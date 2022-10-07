European & World Cup play-offs reaction, plus Premier League build-up

West Ham’s landlords have said they would be willing to consider handing over negotiations around naming rights for the London Stadium if the Premier League club offered them £4m-a-year.

London Legacy Development Corporation chief executive Lyn Garner was speaking at a London Assembly discussion around the benefits of the 2012 Olympic Games.

It has been estimated naming rights could secure £4m a year and it was pointed out at that level, £40m had been lost since the stadium was opened.

Garner said it was ‘very difficult’ to argue the concession agreement that allows West Ham to play at the London Stadium on a 99-year lease and currently pay £3m a year in rent was ‘a good deal for taxpayer’.

She said operational losses on the stadium are reducing and predicted it would be lower than £17m in the current financial year. However, there has still been no progress on securing a naming rights partner for the stadium.

“Nobody is keener to bring a better economic to the stadium and park that I am,” said Garner.

“Will I give naming rights to West Ham? Yes I would give the naming rights to West Ham if the right financial deal was put on the table. If they want to offer £4m a year to sell naming rights, then we can have a conversation.

“Those naming rights are worth a lot more money when they are put in a pot for a shirt deal and I can’t sell them cheaply to a football club.”