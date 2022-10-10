Premier League reaction after more VAR controversy

Michael Beardmore and Harry De Cosemo

  Here's what we covered...

    That's all from us then.

    Thanks for joining us to discuss Arsenal's title chances, Liverpool's malaise, handball and VAR controversy and much more.

    Stay tuned for coverage of Aston Villa's trip to Nottingham Forest later on BBC Sport and BBC Radio 5 Live.

    We'll also have reaction from press conferences at Chelsea and Manchester City online tonight ahead of their respective Champions League ties tomorrow night - so keep across BBC Sport for that.

    In the meantime, here are a few of the big stories on site:

    Take care!

  Catch up with all the weekend action

    Match of the Day graphic.
    Copyright: BBC

    It's been another eventful weekend in the Premier League - with some brilliant goals and entertaining games.

    I﻿f you missed Match of the Day on Saturday then fear not - you can catch up on an action-packed day of football on BBC iPlayer here.

    And if you missed out on the final word on the weekend on Sunday, watch Match of the Day 2 here.

  Why not everyone will agree with VAR calls

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    There has been a lot of interaction on our debate around various VAR handball decisions this weekend.

    The reality is, most of these calls involve a degree of subjectivity at some stage and that can lead to differences of opinion where there is no clear right or wrong answer.

    However, there are also rules laid down by the game’s authority IFAB, which need to be adhered to.

    So, after the ball clearly hits Marcus Rashford’s arm at Goodison Park, he runs through to score. Effectively, that handball leads directly to a goal, which is not allowed, so it was ruled out.

    By contrast, whilst Michael Antonio handles the ball against Fulham, this was not ruled as being deliberate by the referee. Evidently, that is a subjective decision. Antonio then has a shot, which is blocked, Fulham have a chance to clear, don’t, then Antonio rounds the keeper to score. The view is that the handball didn’t lead directly to a goal as the game went through further moments – including Fulham’s defence having a chance to sort the situation out – before the ball ends up in the net.

    With Gianluca Scamacca’s goal, VAR Michael Salisbury would have needed to be 100% certain the Italian handled in order to rule the goal out. It can only be assumed the incident did not meet the threshold.

    Newcastle’s Dan Burn conceded a penalty because his arm was clearly above his head and making his body bigger.

    By contrast, Arsenal defender Gabriel did not have his arm away from his body when the ball struck it, from there it becomes a subjective view and on-field referee Michael Oliver evidently did not think it was an act that warranted a penalty.

  Auba apologises for Arteta dig

    Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Ex-Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has apologised for making critical comments about his former Gunners boss Mikel Arteta in a video that has surfaced online.

    Arteta stripped Aubameyang of the Arsenal captaincy in December 2021 before sending the striker on loan to Barcelona for the second half of last season.

    In the video, Aubameyang claims Arteta could not "manage big characters or big players".

    However, he has today tweeted his contrition, writing: "At the time I still had a lot of bad feelings in me - Arsenal are doing great things this season and I wish all my old guys well, just not on November 6."

    Aubameyang's new club Chelsea host Arteta's Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on 6 November.

  PSG owners take 21.67% stake in Braga

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    PSG owners Qatar Sports Investment are to take a 21.67% stake in Portuguese club SC Braga.

    Despite lacking the support base of Portugal’s ‘big three’ Sporting, Benfica and Porto, Braga has established itself as a leading club and has only finished outside the top five once in 14 seasons.

    In that period Braga has also won the Portuguese Cup twice and reached the Europa League final.

    Whilst the move is bound to attract criticism from opponents of what are dubbed ‘state clubs’, QSI believe this is an investment opportunity.

    In particular, they are looking at a pending change in the system for selling TV rights to the Portuguese league.

    Those rights are currently negotiated individually by the clubs but by 2027 at the latest, the system must be centralised, which should mean Braga receive a larger share.

    Braga president Antonio Salvador said: “The extraordinary experience of Qatar Sports Investments – with its global expertise, acumen and a track record of amazing results across sport and business – will bring enormous value and help us deliver on our ambitious plans. It is a great day for our club, our fans and our city.”

  Get Involved - can Arsenal truly challenge?

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)

    SMS Message: I think Arsenal will have a great season and come second. I think City though will have an Invincible season and break the points record! from Tom in London
    Tom in London
    SMS Message: As a City fan I'm naturally on cloud nine but I reckon Arsenal are the real deal and present a genuine threat. I don't right off Liverpool either. Complacency is the enemy. from Anon.
    Anon.

    Don't forget to include your names on those texts, folks!

