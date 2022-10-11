Dundee United v Hibernian
Live

Scottish Premiership: Bottom side Dundee Utd host Hibernian

Live Reporting

Jamie Lyall

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome along

    Dundee United v Hibernian (19:45)

    Celtic at home in a must-win Champions League match?

    Scotland taking on the Republic of Ireland at Hampden with a place in the Women's World Cup at stake?

    Nah. Not for us.

    Tonight, it's all about the Terrors and the Hibees, who lock horns in what I'm sure you'll agree is the clash of the night.

    This is a rearranged Scottish Premiership match, and unless you're following from outside the UK, this is the only place to stay up to date with the action.

    Here we go...

