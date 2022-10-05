Live

Champions League reaction

  1. 'Williamson will miss USA showdown'

    The Guardian

    The Guardian features an injury update on England women's captain Leah Williamson, who will miss Friday's match against the United States.

  2. 'Back with a bang - Trent rules Battle of Britain'

    The Daily Express

    As well as the requisite Trent Alexander-Arnold image, the Daily Express also highlights Tottenham's blank in Frankfurt as "Wasteful Spurs frustrate Conte".

  3. 'That's what you're missing, England'

    The Times

    Trent Alexander-Arnold's image, arms outstretched, also emblazons The Times.

  4. 'Are you watching, Gareth?'

    The Daily Telegraph

    There is theme emerging here - the Daily Telegraph also highlight Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal-scoring message to the England manager.

    The fact the Liverpool right-back helped his side to a clean sheet as well will not have gone unnoticed.

  5. 'Taa Daa!'

    The Daily Star

    The Daily Star leads on Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose defending had been in the spotlight recently following comments by England manager Gareth Southgate that his overall game was behind that of Newcastle's Kieran Trippier.

    Alexander-Arnold answered his critics in the only way knows how, sticking a free-kick into the top corner to put Liverpool on the road to victory against Rangers.

    The Star also has a line on Cristiano Ronaldo - who will apparently have to see out his contract at Manchester United.

    Talking of the latest news and gossip, shall we have a look at the main sport headlines in today's national newspapers? Why not...

  7. Man City bid to renegotiate Haaland deal

    If transfer gossip, manager merry-go-rounds and player contract details float your boat then there is plenty more of that in our daily transfer gossip column.

    Leading the page today is a line on Erling Haaland's contract, which Manchester City are understood to be trying to re-negotiate.

    According to Mundo Deportivio, Haaland has a clause in his current deal allowing him to move to Real Madrid after two years, should they come in for the 22-year-old Norwegian striker.

    Read more on that story and the latest on the future of Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper here.

  8. Wolves on Lopetegui watch

    Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund (20:00BST)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Senior figures at Wolves will be keeping across events in Sevilla tonight.

    Julen Lopetegui is under pressure at the La Liga club after a dismal start to the season, which leaves them a point above the relegation zone.

    Defeat to Borussia Dortmund in Spain would almost certainly mean a Champions League group stage exit and strengthen calls for Lopetegui to be sacked.

    Wolves came close to appointing the 56-year-old in the early stages of Fosun's ownership but he turned them down to take the Spain job.

    Their interest remains though and if Lopetegui was to get sacked, it would significantly increase his chances of replacing Bruno Lage at Molineux.

    But first, here is a line on Wolves' search for a new manager...

    Right, the formalities are out of the way, let's look at the headlines from last night in a bit more detail.

    We will also bring you build-up ahead of tonight's ties, including the latest on a heavyweight encounter at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea take on AC Milan.

    And we will be hearing from Erik ten Hag from 11:30 BST. The Manchester United manager will be discussing Thursday's Europa League tie at Omonia Nicosia but will no doubt also be fielding questions about Sunday's derby defeat.

  11. Tonight's Champions League fixtures

    All kick-offs 20:00 BST unless stated

    Wednesday, 5 October

    Group E: FC Red Bull Salzburg v Dinamo Zagreb (17:45 BST), Chelsea v AC Milan

    Group F: RB Leipzig v Celtic (17:45 BST), Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk

    Group G: Manchester City v FC Copenhagen, Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

    Group H: Benfica v Paris St-Germain, Juventus v Maccabi Haifa

    Click on the links to read our previews.

  12. Champions League results

    Here is a full round-up of Champions League results from last night - click on the links to read the reports:

    Group A: Ajax 1-6 Napoli, Liverpool 2-0 Rangers

    Group B: Club Bruges 2-0 Atletico Madrid, FC Porto 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

    Group C: Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen, Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona

    Group D: Marseille 4-1 Sporting Lisbon, Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham

  13. Report: Conte wants more clinical Spurs

    Tottenham were also in Champions League action last night, enduring a frustrating goalless draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

    Antonio Conte was pleased to see his side creating chances but accepts they need to become more clinical after they were held in the Champions League Group D game.

    The visitors, looking to respond after losing to Premier League rivals Arsenal at the weekend, put in a largely encouraging display but were let down by poor finishing.

    "It was a good match. We played with great intensity," said Conte. "I think we need to be more clinical. We created many, many chances to score. It's not easy to play away with this atmosphere, I think my players coped with that well, but in football you have to score."

    The draw means Tottenham are second in Group D with four points after three games, two points behind leaders Sporting Lisbon, who lost 4-1 at Marseille.

    Read our full match report here.

  14. Report: Liverpool cruise past Rangers

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Liverpool cruised to a confidence-building 2-0 victory in the Champions League as Rangers were comfortably dismissed at Anfield.

    Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled for form this season but a disappointing Scottish team represented the perfect opposition to return to winning ways as Liverpool moved closer to a place in the knockout phase.

    Rangers fans travelled to Merseyside in their thousands and backed their side noisily throughout an embarrassingly one-sided encounter which Liverpool should have won far more emphatically.

    Trent Alexander-Arnold put Liverpool ahead after only seven minutes when he clipped a perfect 25-yard free-kick into the top corner and only veteran keeper Allan McGregor kept the Rangers in range with a succession of saves, frustrating Darwin Nunez in particular.

    Liverpool finally got the second goal they deserved eight minutes after the break when Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot after Leon King fouled Luis Diaz.

    Rangers, who have not won a point from three games in Group A, had a late chance when Kostas Tsimikas cleared off the line from Rabbi Matondo but they were outclassed by a Liverpool side who did not need to hit top gear to win.

    Read Phil's full report here.

  15. Picture this

    Liverpool's 2-0 win against Rangers was more dominant than the scoreline suggests.

    These graphics tell the story...

    Liverpool v Rangers possession
    Image caption: Rangers' shots on and off target are on the left, Liverpool's are on the right
  16. Good morning

    The pressure was on for Liverpool on an emotional night at Anfield. Rangers and Liverpool fans combined to produce a vibrant, crackling atmosphere.

    It was a setting that promised nerve-shredding drama but delivered a confidence-building victory for Jurgen Klopp's side to calm the tension building around the club following a less than impressive start to the season.

    For Rangers, they will be hoping to put up more of a fight back at Ibrox on 12 October.

    Liverpool & Rangers fans
    Liverpool and Rangers fans
    Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson
    Rangers players
