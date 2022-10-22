Scottish Premiership: Hearts v Celtic - Kyogo & Shankland both on bench

The challenge Hearts face considering their long list of injuries in defence is stark given the statistics being racked up by Celtic.

Ange Postecoglou's side have scored 35 goals in 10 league games this season - the most they've had at this stage of a campaign since 1966-67, when they scored 37.

They went on to score 111 league goals that season, winning the league as well as the Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup and, famously, the European Cup.