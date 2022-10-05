Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

Kilmarnock head into the match on a three-match losing streak but, as Derek McInnes was quick to point out this week, five of his side's last six fixtures have been on the road. “We’ve not been at home since Motherwell (August 27),” said the Killie boss. "In the two home games we had - outwith Celtic, where we got turned over - we picked up four points from six, against Dundee United and Motherwell. We now have two home games and it is important to try to show more confidence in our performances.”