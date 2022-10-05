Champions League reaction

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Tottenham were also in Champions League action last night, enduring a frustrating goalless draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Antonio Conte was pleased to see his side creating chances but accepts they need to become more clinical after they were held in the Champions League Group D game.

The visitors, looking to respond after losing to Premier League rivals Arsenal at the weekend, put in a largely encouraging display but were let down by poor finishing.

"It was a good match. We played with great intensity," said Conte. "I think we need to be more clinical. We created many, many chances to score. It's not easy to play away with this atmosphere, I think my players coped with that well, but in football you have to score."

The draw means Tottenham are second in Group D with four points after three games, two points behind leaders Sporting Lisbon, who lost 4-1 at Marseille.

