Premier League reaction after more VAR controversy

There has been a lot of interaction on our debate around various VAR handball decisions this weekend.

The reality is, most of these calls involve a degree of subjectivity at some stage and that can lead to differences of opinion where there is no clear right or wrong answer.

However, there are also rules laid down by the game’s authority IFAB, which need to be adhered to.

So, after the ball clearly hits Marcus Rashford’s arm at Goodison Park, he runs through to score. Effectively, that handball leads directly to a goal, which is not allowed, so it was ruled out.

By contrast, whilst Michael Antonio handles the ball against Fulham, this was not ruled as being deliberate by the referee. Evidently, that is a subjective decision. Antonio then has a shot, which is blocked, Fulham have a chance to clear, don’t, then Antonio rounds the keeper to score. The view is that the handball didn’t lead directly to a goal as the game went through further moments – including Fulham’s defence having a chance to sort the situation out – before the ball ends up in the net.

With Gianluca Scamacca’s goal, VAR Michael Salisbury would have needed to be 100% certain the Italian handled in order to rule the goal out. It can only be assumed the incident did not meet the threshold.

Newcastle’s Dan Burn conceded a penalty because his arm was clearly above his head and making his body bigger.

By contrast, Arsenal defender Gabriel did not have his arm away from his body when the ball struck it, from there it becomes a subjective view and on-field referee Michael Oliver evidently did not think it was an act that warranted a penalty.