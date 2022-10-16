SWPL: Hamilton v Glasgow City & Hibs v Rangers

Thanks for joining us on another enthralling afternoon of SWPL1 action.
You can check out the dubious decisions, fantastic free-kicks and commendable comebacks on this week's edition of Sportscene, which comes at you on Monday evening at 7pm on the BBC Scotland channel.
Until next time, catch you later!
Can anyone stop the big three?
FT: Hamilton Academical 0-6 Glasgow City
Routs for Celtic and Glasgow City, as well as a hard-fought 1-0 win for Rangers away from home, see SWPL1's big three all maintain their 100% records.
Elsewhere, a pair of penalties from Kaela Mcdonald-Nguah saw Motherwell come from two goals behind to pick up a point against Spartans.
FULL-TIME Hibernian 0-1 Rangers
What a battle this was.
Hibs put up plenty of resistance to frustrate Rangers, who eventually found the net through a real moment of quality from Tessel Middag.
The hosts really piled on the pressure late, but Malky Thompson's side saw the game out to seal what feels like a big three points on the road.
FULL-TIME Hamilton Academical 0-6 Glasgow City
The 15-time champions of Scotland pick up an emphatic victory in Lanarkshire.
Priscilla Chinchilla, Kinga Kozak and Megan Foley got on the scoresheet, but the match ball will leave with Lauren Davidson for her hat-trick from the penalty spot.
GOAL Hamilton Academical 0-6 GLASGOW CITY
Megan Foley
Another at the death for the visitors.
Chinchilla chips in an inviting ball that is clawed away by Ellie Currie, but City players swarm the loose ball and its the substitute Megan Foley who prods home.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-5 Glasgow City
Almost City's sixth!
Substitute Abbi Grant made her presence known to get ahead of Ellie Currie in the Accies net, before agonisingly watching her effort from the tightest of angles roll across the goal-line.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-5 Glasgow City
Josi Giard departs on her 50th appearance for Hamilton Accies, after putting in a tireless performance up front for the hosts.
Chloe Muir takes her place.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-5 Glasgow City
Another goal for City would mark their 35th of the season in all competitions.
Will they be able to find the net again with five left on the clock?
Post update
Hibernian 0-1 Rangers
Rangers are looking to turn the screw in the capital.
Kayla McCoy is imposing herself on the game, seeing her strike from the edge of the box blocked for a corner.
The resulting set piece meets the head of Lisa Martinez, who perhaps should have steered her effort goalward given the space afforded by Hibs.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-5 Glasgow City
Another change for City as Meikayla Moore exits the pitch in place of Megan Foley.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-5 Glasgow City
It's damage limitation now for Hamilton.
They were beaten 8-0 by Hibs last time out in the SWPL Cup and Gary Doctor will be keen to avoid a repeat of that result with just over 15 to go here.
GOAL Hibernian 0-1 RANGERS
Tessel Middag
What a way to break the deadlock!
A free-kick inside the D spells danger for a resolute Hibs, and the warning signs ring true as Rangers' Player of the Month for September arrows the ball beyond Benni Haaland.
Strike!
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-5 Glasgow City
Both sides shuffle the pack as we tick over the hour mark in Hamilton.
Olivia Potter comes on for the booked Megan Quigley for Accies, while City take off Amy Muir and Maired Fulton in place of Chloe Warrington and Sarah Gibb.
GOAL Hamilton Academical 0-5 GLASGOW CITY
Lauren Davidson
A hat-trick of penalties for the 21-year-old.
Lauren Davidson's third of the game comes in less dubious fashion this time round, after Accies goalkeeper Ellie Currie wiped out an on-rushing Priscila Chinchilla in the box.
Confidently dispatched, once again.
PENALTY - Glasgow City
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-4 Glasgow City
A chance for City's Erin Greening at the back stick, but she doesn't get the connection she was looking for at the corner.
Meanwhile, Kinga Kozak departs after notching the fourth goal, and is replaced by Beatriz Prades Insa.
KICK-OFF
Hibernian 0-0 Rangers
We're back underway as Rangers search for the breakthrough.
Can Hibs stay strong?
GOAL Hamilton Academical 0-4 GLASGOW CITY
Kinga Kozak
A nightmare start to the second period for Accies.
Chinchilla picks up the ball in the box following a low-drive cross from the right and has the wherewithal to roll it back to Kozak, who rifles the ball high into the net for City's fourth of the game.
KICK-OFF
Hamilton Academical 0-3 Glasgow City
Back at it Lanarkshire.
A change apiece at the break as Glasgow's Abbi Grant replaces Emily Whelan, while MT Gardiner enters the fray for Hamilton.
Scores on the doors
HT: Hamilton Academical 0-3 Glasgow City
What else has been going on in SWPL1, I hear you ask?
Well, Hearts have bounced back from defeat in their last league outing to dispatch of Aberdeen in a confident 3-0 victory.
Meanwhile, goals from Becky Galbraith and Katherine Smart have Spartans two goals to the good at the break away to Motherwell.
