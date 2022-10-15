Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Hibernian

James Forrest was the star of the show after a demolition job on Hibs at Celtic Park.
Making his first start of the season, the Scotland winger scored a hat-trick to take his club tally to 100 goals.
Giorgos Giakoumakis got two and Daizen Maeda rubbed salt in a gaping wound late on.
Elie Youan briefly made it 3-1 on a dreadful afternoon for Hibs.
SNSCopyright: SNS
FULL-TIME St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock
Neither side was able to find the net as Kilmarnock ended a run of 22 away Premiership games without a draw.
Saints are now unbeaten in their last five home games as they stay fourth in the table.
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock
Declan Gallagher is almost the hero for St Mirren as the centre-half steals in to head a Ryan Strain corner, but he crucially can't direct his header on target.
GOAL Celtic 6-1 Hibernian
Daizen Maeda
The misery continues for Hibs...
David Marshall thwarts Liel Abada in a one-on-one but Celtic will not be denied a sixth as a cross from the right drops for Daizen Maeda, who slides in to poke the ball home.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Ouch!
Ross County 1-1 Dundee United
There's a tangle in the box as United striker Steven Fletcher tries to take a swipe at the ball but catches County defender Ben Purrington's foot.
Both have come off pretty badly. Purrington has had to limp off, with Keith Watson replacing him at left-back.
Wotherspoon makes long-awaited return
Livingston 1-0 St Johnstone
David Wotherspoon makes his return after 11 months on the sidelines with a terrible knee injury.
Manager Callum Davidson and St Johnstone fans will both be delighted to see the midfielder back, but has he returned in time to make it into the Canada squad for the World Cup in just a few weeks time?
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock
Christian Doidge is played through by Ben Chrisene, but the striker delays his shot in the area and Saints clear for a corner.
Neither team is sitting back here, both looking for a goal that would likely yield all three points.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Livingston 1-0 St Johnstone
Is that one for VAR?
Stephen Kelly brilliantly jinks down the right and crosses deep to the back post, where Joel Nouble nods in - but referee Kevin Clancy thinks the striker pushed Ryan McGowan in the back.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Ross County 1-1 Dundee United
Wow. United midfielder Dylan Levitt launches a shot from 30 yards that dips beautifully but crashes off the crossbar!
GOAL Dundee 2-1 Ayr United
Joshua Mullin
Ayr are back into it at Dens Park.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Post update
Ross County 1-1 Dundee United
County substitute Kazeem Olaigbe intercepts a terrible sliced clearance and races up to the penalty box but pulls a tame shot wide of the far post.
Post update
Ross County 1-1 Dundee United
County striker Jordan White is penalised for a flick of the elbow as he connects with Ryan Edwards.
There was no great force, but White's maybe lucky not to get a yellow card there.
Attacking Changes
St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock
Both managers make changes up front, with Alex Grieve off the bench for the home side in place of Jonah Ayunga, while Kilmarnock turn to Christian Doidge, who replaces Kyle Lafferty.
There's been 22 shots so far in the match, but the deadlock is still to be broken.
GOAL Celtic 5-1 Hibernian
Giorgos Giakoumakis
Once again Celtic rip Hibs open out wide and substitute Liel Abada has so much time to pick out Giorgos Giakoumakis.
The Greek striker cracks in a low shot from 16 yards and defender Rocky Bushiri takes it away from goalkeeper David Marshall with his attempted block in the six yard box.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Post update
Livingston 1-0 St Johnstone
Double chance for Livingston. Stephen Kelly has his shot blocked on the six-yard line before Dylan Bahamboula brings the ball out of the sky and toe-pokes it just past the post.
Post update
Livingston 1-0 St Johnstone
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson rolls the dice, desperate for an equaliser. Connor McLennan and Max Kucheriavyi are on, with Theo Bair and Alex Mitchell hooked.
St Johnstone have barely had the ball in Livi's half in the last few minutes.
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock
A chance for Kilmarnock as forward Rory McKenzie breaks through and gets a shot away, but it's met with a fine save by goalkeeper Trevor Carson, who pushes the ball and away and is sharp enough to gather the ball before Jordon Jones can turn the ball in.
CLOSE!
Celtic 4-1 Hibernian
Martin Boyle sends a dipping, curling shot inches wide as Hibs look for some consolation at Celtic Park.
Post update
Livingston 1-0 St Johnstone
Stephen Kelly creates a brilliant chance for Jason Holt, sliding his fellow midfielder through on goal, but goalkeeper Remi Matthews is on hand to prevent Livi extending their lead.
GOAL Hamilton Academical 1-2 Partick Thistle
Scott Tiffoney
Midfielder Scott Tiffoney edges Thistle back in front - and they are set to retain their lead in the Championship.
