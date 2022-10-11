Premier League reaction

Martinez Losa selected 25 players for the play-offs and says "everyone is healthy, everyone is prepared" following Thursday's win over Austria.

"We are happy to be together," he explained. "The result from the last match has given us faith and energy and motivation that we already had, but more belief and so we are ready to go.

"Every individual is competing for a position."

The Irish come into the tie fully refreshed having not needed to play last week, although a long injury list when their squad was first announced has been added to by news that midfielder Jess Ziu has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

She sustained the injury playing for West Ham on 2 October so she joins Leanne Kiernan, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Aoife Colvill and Savannah McCarthy in being unavailable for the play-off.