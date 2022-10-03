Reaction after Man City thrash Man Utd

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said there was a "lack of belief" from his side in their 6-3 defeat to rivals Manchester City.

Despite winning their four previous Premier League matches, United were heavily beaten by City and trailed 4-0 at half-time.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks for City while Anthony Martial and Antony netted for United.

"When you don't believe on the pitch, you can't win games," said Ten Hag.

"It's quite simple, it's a lack of belief. That is unacceptable. We get undisciplined at following rules and you get hammered, that's what happened."