Champions League: Jota misses out as Celtic welcome RB Leipzig

In the absence of injured captain Callum McGregor, Matt O'Riley played a deeper role in Saturday's 2-1 win at St Johnstone and it looks like he'll be there again this evening.

"You can’t really replace Cal, not even just his football side, just what he brings as a character in the team," said the 21-year-old on Monday. "I’m just there to do what I can do in that position.

"I have done it before in the past. Maybe not in the exact same system, but I feel comfortable in terms of what I need to do.

"I obviously know where Cal needed to be when he was playing there so that helps from having that relationship with him when he was there. I feel good about it."