Live Reporting
Sean McGill
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Cheers!
FT: Hamilton Academical 0-6 Glasgow City
Thanks for joining us on another enthralling afternoon of SWPL1 action.
You can check out the dubious decisions, fantastic free-kicks and commendable comebacks on this week's edition of Sportscene, which comes at you on Monday evening at 7pm on the BBC Scotland channel.
Until next time, catch you later!
Can anyone stop the big three?
FT: Hamilton Academical 0-6 Glasgow City
Routs for Celtic and Glasgow City, as well as a hard-fought 1-0 win for Rangers away from home, see SWPL1's big three all maintain their 100% records.
Elsewhere, a pair of penalties from Kaela Mcdonald-Nguah saw Motherwell come from two goals behind to pick up a point against Spartans.
FULL-TIME Hibernian 0-1 Rangers
What a battle this was.
Hibs put up plenty of resistance to frustrate Rangers, who eventually found the net through a real moment of quality from Tessel Middag.
The hosts really piled on the pressure late, but Malky Thompson's side saw the game out to seal what feels like a big three points on the road.
FULL-TIME Hamilton Academical 0-6 Glasgow City
The 15-time champions of Scotland pick up an emphatic victory in Lanarkshire.
Priscilla Chinchilla, Kinga Kozak and Megan Foley got on the scoresheet, but the match ball will leave with Lauren Davidson for her hat-trick from the penalty spot.
GOAL Hamilton Academical 0-6 GLASGOW CITY
Megan Foley
Another at the death for the visitors.
Chinchilla chips in an inviting ball that is clawed away by Ellie Currie, but City players swarm the loose ball and its the substitute Megan Foley who prods home.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-5 Glasgow City
Almost City's sixth!
Substitute Abbi Grant made her presence known to get ahead of Ellie Currie in the Accies net, before agonisingly watching her effort from the tightest of angles roll across the goal-line.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-5 Glasgow City
Josi Giard departs on her 50th appearance for Hamilton Accies, after putting in a tireless performance up front for the hosts.
Chloe Muir takes her place.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-5 Glasgow City
Another goal for City would mark their 35th of the season in all competitions.
Will they be able to find the net again with five left on the clock?
Post update
Hibernian 0-1 Rangers
Rangers are looking to turn the screw in the capital.
Kayla McCoy is imposing herself on the game, seeing her strike from the edge of the box blocked for a corner.
The resulting set piece meets the head of Lisa Martinez, who perhaps should have steered her effort goalward given the space afforded by Hibs.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-5 Glasgow City
Another change for City as Meikayla Moore exits the pitch in place of Megan Foley.
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-5 Glasgow City
It's damage limitation now for Hamilton.
They were beaten 8-0 by Hibs last time out in the SWPL Cup and Gary Doctor will be keen to avoid a repeat of that result with just over 15 to go here.
GOAL Hibernian 0-1 RANGERS
Tessel Middag
What a way to break the deadlock!
A free-kick inside the D spells danger for a resolute Hibs, and the warning signs ring true as Rangers' Player of the Month for September arrows the ball beyond Benni Haaland.
Strike!
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-5 Glasgow City
Both sides shuffle the pack as we tick over the hour mark in Hamilton.
Olivia Potter comes on for the booked Megan Quigley for Accies, while City take off Amy Muir and Maired Fulton in place of Chloe Warrington and Sarah Gibb.
GOAL Hamilton Academical 0-5 GLASGOW CITY
Lauren Davidson
A hat-trick of penalties for the 21-year-old.
Lauren Davidson's third of the game comes in less dubious fashion this time round, after Accies goalkeeper Ellie Currie wiped out an on-rushing Priscila Chinchilla in the box.
Confidently dispatched, once again.
PENALTY - Glasgow City
Post update
Hamilton Academical 0-4 Glasgow City
A chance for City's Erin Greening at the back stick, but she doesn't get the connection she was looking for at the corner.
Meanwhile, Kinga Kozak departs after notching the fourth goal, and is replaced by Beatriz Prades Insa.
KICK-OFF
Hibernian 0-0 Rangers
We're back underway as Rangers search for the breakthrough.
Can Hibs stay strong?
GOAL Hamilton Academical 0-4 GLASGOW CITY
Kinga Kozak
A nightmare start to the second period for Accies.
Chinchilla picks up the ball in the box following a low-drive cross from the right and has the wherewithal to roll it back to Kozak, who rifles the ball high into the net for City's fourth of the game.
KICK-OFF
Hamilton Academical 0-3 Glasgow City
Back at it Lanarkshire.
A change apiece at the break as Glasgow's Abbi Grant replaces Emily Whelan, while MT Gardiner enters the fray for Hamilton.
Scores on the doors
HT: Hamilton Academical 0-3 Glasgow City
What else has been going on in SWPL1, I hear you ask?
Well, Hearts have bounced back from defeat in their last league outing to dispatch of Aberdeen in a confident 3-0 victory.
Meanwhile, goals from Becky Galbraith and Katherine Smart have Spartans two goals to the good at the break away to Motherwell.