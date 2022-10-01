Celtic v Motherwell
Live

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Motherwell - commentary

preview
BBC Radio Scotland Extra

Live Reporting

Andy Campbell

All times stated are UK

  1. PENALTY FOR ABERDEEN

    Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock

  2. YELLOW CARD

    Dundee United 0-1 St Johnstone

    First booking of the day in the Tayside derby and it's St Johnstone's Ryan McGowan - once again plying his trade as a midfield enforcer.

    United haven't created too many clear cut chances, whilst Saints look threatening on the counter. An interesting start at Tannadice.

  3. GOAL Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock

    Vicente Besuijen

    Aberdeen goal
  4. CLOSE!

    Celtic 0-0 Motherwell

    Celtic captain Callum McGregor should do better.

    Again it's Jota down the left, and his cross picks out McGregor at the back stick, and he side-foots well over the bar.

    He just wasn't set.

  5. May day

    Dundee United 0-1 St Johnstone

    Stevie May
    Image caption: Stevie May has St Johnstone in front at Tannadice
  6. YELLOW CARD

    Aberdeen 0-0 Kilmarnock

    Jordan Jones clips the heel of Hayden Coulson as he breaks away from him and the Kilmarnock winger is the first player booked by referee Kevin Clancy.

  7. GOAL Cove Rangers 1-0 Arbroath

    Connor Scully

    Connor Scully has given Cove Rangers the lead against Arbroath.

    Cove Rangers goal
  8. GOAL Partick Thistle 0-1 Morton

    Robbie Muirhead

    Morton have the lead at Firhill with Robbie Muirhead finding the net.

    Morton goal
  9. GREAT SAVE!

    Ross County 0-0 Hibernian

    Ryan Porteous is clearly up for this one.

    Thirty yards from goal he takes a touch out of his feet and his dipping shot is going to burst the net if not for a strong punch away by Ross Laidlaw.

  10. Post update

    Aberdeen 0-0 Kilmarnock

    Both teams showing attacking intent but neither goalkeeper has been troubled in the opening 15 minutes of the match.

    Derek McInnes
    Image caption: Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is up against his former club today
  11. GOAL Dundee United 0-1 St Johnstone

    Stevie May

    It's a simple ball over the top and the United defenders wait for the offside flag but it doesn't come.

    A brilliant finish over the keeper from Stevie May to give St Johnstone the lead.

    St Johnstone goal
  12. GOAL Celtic 1-0 Motherwell

    Kyogo Furuhashi

    Celtic strike! Their dominance has been growing.

    Callum McGregor slides it to Jota, who crosses for Matt O'Riley.

    His header right in front of goal is too powerful for Liam Kelly, and Kyogo follows in from a yard out.

    Celtic goal
  13. New threads

    Hibernian are wearing their lime green change kit at Ross County today while St Johnstone are sporting their Fiorentina-esque away strip away to Dundee United.

    Martin Boyle playing for Hibernian against Ross County
    Andy Considine playing for St Johnstone against Dundee United
  14. Post update

    St Mirren 0-0 Livingston

    St Mirren are first to threaten from a corner, but Cypriot midfielder Alex Gogic's shot from around the penalty spot is high and wide.

  15. Smith's a centurion

    Dundee United 0-0 St Johnstone

    Liam Smith
    Image caption: Liam Smith has reached a century of Dundee United appearances
  16. Post update

    Ross County 0-0 Hibernian

    Hibernian have been enjoying the majority of the ball after the home side started the match brightly with two corners in quick succession.

    A free-kick for the away side on the edge of the area is blasted narrowly wide by Ryan Porteous.

    Clearly a player full of confidence after his midweek exploits.

  17. Changeable weather in Premiership

    It was sunny and rainy earlier at Tynecastle. It's both already in Dingwall while Tannadice and Pittodrie are enjoying sunshine and it's dry in Paisley.

  18. CLOSE!

    Celtic 0-0 Motherwell

    Having said that, Celtic go close with their first attack.

    Daizen Maeda gets away from Ricki Lamie, and cuts the ball back for Jota, who shoots straight at Liam Kelly.

    The Portuguese winger should score.

  19. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Motherwell

    It's Motherwell who have made the best start in the first couple of minutes. A lovely move earned a corner, and now another ball has just fizzed across the box.

    No shots, but a positive start from the visitors.

  20. McInnes greeted

    Aberdeen 0-0 Kilmarnock

    Tyrone Smith

    BBC Scotland

    A very warm reception for Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes from the home support as he returns to Pittodrie for the first time since his eight-year spell in charge of Aberdeen came to an end 18 months ago.

    Derek McInnes
