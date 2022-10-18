Scottish League Cup: Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee Utd - Armstrong inches away

Kilmarnock start the second half as they ended the first - looking the more dangerous.
Daniel Armstrong drifts in from the right, leaving a couple of United players in his wake, but his low left-foot drive is just wide of the far post.
PENALTY APPEAL
Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United
Cries for a penalty by the United fans, but they were half-hearted as striker Tony Watt crumbles in the penalty box far too easily.
KICK-OFF SECOND HALF
Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United
Kilmarnock get the second half going and goalscorer Kyle Lafferty looks to be moving more freely after picking up a knock late on in the first half.
We're still no closer to knowing who is going through to the last four...
Big expectant crowd
HT: Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United
HALF-TIME SCORES
Caley Thistle are still losing to bottom side Hamilton as they look to go three points clear at the top of the Championship.
League 1 leaders Dunfermline are doing the business so far, though, while third-top Falkirk are easing to a derby win.
Scottish Championship
Inverness CT 0-1 Hamilton Academical
Scottish League 1
Clyde 0-1 Dunfermline Athletic
Falkirk 3-0 Alloa Athletic
'Quite enthralling'
HT: Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United
Craig Levein
Former Dundee United manager on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: There hasn't been a multitude of chances, or brilliant play, but it's the competitive nature of the game that has been quite enthralling. The referee's handled it pretty well - I'd give him a 7/10, which is quite high for me!
There hasn't been a multitude of chances, or brilliant play, but it's the competitive nature of the game that has been quite enthralling. The referee's handled it pretty well - I'd give him a 7/10, which is quite high for me!
GOAL FALKIRK 3-0 Alloa Athletic
Juan Alegria
Juan Alegria's second goal of the night extends Falkirk's lead.
HALF-TIME Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United
An entertaining League Cup quarter-final reaches the break all square, but it is Kilmarnock who have edged it.
Kyle Lafferty fired the hosts into the lead with a penalty he won himself with a shot off the arm of Liam Smith.
However, Glenn Middleton fired a reply a few minutes later in what was a rare bit of creativity for the visitors.
Post update
Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United
Almost a freak goal for Kilmarnock as Daniel Armstrong's miss-hit looping cross looks to be dipping into the net, but goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson tips it over as we enter two minutes of first-half stoppage time.
Post update
Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United
United waste a good opportunity as on-loan Arsenal defender Ryan Alebiosu makes a mess of his attempted header.
But Jamie McGrath is off target with his attempt to find United striker Tony Watt with a cross that curls wastefully wide of the far post.
Ouch!
Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United
Daniel Armstrong is left hobbling as United defender Scott McMann lunges into a challenge on the midfielder.
Post update
Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United
Daniel Armstrong has scored a few spectacular free-kicks recently, but the Kilmarnock midfielder crashes this one wastefully against the defensive wall and United breathe again.
YELLOW CARD Edwards (Dundee Utd)
Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United
Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards is caught the wrong side of Christian Doidge and is booked for knocking over the striker just outside the United penalty box.
Post update
Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United
Kilmarnock continue to probe the United defence and only a few desperate clearances deny the home side.
Post update
Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United
The good news for Kilmarnock and Kyle Lafferty is that the striker has recovered from that knock in what could be his last game before a long suspension for a sectarian remark as he faces a hearing later this week.
Paying the penalty
Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United
Post update
Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United
Concern for Kilmarnock as Kyle Lafferty, scorer of the opening goal, is receiving treatment as Innes Cameron warms up as a possible replacement for the striker.
'It's been all Killie'
Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United
Cammy Bell
Former Kilmarnock goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: This is what Dundee United needed, a bit of respite. It's been all Killie for the last 10 minutes or so and now United are managing to control the game for a moment
This is what Dundee United needed, a bit of respite. It's been all Killie for the last 10 minutes or so and now United are managing to control the game for a moment
Panic in the defence of United
Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United
Craig Levein
Former Dundee United manager on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: Any time that Killie throw a ball into the box, I sense there's a bit of panic from the United defenders
Any time that Killie throw a ball into the box, I sense there's a bit of panic from the United defenders
GOAL Inverness CT 0-1 Hamilton Academical
Andy Winter
Caley Thistle's hopes of going three points clear at the top of the Championship suffers a blow as Andy Winter puts the bottom side ahead in Inverness.
CLOSE!
Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United
