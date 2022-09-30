Premier League build-up & news conferences

More from Klopp on Alexander-Arnold: “My point of view, it’s an easy pick. Whichever team I would coach in the moment, I would sign him because he is exceptional.

“Is he always exceptional? No.

“The rest now is that it is Gareth’s job to find a team, and England is obviously blessed with a lot of really talented players in a similar position and it’s difficult to line them all up together.

“In this case, it could work, Reece James can play in a three in the back and that would be interesting to see how they could interchange positions.

“The only thing I can really say is that I see it differently, but that does not mean it is right or wrong.

“For Trent, he came back and accepts the decision of the manager because he understands football pretty well, he’s an extremely smart boy. As a player you can never do more than offer what you can offer.

“In football, there is one guy who decides if that is good enough or not and that’s the manager. Here, more often than not it’s the case he is picked and for England, obviously, not.”