Champions League: Jota misses out as Celtic welcome RB Leipzig

The good news is one of those four wins was against tonight's opponents, with Celtic beating RB Leipzig 2-1 in the 2018-19 Europa League group phase.
Kieran Tierney and Odsonne Edouard got the goals that night.
Celtic v RB Leipzig (20:00)
Last week's defeat means Celtic remain winless in 14 visits to Germany... At home, they have a record of four wins from 12 contests against Germany sides.
Here's what Group F looks like...
Celtic v RB Leipzig (20:00)
Will visitors target Taylor again?
Celtic v RB Leipzig (20:00)
Greg Taylor was swamped at times last week, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Simakan charging at him over and over again. The Celtic left-back will be hoping for more cover from his team-mates this evening.
Big night for Blaswich
Celtic v RB Leipzig (20:00)
Janis Blaswich is making his first Champions League start tonight.
The 31-year-old came off the bench in the first half to replace injured captain Peter Gulacsi in last week's game.
He spent four seasons at Dutch club Heracles before a summer move to RB Leipzig.
Home fans will be hoping to test his nerve early on...
'Celtic will want to use wings'
Celtic v RB Leipzig (20:00)
John Collins
Former Celtic assistant manager on Sportsound
Celtic will look to get at them in the wide areas, two v one with the wingers and full-backs
Celtic will look to get at them in the wide areas, two v one with the wingers and full-backs
Haidara starts for RB Leipzig
Celtic v RB Leipzig (20:00)
The visitors made five changes for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Mainz but most of those who started last week's game are back.
Goalkeeper Janis Blaswich continues as a replacement for Peter Gulacsi, who damaged his knee early on against Celtic in Leipzig, and Amadou Haidara takes over in midfield for Kevin Kampl.
No Jota for Celtic as Maeda starts
Celtic v RB Leipzig (20:00)
Winger Jota - Celtic's scorer in Leipzig last week - misses out this time after going off injured against St Johnstone during Saturday's dramatic 2-1 win.
Daizen Maeda gets the nod to replace the Portuguese, while Moritz Jenz returns from illness to partner Cameron Carter-Vickers at centre-back.
Greg Taylor and Josip Juranovic are restored at full-back and Kyogo Furuhashi returns up front, after all three were given a rest at the weekend,.
Captain Callum McGregor is the other notable absentee following his injury in Leipzig.
'A very attacking line-up'
Celtic v RB Leipzig (20:00)
Peter Grant
Former Celtic captain on BBC Sportsound
There's a lot of pace and power in the team but Celtic can't replace Jota and McGregor and they just have to deal with that. It's a very attacking line-up
There's a lot of pace and power in the team but Celtic can't replace Jota and McGregor and they just have to deal with that. It's a very attacking line-up
Can Celtic find clinical edge?
Celtic v RB Leipzig (20:00)
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer on Sportsound
Celtic have had 15 shots on target in their three group games and managed two goals. The other three teams they have played combined have had 14 shots on target and scored seven goals
Celtic have had 15 shots on target in their three group games and managed two goals. The other three teams they have played combined have had 14 shots on target and scored seven goals
Celtic fans are loving what they are seeing under Ange Postecoglou. Every interview he does, he's giving the message 'we're here to get better every day'. You don't get better parking the bus, you don't develop as a player
Celtic fans are loving what they are seeing under Ange Postecoglou. Every interview he does, he's giving the message 'we're here to get better every day'. You don't get better parking the bus, you don't develop as a player
O'Riley happy in holding role
Celtic v RB Leipzig (20:00)
In the absence of injured captain Callum McGregor, Matt O'Riley played a deeper role in Saturday's 2-1 win at St Johnstone and it looks like he'll be there again this evening.
"You can’t really replace Cal, not even just his football side, just what he brings as a character in the team," said the 21-year-old on Monday. "I’m just there to do what I can do in that position.
"I have done it before in the past. Maybe not in the exact same system, but I feel comfortable in terms of what I need to do.
"I obviously know where Cal needed to be when he was playing there so that helps from having that relationship with him when he was there. I feel good about it."
Rose expecting 'wild' ride at Celtic Park
Celtic v RB Leipzig (20:00)
RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose is looking forward to a "wild" night in Glasgow.
"I’m well prepared for the fact it’s going to be a wild game from the outset, things might get hot." he said at yesterday's media conference.
"We have to make sure that we look for chances and also to enjoy the game and make the most of this game in this excellent atmosphere.
"I have played against Rangers when I was at Dortmund and won against Celtic with Salzburg.
"We have to realise it’s an excellent stadium with amazing fans and a great atmosphere."
'Champions League will not get any easier for Celtic'
Celtic v RB Leipzig (20:00)
Reflecting on the fact Celtic have not won a Champions League group game at home since beating Ajax in 2013, manager Ange Postecoglou said yesterday: "It just goes to show how hard it is.
"I don’t see it as failure. We have had some fantastic football teams at this club that haven’t been able to win at this level, but we are not alone in that. Wins are hard to attain.
"It’s where we want to be, and that’s what our ambitions are, to consistently be at this level.
"If you are consistently at this level and playing well, you give yourself a chance to win games of football. But they don’t get any easier as you go along. It’s a big challenge for us."
What happened in Leipzig?
Celtic v RB Leipzig (20:00)
Celtic lost their way after equalising early in the second half last week.
Christopher Nkunku fired the hosts in front in a breathless first half that swung from end to end at a rapid rate of knots.
Jota made it 1-1, charging forward to get on the end of a Kyogo pass, but the Scottish champions were pinned back for long spells thereafter and a horrible mistake from goalkeeper Joe Hart gifted Andre Silva the first of his two goals.
It left Celtic as the only side in the group without a win as RB Leipzig leapfrogged them into third place.
Can Celtic make home advantage count?
Celtic v RB Leipzig (20:00)
At the halfway stage in Group F, Celtic sit bottom with just one point from three games. However, all is not lost, with back-to-back home games coming up.
The first of those is against RB Leipzig in just under a couple of hours.
The teams met in Germany last week, with Celtic on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline.
Celtic v RB Leipzig (20:00)