  More from Mwepu

    In case you missed it earlier, Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire from football due to a heart condition.

    He has posted his retirement letter to his national team, Zambia, on social media.

  Ron Gourlay to lead West Brom manager hunt

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Chief executive Ron Gourlay will lead the West Brom manager hunt following today's dismissal of Steve Bruce.

    Bruce has paid the price for a wretched run of eight games without a win.

    West Brom have secured a single victory all season and sit 22nd in the Championship, with the two teams below them - Huddersfield and Coventry - having games in hand.

    The Baggies have only had two seasons out of the top two tiers in their entire history.

    Roy Keane is the early favourite for the role and watched West Brom lose at Preston last week.

    However, with no additional funding from owner Guochuan Lai, it wouldn't seem the most obvious fit.

  Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)

    Gareth Thompson: Surely the best way forward for VAR is to have a three-man panel in the VAR booth, one referee and two ex-players. Each decision is reviewed by the panel and made on a majority verdict.

    SMS Message: I don't understand why football cannot adopt the same protocol as in cricket where marginal calls are down to the umpire's on field decision. I thought, after all, that objective of VAR was to correct "clear and obvious errors". from David in Bishops Waltham
    David in Bishops Waltham
  'Airport emergency' for Leeds

    A plane carrying the Leeds United football squad and staff was met by emergency vehicles at Leeds Bradford Airport after those on board reported the smell of "burning rubber".

    The team had returned to the city from London after a 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

    A club contact told BBC Radio Leeds there was "the smell of burning rubber and smoke".

    The plane landed safely at about 19:30 GMT on Sunday.

    Those who were onboard were "all fine", they added.

    Leeds Bradford Airport.
    Copyright: Getty Images
  Wiegman denies contract rumours

    Some news on an England front this lunchtime too - Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman has denied reports she has signed a new contract but admits talks are ongoing.

    Reports suggested Wiegman, who guided the Lionesses to the Euro 2022 title this summer, had agreed a new contract until 2027.

    Wiegman's current contract runs until 2025, but the Dutch coach admitted there have been conversations with the Football Association (FA) over a new deal.

    "I feel very valued, we have had conversations, very good ones, and we're all happy. I'm happy, the team is happy, the FA is happy."

    Sarina Wiegman.
    Copyright: Getty Images
  Gerrard plots route up Premier League table

    Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (20:00 BST)

    Steven Gerrard
    Copyright: Reuters

    S﻿teven Gerrard rued "a missed opportunity" last time out at Leeds but believes his Aston Villa side are showing signs of pushing up the table.

    "﻿We're a goal away from being around the mid-table places," he said. "If we had scored against Leeds, we would be in a much healthier position.

    "﻿I felt as if the weekend was a missed opportunity to take maximum points - not just on the back of them going down to 10 men, but on the back of the opportunities we created."

    F﻿ive points from three games has helped Villa stabilise but Gerrard accepts they remain a long way off where he wants them to be.

    "﻿Recent performances have given us a platform but there's no-one on the inside at Villa who thinks we're there," he said. "We know we've got to keep pushing in every way, shape and form.

    "﻿Once we get players where we need them, we're a good team and we'll be where we want to be.

    "﻿We've got another opportunity against Nottingham Forest to go away and try to build on our recent performances and try to get an away win."

  Cooper spurred on by new contract says fans "deserve better"

    Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (20:00 BST)

    Steve Cooper
    Copyright: Reuters

    N﻿ottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is pleased to have signed a new contract as it means he can get on with the job of addressing his side's perilous situation at the bottom of the Premier League table.

    C﻿ooper's job had come into question after five consecutive defeats but, after committing his future to the City Ground until 2025, he says he is "hungrier than ever" to bring success to Forest.

    "﻿Obviously it's good that there's clarity to my contract situation," he said. "It puts an end to those questions.

    "﻿Everyone who knows me knows how much I'm loving my time at Forest and how important it is to me. My real focus is about winning a football match.

    "﻿Nothing really changes in terms of my work and making sure every day we try and get to our best to be ready to try and win.

    "﻿The supporters deserve better and we need to do better. I'm more than happy to give everything I've got to try and succeed."

    C﻿ooper was very disappointed with the performance in the 4-0 defeat to Leicester on Monday, admitting he did not recognise how his team played.

    "﻿The performance was an outlier," he said. "It was miles away from what we're aiming to be.

    "﻿Even though we have lost games before that, there have been positive signs. But Leicester was different - it looked even worse on review than what we felt live. ﻿We have to look at ourselves, say that it is not right and the key now is to try and put that right."

