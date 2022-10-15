Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Hibernian

James Forrest was the star of the show after a demolition job on Hibs at Celtic Park.

Making his first start of the season, the Scotland winger scored a hat-trick to take his club tally to 100 goals.

Giorgos Giakoumakis got two and Daizen Maeda rubbed salt in a gaping wound late on.

Elie Youan briefly made it 3-1 on a dreadful afternoon for Hibs.