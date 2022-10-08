Scottish Premiership: St Johnstone v Celtic team news & build-up

Here we go for another weekend of Scottish Premiership action. Leaders Celtic are up first with a lunchtime visit to St Johnstone as both sides look to bounce back from midweek defeats. We have four more top flight games to follow, including an unusual 18:00 kick-off for Dundee United v Aberdeen at Tannadice. Let's crack on with the team news from McDiarmid Park...
LINE-UPS at McDiarmid Park
St Johnstone v Celtic (12:30)
St Johnstone: Matthews, Wright, Mitchell, Gordon, Considine, Brown, McGowan, Hallberg, Kucheriavyi, Murphy, Clark.
Substitutes: Parish, May, Crawford, Gallacher, Phillips, Bair, O'Halloran, McLennan, Wotherspoon.
Celtic: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Bernabei, O'Riley, Hatate, Haksabanovic, Abada, Jota, Giakoumakis.
Substitutes: Bain Siegrist, Kyogo, Mooy, McCarthy, Maeda, Forrest, Juranovic, Abildgaard.
A long day in the Premiership starts in Perth
St Johnstone v Celtic (12:30)
Let's crack on with the team news from McDiarmid Park...