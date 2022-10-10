Premier League reaction after more VAR controversy

There has been a lot of interaction on our debate around various
VAR handball decisions this weekend.
The reality is, most of these calls involve a degree of
subjectivity at some stage and that can lead to differences of opinion where
there is no clear right or wrong answer.
However, there are also rules laid down by the game’s authority
IFAB, which need to be adhered to.
So, after the ball clearly hits Marcus Rashford’s arm at
Goodison Park, he runs through to score. Effectively, that handball leads
directly to a goal, which is not allowed, so it was ruled out.
By contrast, whilst Michael Antonio handles the ball against
Fulham, this was not ruled as being deliberate by the referee. Evidently, that is a subjective decision. Antonio then has
a shot, which is blocked, Fulham have a chance to clear, don’t, then Antonio
rounds the keeper to score. The view is that the handball didn’t lead directly
to a goal as the game went through further moments – including Fulham’s defence
having a chance to sort the situation out – before the ball ends up in the net.
With Gianluca Scamacca’s goal, VAR Michael Salisbury would
have needed to be 100% certain the Italian handled in order to rule the goal
out. It can only be assumed the incident did not meet the threshold.
Newcastle’s Dan Burn conceded a penalty because his arm was clearly
above his head and making his body bigger.
By contrast, Arsenal defender Gabriel did not have his arm
away from his body when the ball struck it, from there it becomes a subjective
view and on-field referee Michael Oliver evidently did not think it was an act
that warranted a penalty.
Auba apologises for Arteta dig
Ex-Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has apologised for making critical comments about his former Gunners boss Mikel Arteta in a video that has surfaced online.
Arteta stripped Aubameyang of the Arsenal captaincy in December 2021 before sending the striker on loan to Barcelona for the second half of last season.
In the video, Aubameyang claims Arteta could not "manage big characters or big players".
However, he has today tweeted his contrition, writing: "At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me - Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6."
Aubameyang's new club Chelsea host Arteta's Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on 6 November.
PSG owners Qatar Sports Investment are to take a 21.67%
stake in Portuguese club SC Braga.
Despite lacking the support base of Portugal’s ‘big three’
Sporting, Benfica and Porto, Braga has established itself as a leading club and
has only finished outside the top five once in 14 seasons.
In that period Braga has also won the Portuguese Cup twice
and reached the Europa League final.
Whilst the move is bound to attract criticism from opponents
of what are dubbed ‘state clubs’, QSI believe this is an investment
opportunity.
In particular, they are looking at a pending change in the
system for selling TV rights to the Portuguese league.
Those rights are currently negotiated individually by the
clubs but by 2027 at the latest, the system must be centralised, which should
mean Braga receive a larger share.
Braga president Antonio Salvador said: “The extraordinary
experience of Qatar Sports Investments – with its global expertise, acumen and
a track record of amazing results across sport and business – will bring
enormous value and help us deliver on our ambitious plans. It is a great day
for our club, our fans and our city.”
Get Involved - can Arsenal truly challenge?
I think Arsenal will have a great season and come second. I think City though will have an Invincible season and break the points record! from Tom in London
I think Arsenal will have a great season and come second. I think City though will have an Invincible season and break the points record!
As a City fan I'm naturally on cloud nine but I reckon Arsenal are the real deal and present a genuine threat. I don't right off Liverpool either. Complacency is the enemy. from Anon.
As a City fan I'm naturally on cloud nine but I reckon Arsenal are the real deal and present a genuine threat. I don't right off Liverpool either. Complacency is the enemy.
More from Mwepu
In case you missed it earlier, Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire from football due to a heart condition.
He has posted his retirement letter to his national team, Zambia, on social media.
Chief executive Ron Gourlay will lead the West Brom manager hunt following today's dismissal of Steve Bruce.
Bruce has paid the price for a wretched run of eight games without a win.
West Brom have secured a single victory all season and sit 22nd in the Championship, with the two teams below them - Huddersfield and Coventry - having games in hand.
