Scotland v Republic of Ireland in Women's World Cup play-offs

To say my brain is fried trying to work this out over the last few days is a bit of an understatement.

To keep it simple, of the three play-off winners tonight, the two sides with the best qualification record - including tonight's result but not the semi-finals - will go to the World Cup next year. The team in third head to another play-off game next February.

As things stand, both the Republic of Ireland and Scotland need other results to go their way to make it into the top two for whichever nation triumphs.

Both those games are both level at half-time, so everything is still a bit up in the air. We'll keep you posted with developments.