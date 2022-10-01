Scottish Premiership: Dundee United v St Johnstone - commentary

First booking of the day in the Tayside derby and it's St Johnstone's Ryan McGowan - once again plying his trade as a midfield enforcer.
United haven't created too many clear cut chances, whilst Saints look threatening on the counter. An interesting start at Tannadice.
GOAL Aberdeen 1-0 Kilmarnock
Vicente Besuijen
CLOSE!
Celtic 0-0 Motherwell
Celtic captain Callum McGregor should do better.
Again it's Jota down the left, and his cross picks out McGregor at the back stick, and he side-foots well over the bar.
He just wasn't set.
May day
Dundee United 0-1 St Johnstone
YELLOW CARD
Aberdeen 0-0 Kilmarnock
Jordan Jones clips the heel of Hayden Coulson as he breaks away from him and the Kilmarnock winger is the first player booked by referee Kevin Clancy.
GOAL Cove Rangers 1-0 Arbroath
Connor Scully
Connor Scully has given Cove Rangers the lead against Arbroath.
GOAL Partick Thistle 0-1 Morton
Robbie Muirhead
Morton have the lead at Firhill with Robbie Muirhead finding the net.
GREAT SAVE!
Ross County 0-0 Hibernian
Ryan Porteous is clearly up for this one.
Thirty yards from goal he takes a touch out of his feet and his dipping shot is going to burst the net if not for a strong punch away by Ross Laidlaw.
Post update
Aberdeen 0-0 Kilmarnock
Both teams showing attacking intent but neither goalkeeper has been troubled in the opening 15 minutes of the match.
GOAL Dundee United 0-1 St Johnstone
Stevie May
It's a simple ball over the top and the United defenders wait for the offside flag but it doesn't come.
A brilliant finish over the keeper from Stevie May to give St Johnstone the lead.
GOAL Celtic 1-0 Motherwell
Kyogo Furuhashi
Celtic strike! Their dominance has been growing.
Callum McGregor slides it to Jota, who crosses for Matt O'Riley.
His header right in front of goal is too powerful for Liam Kelly, and Kyogo follows in from a yard out.
New threads
Hibernian are wearing their lime green change kit at Ross County today while St Johnstone are sporting their Fiorentina-esque away strip away to Dundee United.
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Livingston
St Mirren are first to threaten from a corner, but Cypriot midfielder Alex Gogic's shot from around the penalty spot is high and wide.
Smith's a centurion
Dundee United 0-0 St Johnstone
Post update
Ross County 0-0 Hibernian
Hibernian have been enjoying the majority of the ball after the home side started the match brightly with two corners in quick succession.
A free-kick for the away side on the edge of the area is blasted narrowly wide by Ryan Porteous.
Clearly a player full of confidence after his midweek exploits.
Changeable weather in Premiership
It was sunny and rainy earlier at Tynecastle. It's both already in Dingwall while Tannadice and Pittodrie are enjoying sunshine and it's dry in Paisley.
CLOSE!
Celtic 0-0 Motherwell
Having said that, Celtic go close with their first attack.
Daizen Maeda gets away from Ricki Lamie, and cuts the ball back for Jota, who shoots straight at Liam Kelly.
The Portuguese winger should score.
Post update
Celtic 0-0 Motherwell
It's Motherwell who have made the best start in the first couple of minutes. A lovely move earned a corner, and now another ball has just fizzed across the box.
No shots, but a positive start from the visitors.
McInnes greeted
Aberdeen 0-0 Kilmarnock
Tyrone Smith
BBC Scotland
A very warm reception for Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes from the home support as he returns to Pittodrie for the first time since his eight-year spell in charge of Aberdeen came to an end 18 months ago.