The Baggies have only had two seasons out of the top two tiers in their entire history.
Roy Keane is the early favourite for the role and watched West Brom lose at Preston last week.
However, with no additional funding from owner Guochuan Lai, it wouldn't seem the most obvious fit.
Gareth Thompson: Surely the best way forward for VAR is to have a three-man panel in the VAR booth, one referee and two ex-players. Each decision is reviewed by the panel and made on a majority verdict.
I don't understand why football cannot adopt the same protocol as in cricket where marginal calls are down to the umpire's on field decision. I thought, after all, that objective of VAR was to correct "clear and obvious errors". from David in Bishops Waltham
I don't understand why football cannot adopt the same protocol as in cricket where marginal calls are down to the umpire's on field decision. I thought, after all, that objective of VAR was to correct "clear and obvious errors".
'Airport emergency' for Leeds
A plane carrying the Leeds United football squad and staff was met by emergency vehicles at Leeds Bradford Airport after those on board reported the smell of "burning rubber".
The team had returned to the city from London after a 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.
A club contact told BBC Radio Leeds there was "the smell of burning rubber and smoke".
The plane landed safely at about 19:30 GMT on Sunday.
Those who were onboard were "all fine", they added.
Wiegman denies contract rumours
Some news on an England front this lunchtime too - Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman has denied reports she has signed a new contract but admits talks are ongoing.
Wiegman's current contract runs until 2025, but the Dutch coach admitted there have been conversations with the Football Association (FA) over a new deal.
"I feel very valued, we have had conversations, very good ones, and we're all happy. I'm happy, the team is happy, the FA is happy."
Gerrard plots route up Premier League table
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (20:00 BST)
Steven Gerrard rued "a missed opportunity" last time out at Leeds but believes his Aston Villa side are showing signs of pushing up the table.
"We're a goal away from being around the mid-table places," he said. "If we had scored against Leeds, we would be in a much healthier position.
"I felt as if the weekend was a missed opportunity to take maximum points - not just on the back of them going down to 10 men, but on the back of the opportunities we created."
Five points from three games has helped Villa stabilise but Gerrard accepts they remain a long way off where he wants them to be.
"Recent performances have given us a platform but there's no-one on the inside at Villa who thinks we're there," he said. "We know we've got to keep pushing in every way, shape and form.
"Once we get players where we need them, we're a good team and we'll be where we want to be.
"We've got another opportunity against Nottingham Forest to go away and try to build on our recent performances and try to get an away win."
Cooper spurred on by new contract says fans "deserve better"
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (20:00 BST)
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is pleased to have signed a new contract as it means he can get on with the job of addressing his side's perilous situation at the bottom of the Premier League table.
Cooper's job had come into question after five consecutive defeats but, after committing his future to the City Ground until 2025, he says he is "hungrier than ever" to bring success to Forest.
"Obviously it's good that there's clarity to my contract situation," he said. "It puts an end to those questions.
"Everyone who knows me knows how much I'm loving my time at Forest and how important it is to me. My real focus is about winning a football match.
"Nothing really changes in terms of my work and making sure every day we try and get to our best to be ready to try and win.
"The supporters deserve better and we need to do better. I'm more than happy to give everything I've got to try and succeed."
Cooper was very disappointed with the performance in the 4-0 defeat to Leicester on Monday, admitting he did not recognise how his team played.
"The performance was an outlier," he said. "It was miles away from what we're aiming to be.
"Even though we have lost games before that, there have been positive signs. But Leicester was different - it looked even worse on review than what we felt live. We have to look at ourselves, say that it is not right and the key now is to try and put that right."
'Unclear how much fan power swayed club, but they've been hard to ignore'
Certainly, it will come as a welcome surprise to the vast majority of Nottingham Forest fans, who have backed the head coach in any way they can over the past few days - from singing his name loudly when 3-0 down at Leicester, to inundating social media with messages of support.
Whether fan power has helped to sway this decision is hard to gauge, but it has undoubtedly been difficult for the club to ignore this week.
