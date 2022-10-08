Rangers v St Mirren - listen to live commentary

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Colin Moffat

All times stated are UK

  1. Bernabei catches the eye

    HT: St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    The champions haven't had much defending to do, but left-back Alexander Bernabei has looked comfortable moving forward and delivered a couple of penetrating passes early on. He also pulled off a cute nutmeg, which got a big cheer from the visiting fans.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    HT: St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    With the hosts sitting so deep, Celtic had been finding it hard to get a glimpse of goal, although there were a couple of near things before the breakthrough, with Matt O'Riley's deflected shot hitting the post.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. HALF-TIME St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    The visitors trot off with an extra spring in their step after that Andy Considine own goal.

    St Johnstone had been defending doggedly but will need to come out of their shell more after the interval.

    Celtic lead 1-0 at the half-time break
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Change of game plan needed for Saints'

    St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    Allan Preston

    Ex-St Johnstone defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: Goals change team talks. St Johnstone could have gotten in 0-0. It would've been a terrific 45 minutes for them. They now need to change the game plan to get back in it.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. GOAL St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic

    Andy Considine O.G

    Out on the right, Reo Hatate finds a gap to slide a pass in for Sead Haksabanovic, who thrusts into the penalty area and slams in a low cross.

    Andy Considine sticks out a foot to try and clear but can only divert the ball high into the net from the near post area.

    Celtic goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Max Kucheriavyi's eyes light up as a St Johnstone corner breaks his way but the midfielder skies his shot from 20 yards.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'St Johnstone getting distances right'

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Pat Bonner

    Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: St Johnstone are making it really difficult for Celtic to break them down. They're very compact, five at the back, three in midfield. They're getting their distances right and it means Celtic are one-v-one, and when they've tried anything the timing of the runs hasn't quite been right.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. DISALLOWED GOAL

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Another clear offside as Liel Abada bashes the ball in at the second attempt from a lofted pass over the top from Jota.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Celtic are hogging the ball, with 80% possession, but St Johnstone are digging in deep and working hard to close down the space.

    Anthony Ralston does well to make a tackle and loop in an early cross but Jota is well offside as he nods just wide at the back post.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. HITS THE WOODWORK

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Liel Abada clips a cross over from near the byeline and it skiffs against the crossbar, with goalkeeper Remi Matthews looking perplexed.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    A scare for Saints as defender Alex Mitchell hacks the ball over his own crossbar from inside the six yard box. I'm not sure he knew too much about it, but no harm done as the home side repel the corner.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Allan Preston

    Ex-St Johnstone defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: The referee has got that one wrong as well. He's booked Stephen Welsh for a nothing challenge and let Matt O'Riley off for one that was a bad challenge. That's poor consistency referee Euan Anderson, who had been doing well.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. YELLOW CARD

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtc

    Now Ryan McGowan is booked for sliding through the back of Sead Haksabanovic.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Saints defender Andy Considine does well to hoof clear as Remi Matthews fumbles an awkward, bouncing shot from Sead Haksabanovic.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. HITS THE WOODWORK

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Matt O'Riley takes a touch on the edge of the home penalty box before sweeping a deflected shot against the base of the post.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Can O'Riley make Celtic tick?

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Pat Bonner

    Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: Haksabanovic is playing almost inside right. He's got ability, there's no questions. I think the key player will be O'Riley. Can he be the one to be pivot? Is the one to start to play the penetrating passes?
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. YELLOW CARD

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Celtic defender Stephen Welsh is booked for a late sliding challenge. So late he makes no contact at all.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. 'Abada should score'

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Allan Preston

    Ex-St Johnstone defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: Abada should have scored, he's got to try and get over the ball and smother it if he can, knock it into the net. At the other end, Clark does the right thing by trying to chip Joe Hart but he just doesn't execute it correctly.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart is a long way off his line as Nicky Clark goes for a long-range lob but he puts too much on the shot.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    St Johnstone 0-0 Celtic

    Alexander Bernabei is involved again, sending Jota speeding forward with a nice pass. The Portuguese swings in a low delivery for Liel Abada to meet but the Celtic winger sends his first-time effort over the top from right in front of goal.

    He looked certain to score there but the ball just bobbled up as he made contact.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top