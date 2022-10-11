Scotland v Republic of Ireland in Women's World Cup play-offs

Right, back to Glasgow. The lights are on, the fans are trickling in, and the teams are out. Here they come...
Anyone else confused?
What needs to happen?
Scotland v Republic of Ireland (20:00)
To say my brain is fried trying to work this out over the last few days is a bit of an understatement.
To keep it simple, of the three play-off winners tonight, the two sides with the best qualification record - including tonight's result but not the semi-finals - will go to the World Cup next year. The team in third head to another play-off game next February.
As things stand, both the Republic of Ireland and Scotland need other results to go their way to make it into the top two for whichever nation triumphs.
Both those games are both level at half-time, so everything is still a bit up in the air. We'll keep you posted with developments.
A night of destiny?
Scotland v Republic of Ireland (20:00)
Good evening and welcome to what could be a huge night for either Scotland or Republic of Ireland at Hampden.
Victory in this play-off final could - more on that in a minute... - bring qualification for next year's Women's World Cup.
Whether you've been following the campaign for your team or are just joining us, stick around to watch, read and listen to all the action unfold from Glasgow. Drama is surely guaranteed.
Scott Mullen
Scotland leave it late in semi-final
Scotland v Republic of Ireland (20:00)
While the Irish got a pass straight into tonight's play-off final, Scotland were made to work for it last Thursday against Austria.
A dreich night in Glasgow looked an ominous sign as the semi-final lingered into extra time. That was until Abi Harrison's crashing header won the day for the Scots, who finished second in Group B.
Scotland v Republic of Ireland (20:00)
Amy Canavan
BBC Scotland at Hampden Park
Just the one change from the side that took to the sodden Hampden turf on Thursday evening.
Lana Clelland cut a dejected figure as she hobbled off at half-time but was replaced by a revitalised and ready Fiona Brown.
Some effort from her to continue battling back from serious injury.
LINE-UPS from Hampden
Scotland v Republic of Ireland (20:00)
Scotland: Gibson, Evans, Corsie, Howard, Docherty, Kerr, Weir, Cuthbert, Brown, Emslie, Thomas.
Substitutes: Fife, Cumings, Mitchell, Beattie, Clark, Graham, McLauchlan, Hanson, C Murray, Harrison, Clelland, Grimshaw.
Republic of Ireland: Brosnan, Finn, Fahey, Quinn, Caldwell, Campbell, D O'Sullivan, Agg, O'Gorman, McCabe, Payne.
Substitutes: Moloney, Walsh, Scott, Mustaki, Carusa, Barrett, Quinn, O'Riordan, Nolan, Noonan, Grant, Farrelly.