The feeling from a significant number of those fans has been that, even if the worst happens this season and Forest return to the Championship, Cooper is the best man to lead them back up. And like Burnley and Norwich did with Sean Dyche and Daniel Farke respectively, perhaps this is an indication feelings at the City Ground are now similar towards their head coach.
The statement from the club suggests they are together as a group and determined to move up the table.
Monday's game at home to Aston Villa always felt like it would be 'Steve Cooper appreciation night'. This news won't change that.
However difficult the current spell is, perhaps now fans can look forward to more of those famous celebratory Cooper fist pumps in the future.
‘Astonishing’ handball decisions – do you agree?
We've spoken about another series of contestable VAR decisions this past weekend.
The Match of the Day 2 team described some of the decisions relating to the handball rule as "astonishing" - but do you agree?
Read this piece and cast your votes for each incident.
Nottingham Forest have won just one of the 10 Premier League meetings against Aston Villa. The referee for that victory, away in 1994, was Keith Cooper - father of current Forest manager Steve.
Forest won only one of their past 14 matches against Villa in all competitions, a 2-1 home victory in the Championship in February 2017.
They have suffered five league defeats in a row in a season for the first time since January 2004.
Forest can equal the club Premier League record of six consecutive defeats, set from August to September 1992.
They could also emulate the Premier League record of conceding at least three goals in five successive matches, done by Sunderland in 2005 and Leeds United last season.
Forest have faced the most shots (136) and most shots on target (56) in the Premier League this season prior to the latest round of matches.
Forest's tally of 21 goals conceded after eight league matches this season is a top-flight club record.
They have let in a league-high nine goals from outside the penalty area in this campaign.
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (20:00 BST)
Tonight's tussle between two teams sat in the Premier League bottom five - Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa - is a huge game for each.
Forest would jump off the bottom of the table with victory, while a Villa win would catapult Steven Gerrard's side from 16th to ninth.
Forest v Villa - Sutton forecasts away win
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (20:00 BST)
There is, of course, one Premier League game outstanding this weekend - as Aston Villa travel across the Midlands to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest tonight.
Forest boss Steve Cooper signed a new deal last week despite the promoted side sitting bottom of the Premier League with just four points after eight games.
Villa are just four places and four points better off in 16th, placing Steven Gerrard's position under scrutiny - but BBC pundit Chris Sutton is predicting they will ease away from trouble with a win on the road tonight.
Prinxe Charles: As a Zambian, I'm genuinely devastated to see Mwepu retire. We've only had four players make it to the Prem - Mwepu & Daka are the only ones to do relatively well considering. Wishing him all the very best.
Paul Leonard: You wouldn't think almost a year after scoring a stunner for Brighton at Anfield, Enock Mwepu has had to retire with a heart condition, at 24 years of age. Absolutely heartbreaking for the young lad, all the best for the future.
Absolutely heartbreaking for the young lad, all the best for the future.
Get Involved - can Arsenal truly challenge?
OkeyDokey: Just want to remind people that Tottenham were top in mid-December 20/21 having already beaten Man City, Man U, and Arsenal. Also already playing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Look how that turned out.
Arsenal always start well, drop off badly in November/December, come out firing in January/February and have a wobble in March/April before a strong finish. The fact there is a World Cup disrupting their first scheduled wobble, combined with a better than usual start, gives them a chance at a better season. However one or two injuries and they will be toast. Top four finish should be achieved for them this year, but not equipped to go the distance in the title race. from Gary
Arsenal always start well, drop off badly in November/December, come out firing in January/February and have a wobble in March/April before a strong finish. The fact there is a World Cup disrupting their first scheduled wobble, combined with a better than usual start, gives them a chance at a better season. However one or two injuries and they will be toast. Top four finish should be achieved for them this year, but not equipped to go the distance in the title race.
- Enock Mwepu forced to retire with heart condition
- Sarina Wiegman: Lionesses manager denies signing new contract, but says she is 'very happy' in the role
- Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward scores 700th club goal of career