  'Unclear how much fan power swayed club, but they've been hard to ignore'

    Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (20:00 BST)

    Colin Fray

    BBC Radio Nottingham

    Steve Cooper
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The news from the City Ground comes as a surprise, but a welcome surprise. It is rare for a football club to offer an under-pressure manager real backing and support.

    Certainly, it will come as a welcome surprise to the vast majority of Nottingham Forest fans, who have backed the head coach in any way they can over the past few days - from singing his name loudly when 3-0 down at Leicester, to inundating social media with messages of support.

    Whether fan power has helped to sway this decision is hard to gauge, but it has undoubtedly been difficult for the club to ignore this week.

    The feeling from a significant number of those fans has been that, even if the worst happens this season and Forest return to the Championship, Cooper is the best man to lead them back up. And like Burnley and Norwich did with Sean Dyche and Daniel Farke respectively, perhaps this is an indication feelings at the City Ground are now similar towards their head coach.

    The statement from the club suggests they are together as a group and determined to move up the table.

    Monday's game at home to Aston Villa always felt like it would be 'Steve Cooper appreciation night'. This news won't change that.

    However difficult the current spell is, perhaps now fans can look forward to more of those famous celebratory Cooper fist pumps in the future.

  'Astonishing' handball decisions – do you agree?

    Big screen at Goodison Park showing that VAR is checking a goal for possible handball
    Copyright: Getty Images

    We've spoken about another series of contestable VAR decisions this past weekend.

    The Match of the Day 2 team described some of the decisions relating to the handball rule as "astonishing" - but do you agree?

    Read this piece and cast your votes for each incident.

    And keep your VAR thoughts coming to #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply).

  Forest's failures

    Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (20:00)

    • Nottingham Forest have won just one of the 10 Premier League meetings against Aston Villa. The referee for that victory, away in 1994, was Keith Cooper - father of current Forest manager Steve.
    • Forest won only one of their past 14 matches against Villa in all competitions, a 2-1 home victory in the Championship in February 2017.
    • They have suffered five league defeats in a row in a season for the first time since January 2004.
    • Forest can equal the club Premier League record of six consecutive defeats, set from August to September 1992.
    • They could also emulate the Premier League record of conceding at least three goals in five successive matches, done by Sunderland in 2005 and Leeds United last season.
    • Forest have faced the most shots (136) and most shots on target (56) in the Premier League this season prior to the latest round of matches.
    • Forest's tally of 21 goals conceded after eight league matches this season is a top-flight club record.
    • They have let in a league-high nine goals from outside the penalty area in this campaign.
  17. Post update

    Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (20:00 BST)

    Tonight's tussle between two teams sat in the Premier League bottom five - Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa - is a huge game for each.

    Forest would jump off the bottom of the table with victory, while a Villa win would catapult Steven Gerrard's side from 16th to ninth.

  Forest v Villa - Sutton forecasts away win

    Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (20:00 BST)

    Chris Sutton predictions banner.
    Copyright: BBC

    There is, of course, one Premier League game outstanding this weekend - as Aston Villa travel across the Midlands to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest tonight.

    Forest boss Steve Cooper signed a new deal last week despite the promoted side sitting bottom of the Premier League with just four points after eight games.

    Villa are just four places and four points better off in 16th, placing Steven Gerrard's position under scrutiny - but BBC pundit Chris Sutton is predicting they will ease away from trouble with a win on the road tonight.

  Get Involved - Mwepu retires

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)

    Prinxe Charles: As a Zambian, I’m genuinely devastated to see Mwepu retire. We’ve only had four players make it to the Prem - Mwepu & Daka are the only ones to do relatively well considering. Wishing him all the very best.

    Paul Leonard: You wouldn’t think almost a year after scoring a stunner for Brighton at Anfield, Enock Mwepu has had to retire with a heart condition, at 24 years of age. Absolutely heartbreaking for the young lad, all the best for the future.

  Get Involved - can Arsenal truly challenge?

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)

    OkeyDokey: Just want to remind people that Tottenham were top in mid-December 20/21 having already beaten Man City, Man U, and Arsenal. Also already playing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Look how that turned out.

    SMS Message: Arsenal always start well, drop off badly in November/December, come out firing in January/February and have a wobble in March/April before a strong finish. The fact there is a World Cup disrupting their first scheduled wobble, combined with a better than usual start, gives them a chance at a better season. However one or two injuries and they will be toast. Top four finish should be achieved for them this year, but not equipped to go the distance in the title race. from Gary
    Gary
