and say he’s not a good defender, but
that’s not true,” Klopp continued.
“He is a good defender,
he doesn’t always defend good, that is true as well, but that is what we’re
working on, he is a young player, he is 23.
“There is space for
improvement, definitely, but we only discuss it on the level we discuss it
because his offensive impact is so extreme for us, it could be for each team in
the world."
Chelsea
Post update
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Chelsea
Potter on his philosophy compared to predecessor Thomas Tuchel: "Everybody has got slightly different idea on football. Don’t get too
wound up about that. It is more a choice we all make and we have to make those
choices work. I have huge respect for Thomas and his teams. I''m not in the business of comparing
myself to him or anyone else."
Post update
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Chelsea
Potter says N'Golo Kante is out on the grass but not training with the team yet, while Edouard Mendy is further along but not fit to play.
Post update
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Chelsea
Chelsea boss Graham Potter on the reception he'll get at Crystal Palace as a former Brighton boss: "I'm sure it’ll be a nice
friendly one, definitely! I like the atmosphere there. A proper football stadium,
supporters get behind the team, make it difficult for the away team. The boys are ready and itching to play.
On no wins in seven against Palace: "It goes
to show how tough Premier League is. Margins are small. That’s history, looking forward to
maybe changing that on Saturday."
Post update
Man City v Man Utd (Sun, 14:00BST)
Manchester City
Guardiola on the battle and height difference between Erling Haaland and Lisandro Martinez: "Erling is taller. But I like when people underestimate
players for their size. Knowing from my experience there is no doubt [about Martinez]. It’s not
the first time that he’ll play against strikers taller than him. In the box, in
those positions, Erling is taller."
Post update
Man City v Man Utd (Sun, 14:00BST)
Manchester City
Guardiola on how the Manchester derby compares to El Clasico and Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund: "Barcelona Madrid
was louder. Lots more media, more everything. The rest, Germany, here, we
can work, it’s perfect.
What’s it like for you? Do you feel different for these
games? "Yeah it’s different, important, they are a big rival in the city – we have to try
to figure out what they are going to do but you don’t have to have extra
emotions, everyone knows what it is."
Post update
Man City v Man Utd (Sun, 14:00BST)
Manchester City
Speaking ahead of the Manchester derby, Man City boss Pep Guardiola offered an update on his defence, saying John Stones is out after picking up an injury with England, and Aymeric Laporte has trained well alone.
On 13 matches in the next 43 days: "Everyone is going to do their bit. [How many tactical sessions?] Few. Everyone will be involved, some more than others. It’s not
new, you train specific what you need."
Post update
Liverpool v Brighton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Brighton & Hove Albion
De Zerbi on Jurgen Klopp: "He is a great manager who has achieved wherever he is at. At both Liverpool and Dortmund, he has creative personality, a very smart man, charismatic and I’m proud
to play against him and his squad in that stadium.
"Of course the first game at
Anfield is something unique. But of course I have to keep focus on my team,
instructions given and what we can do."
De Zerbi on his mentality and contact with his players: "Mentality never changes. A strong team has always a strong
mentality despite opponent playing with. This is our challenge but then of
course on the pitch also the opponent will be tough.
"Depending on how opponent will play, the game
may come up different, depending on what you are thinking about. When thinking and
talking about our biggest challenge, I think how to raise up the bar. It
doesn’t mean we are arrogant, we are ambitious. There is a big difference between the two."
"I have spoken a lot of times with the defenders [Lewis] Dunk, [Joel] Veltman, [Adam] Webster, that for me are most important players in the squad, because from
there it starts everything – the build up, how to dominate the game. [Moises] Caicedo
and [Alexis] Mac Allister came back yesterday from their national teams.
"I have poken with March,
Solly’s a key player for me. I want him to understand how important he is for me. [Leandro] Trossard, more or less I told him same things that I said to
Solly."
De Zerbi incoming...
Liverpool v Brighton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Roberto de Zerbi spoke to the media ahead of Brighton's trip to Liverpool.
So later than billed, lets hear what he had to say.
On his arrival at Brighton: "I feel good. It has been a difficult first moment but I think I can do a good job."
On Liverpool: "The game is very difficult for us but also for every team. I believe
in my players, Liverpool is one of best teams in the Premier League and in Europe, in the
world, we know they are difficult but I trust in my players to play a good game
and after we will look at the result in the end."
Liverpool v Brighton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Liverpool
Post update
Liverpool v Brighton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Liverpool
Post update
Liverpool v Brighton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Liverpool
Chelsea
Post update
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Chelsea
Post update
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Chelsea
Post update
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Chelsea
Manchester City
Post update
Man City v Man Utd (Sun, 14:00BST)
Manchester City
Post update
Man City v Man Utd (Sun, 14:00BST)
Manchester City
Post update
Man City v Man Utd (Sun, 14:00BST)
Manchester City
Post update
Liverpool v Brighton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Post update
Liverpool v Brighton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Liverpool v Brighton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ten Hag '100% convinced' he was right to choose Man Utd
Man City v Man Utd (Sun, 14:00BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Ahead of his first Manchester derby, Erik ten Hag was reminded that Pep Guardiola once said the Dutchman, who worked with him for a time at Bayern Munich, could replace him at Manchester City.
Ten Hag took the question in his stride.
"It's a nice compliment, first, but I'm 100 per cent convinced I choose Manchester United with everything in it and I didn't regret it for one second."
Ten Hag confident Maguire can turn his form around
Man City v Man Utd (Sun, 14:00BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
I asked Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag whether he has to be protective of Harry Maguire given how much negative attention he has been attracting lately.
Ten Hag's response was forceful.
"I have to back him. But I back him because I believe in him," said the Dutchman.
"You see his career, almost 50 caps for England. For Leicester and Manchester United he's performing really well.
"What you see is he has a high potential. Then it is about him.
"The players in the dressing room, the coaches, the manager, we all believe in him. That’s what I told him. I’m sure he can do it. He will turn around this. I am really convinced of that."
Maguire misses Manchester derby
Man City v Man Utd (Sun, 14:00BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed Harry Maguire will miss Sunday's Manchester derby.
Maguire suffered a suspected hamstring injury during England's Nations League draw with Germany on Monday.
However, the good news for United is that striking duo Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have been training this week and look like being available.