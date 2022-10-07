European & World Cup play-offs reaction, plus Premier League build-up

Wales' match winner Jess Fishlock says her goal against Bosnia-Herzegovina is the best and most important of her international career.
Fishlock's extra-time volley sent Wales into the World Cup play-off final where they will face Switzerland in Zurich on Tuesday, 11 October.
Wales have never reached a major finals and Fishlock, their most-capped player, says her side have nothing to lose.
"We have no pressure on us, no one expects us to win," Fishlock said.
West Ham get £4m London Stadium naming rights offer
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
West Ham’s landlords have said they would be willing to
consider handing over negotiations around naming rights for the London Stadium
if the Premier League club offered them £4m-a-year.
London Legacy Development Corporation chief executive Lyn
Garner was speaking at a London Assembly discussion around the benefits of the
2012 Olympic Games.
It has been estimated naming rights could secure £4m a year
and it was pointed out at that level, £40m had been lost since the stadium was
opened.
Garner said it was ‘very difficult’ to argue the
concession agreement that allows West Ham to play at the London Stadium on a
99-year lease and currently pay £3m a year in rent was ‘a good deal for
taxpayer’.
She said operational losses on the stadium are reducing
and predicted it would be lower than £17m in the current financial year. However, there has still been no progress on securing a
naming rights partner for the stadium.
“Nobody is keener to bring a better economic to the stadium
and park that I am,” said Garner.
“Will I give naming rights to West Ham? Yes I would give the
naming rights to West Ham if the right financial deal was put on the table. If
they want to offer £4m a year to sell naming rights, then we can have a
conversation.
“Those naming rights are worth a lot more money when they
are put in a pot for a shirt deal and I can’t sell them cheaply to a football
club.”
Hammers impress in Belgium
Anderlecht 0-1 West Ham
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Substitute Gianluca Scamacca scored the winner against Anderlecht as West Ham recorded a third straight victory in the Europa Conference League.
Scamacca guided it into the bottom corner with a first-time strike on the turn, late in the second half.
West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was forced to make an excellent save to block Anderlecht striker Fabio Silva's header shortly afterwards.
The Hammers sit top of Group B with Anderlecht five points behind.
David Moyes' side controlled large spells of possession and had numerous chances at Lotto Park in Brussels.
Sutton predicts handsome Arsenal win
Arsenal v Liverpool (Sun, 16:30 BST)
Former Blackburn and Celtic striker Chris Sutton has gone big with his prediction for that game!
Arsenal could probably have scored that many at Old Trafford in their loss to Manchester United last month.
Not a lot going on today at all. We've just got the 13 Premier League manager news conferences coming your way.
Before those get into full swing we'll get into Thursday evening's results with Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham all winning in European competition (some more easily than others) although Hearts were well beaten at home to Fiorentina.
Our mental strength showed - Scotland coach Martinez Losa
Scotland 1-0 Austria (AET)
Scotland are now preparing to face the Republic of Ireland in Glasgow next Tuesday after Thursday's play-off win over Austria.
"The mental strength helped us find the result against a very difficult opponent," said Scotland coach Pedro Martinez Losa.
"We know the Republic of Ireland well. It's time to rest first, recover players and get the energy again and go."
Harrison deserved match-winner - Corsie
Scotland 1-0 Austria (AET)
Scotland
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie paid tribute to substitute Abi Harrison, who came on after 75 minutes before getting the winner against Austria at the start of extra-time.
"Abi changed the game, she was excellent. She deserved the goal," said Corsie.
"We knew they would make it difficult. The conditions didn't make it easy. The pitch was soft. We managed the game fairly well for the most part."
Scotland move a step closer to Women's World Cup
Scotland 1-0 Austria (AET)
Scott Mullen
BBC Scotland at Hampden Park
Scotland are potentially 90 minutes away from the Women's World Cup after a gruelling extra-time play-off victory over Austria.
The Scots were far from their best at a torrid Hampden Park but conjured a thumping winner from Abi Harrison on 92 minutes in front of a record competitive crowd.
Pedro Martinez Losa's side now host Republic of Ireland, with the winners in the frame to go straight to next year's tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
The top two-ranked play-off final winners will go direct to the finals, while the third-best nation will go into a 10-team inter-confederation play-off next February.
Fabulous finish from Fishlock
Wales 1-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina (AET)
Possibly echoes of another Welsh great, Mark Hughes, with that goal. Fabulous finish.
Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt
Arsenal are flying at the moment, aren't they?
Mikel Arteta's side face their next test when they host Liverpool on Sunday.
Nketiah continues scoring run
Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt
Another start another goal for Eddie Nketiah.
The 23-year-old has scored 12 goals across his last 15 starts for Arsenal in all competitions, netting in each of his last four starts for the Gunners in the Europa League (4 goals).
Nketiah has made two starts this season, scoring in both.
Arsenal comfortably maintain winning run
Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt
Now then while Manchester United played a very strong side in Cyprus, Arsenal mixed things up a bit and still recorded a very comfortable victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League at the Emirates.
Striker Eddie Nketiah reacted to poke in the opener after Kieran Tierney's powerful effort came back off the post.
Fabio Vieira crossed it in for Rob Holding to head in a second before the Portuguese made it 3-0 late on.
Mikel Arteta's side have won four successive matches in all competitions and top their Europa League group, as well as leading the Premier League.
Ronaldo left frustrated in United win
Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Man Utd
Bet this fella can't believe he didn't score.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a couple of good chances to score his 700th club career goal, most notably when Diogo Dalot pulled the ball back to him seven yards out as he hit the post.
Just wasn't his night although to his credit his run helped set-up Marcus Rashford's first goal before making his second.
Man Utd edge to nervy win
Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Man Utd
Well Manchester United got there in the end in their Europa League win over Omonia Nicosia.
Erik Ten Hag's side found themselves a goal down at the break after some awful defending but substitutes Marcus Rashford and Antony Martial came up trumps after being introduced.
Rashford scored twice either side of also setting up Martial but there was still time for a little bit of calamitous defending to allow the hosts to set up a nervy finale.
You can read our report on that game here.
Good morning
Hello everyone.
Not a lot going on today at all. We've just got the 13 Premier League manager news conferences coming your way.
Before those get into full swing we'll get into Thursday evening's results with Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham all winning in European competition (some more easily than others) although Hearts were well beaten at home to Fiorentina.