Scottish Premiership: Hearts v Celtic - Kyogo & Shankland both on bench

Quote Message: I get frustrated with Barrie McKay. He possesses the ability to score goals and light the crowd up, but he disappears too much in games. Barrie drifts out the picture and if the team can't find him then you're a man down. He needs to take responsibility
I get frustrated with Barrie McKay. He possesses the ability to score goals and light the crowd up, but he disappears too much in games. Barrie drifts out the picture and if the team can't find him then you're a man down. He needs to take responsibility
Celtic 'swagger' back
Heart of Midlothian v Celtic (12:30)
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: Celtic are back playing with their swagger. The intensity and fluidity is there and now the ball is finding the back of the net again, which is wasn't for a wee while
Celtic are back playing with their swagger. The intensity and fluidity is there and now the ball is finding the back of the net again, which is wasn't for a wee while
Celtic chasing Lions for goals
Heart of Midlothian v Celtic (12:30)
The challenge Hearts face considering their long list of injuries in defence is stark given the statistics being racked up by Celtic.
Ange Postecoglou's side have scored 35 goals in 10 league games this season - the most they've had at this stage of a campaign since 1966-67, when they scored 37.
They went on to score 111 league goals that season, winning the league as well as the Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup and, famously, the European Cup.
'Huge game for Neilson'
Heart of Midlothian v Celtic (12:30)
Neil McCann
Former Hearts winger on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: It'll be about how Hearts cope with the power of Celtic, who have made plenty of changes. They might lose their rhythm, but they are so powerful going forward. It's time for Robbie Neilson's side to show they're strong enough to compete against Celtic and Rangers, particularly at Tynecastle. It's a huge game for Robbie
It'll be about how Hearts cope with the power of Celtic, who have made plenty of changes. They might lose their rhythm, but they are so powerful going forward. It's time for Robbie Neilson's side to show they're strong enough to compete against Celtic and Rangers, particularly at Tynecastle. It's a huge game for Robbie
Off-form Hearts face commanding leaders
Heart of Midlothian v Celtic (12:30)
The sight of an in-form Celtic travelling down the M8 will have Tynecastle quivering in trepidation considering their own side's recent troubles.
Last season, Hearts were the only side who threatened to keep pace with the Old Firm, but currently they have lost four home games in a row, conceding 12 times without scoring, and have gone five games overall without a win.
They have lost five games in a row against Celtic since a 2-1 victory at Tynecastle in July last year.
In all competitions, Hearts have lost 13 of their last 15 meetings with Celtic, winning once, failing to keep a clean sheet in all of those.
Tune in to Sportsound
BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW
Sportsound's coverage of today's Scottish football extravaganze is just starting on BBC Radio Scotland, introduced by Kenny Macintyre.
Tune in by clicking the wee button on the top of this page.
You can tune in to the alternative football universe provided by Off The Ball on FM.
Forrest starts as Kyogo drops to bench
Heart of Midlothian v Celtic (12:30)
Ange Posteccoglou almost reverts completely to the Celtic side that thrashed Hibs 6-1 last weekend. The only change from that being goalscorer Daizen Maeda replacing Sead Haksabanovic on the wing.
From midweek League Cup victory over Motherwell, Joe Hart returns between the sticks, Anthony Ralston and Alexandro Bernabei start in the full-back positions and it's a complete new front three as Liel Abada, Haksabanovic and Kyogo Furuhashi drop to the bench and being replaced with last weekend's hat-trick man James Forrest, Maeda and Giorgos Giakoumakis.
Humphreys preferred to Shankland
Heart of Midlothian v Celtic (12:30)
Lawrence Shankland drops to the bench in the biggest surprise to Robbie Neilson's Hearts side. On-loan Wigan Athletic man Stephen Humphrys leads the line instead.
That's one of two changes, with winger Josh Ginnelly and defender Michael Smith back in the fold.
After an injury against Aberdeen that is less serious than first thought, Andy Halliday makes the bench, but fellow midfielder Peter Haring drops out after sustaining a nasty head knock in the 2-0 loss last weekend.
LINE-UPS from Tynecastle Park
Heart of Midlothian v Celtic (12:30)
Heart of Midlothian: Gordon, Cochrane, Sibbick, Kingsley, Michael Smith,
Snodgrass, Kiomourtzoglou, Humphrys, McKay, Ginnelly, Devlin.
A VAR official will perform checks on these incidents as a matter of course from the Scottish FA's nerve centre.
If he and his assistant feel the referee has made a mistake, they will recommend a review.
If it's a subjective decision (e.g. was that a foul in the penalty area?), the VAR will recommend the ref goes to the monitor.
If it's a factual decision (e.g. a penalty was awarded but the foul was outside the box), the VAR will give the referee that information.
The final call is always taken by the on-field referee.
Today's top-flight fixtures
Scottish Premiership
Here's what we have in store in Scotland's top-flight this afternoon.
First up at 12:30, Celtic have the opportunity to increase the gap at the top of the table to five points as they visit a troubled Hearts side before second-top Rangers host Livingston in one of four 3pm kick-offs.
Perhaps the key game then is in Ayrshire, where Kilmarnock host Ross County with both teams in a three-way tie at the bottom with Dundee United, who visit St Mirren.
Aberdeen, who visit Motherwell, St Mirren, Livingston and Hearts all have the chance to leapfrog Hibs into third.
VAR friendly
FT: Hibernian 1-2 St Johnstone
VAR is constantly checking incidents during Premiership games from now on, with 10 special views being carried out during last night's game at Easter Road.
The game was only delayed for four of those - and the only bone of contention appeared to be for St Johnstone's equaliser, with Hibs manager Lee Johnson claiming that centre-half Ryan Porteous received a push in the back by goalscorer Nicky Clark.
Another day, another VAR
Heart of Midlothian v Celtic (12:30)
Welcome to VAR day two in the Scottish Premiership.
Episode one passed without any major drama last night as St Johnstone beat Hibernian at Easter Road.
Now five more top-flight grounds make their debuts as part of Scotland's new video assistant referee system, while there are full cards in the Championship, League 1 and League 2.
Stay with us for the build-up, live commentaries and post-match reaction, starting with the early kick-off at Tynecastle as Heart of Midlothian host leaders Celtic.
SNSCopyright: SNS
