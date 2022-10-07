Watch: Inverness CT v Partick Thistle

Hello and welcome to our live online coverage of tonight's Scottish Championship clash. What a cracker we have in store this evening as first-placed Partick Thistle make the journey up north to face fourth-placed Inverness. Team news and build-up on the way shortly.
Live Reporting
Jack Herrall
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Good evening
Inverness CT v Partick Thistle (19:45)
Hello and welcome to our live online coverage of tonight's Scottish Championship clash.
What a cracker we have in store this evening as first-placed Partick Thistle make the journey up north to face fourth-placed Inverness.
Team news and build-up on the way shortly.