Live Reporting
Clive Lindsay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
SNSCopyright: SNS BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
FULL-TIME Celtic 6-1 Hibernian
James Forrest was the star of the show after a demolition job on Hibs at Celtic Park.
Making his first start of the season, the Scotland winger scored a hat-trick to take his club tally to 100 goals.
Giorgos Giakoumakis got two and Daizen Maeda rubbed salt in a gaping wound late on.
Elie Youan briefly made it 3-1 on a dreadful afternoon for Hibs.
FULL-TIME St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock
Neither side was able to find the net as Kilmarnock ended a run of 22 away Premiership games without a draw.
Saints are now unbeaten in their last five home games as they stay fourth in the table.
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock
Declan Gallagher is almost the hero for St Mirren as the centre-half steals in to head a Ryan Strain corner, but he crucially can't direct his header on target.
GOAL Celtic 6-1 Hibernian
Daizen Maeda
The misery continues for Hibs...
David Marshall thwarts Liel Abada in a one-on-one but Celtic will not be denied a sixth as a cross from the right drops for Daizen Maeda, who slides in to poke the ball home.
Ouch!
Ross County 1-1 Dundee United
There's a tangle in the box as United striker Steven Fletcher tries to take a swipe at the ball but catches County defender Ben Purrington's foot.
Both have come off pretty badly. Purrington has had to limp off, with Keith Watson replacing him at left-back.
Wotherspoon makes long-awaited return
Livingston 1-0 St Johnstone
David Wotherspoon makes his return after 11 months on the sidelines with a terrible knee injury.
Manager Callum Davidson and St Johnstone fans will both be delighted to see the midfielder back, but has he returned in time to make it into the Canada squad for the World Cup in just a few weeks time?
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock
Christian Doidge is played through by Ben Chrisene, but the striker delays his shot in the area and Saints clear for a corner.
Neither team is sitting back here, both looking for a goal that would likely yield all three points.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Livingston 1-0 St Johnstone
Is that one for VAR?
Stephen Kelly brilliantly jinks down the right and crosses deep to the back post, where Joel Nouble nods in - but referee Kevin Clancy thinks the striker pushed Ryan McGowan in the back.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Ross County 1-1 Dundee United
Wow. United midfielder Dylan Levitt launches a shot from 30 yards that dips beautifully but crashes off the crossbar!
GOAL Dundee 2-1 Ayr United
Joshua Mullin
Ayr are back into it at Dens Park.
Post update
Ross County 1-1 Dundee United
County substitute Kazeem Olaigbe intercepts a terrible sliced clearance and races up to the penalty box but pulls a tame shot wide of the far post.
Post update
Ross County 1-1 Dundee United
County striker Jordan White is penalised for a flick of the elbow as he connects with Ryan Edwards.
There was no great force, but White's maybe lucky not to get a yellow card there.
Attacking Changes
St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock
Both managers make changes up front, with Alex Grieve off the bench for the home side in place of Jonah Ayunga, while Kilmarnock turn to Christian Doidge, who replaces Kyle Lafferty.
There's been 22 shots so far in the match, but the deadlock is still to be broken.
GOAL Celtic 5-1 Hibernian
Giorgos Giakoumakis
Once again Celtic rip Hibs open out wide and substitute Liel Abada has so much time to pick out Giorgos Giakoumakis.
The Greek striker cracks in a low shot from 16 yards and defender Rocky Bushiri takes it away from goalkeeper David Marshall with his attempted block in the six yard box.
Post update
Livingston 1-0 St Johnstone
Double chance for Livingston. Stephen Kelly has his shot blocked on the six-yard line before Dylan Bahamboula brings the ball out of the sky and toe-pokes it just past the post.
Post update
Livingston 1-0 St Johnstone
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson rolls the dice, desperate for an equaliser. Connor McLennan and Max Kucheriavyi are on, with Theo Bair and Alex Mitchell hooked.
St Johnstone have barely had the ball in Livi's half in the last few minutes.
Post update
St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock
A chance for Kilmarnock as forward Rory McKenzie breaks through and gets a shot away, but it's met with a fine save by goalkeeper Trevor Carson, who pushes the ball and away and is sharp enough to gather the ball before Jordon Jones can turn the ball in.
CLOSE!
Celtic 4-1 Hibernian
Martin Boyle sends a dipping, curling shot inches wide as Hibs look for some consolation at Celtic Park.
Post update
Livingston 1-0 St Johnstone
Stephen Kelly creates a brilliant chance for Jason Holt, sliding his fellow midfielder through on goal, but goalkeeper Remi Matthews is on hand to prevent Livi extending their lead.
GOAL Hamilton Academical 1-2 Partick Thistle
Scott Tiffoney
Midfielder Scott Tiffoney edges Thistle back in front - and they are set to retain their lead in the Championship.