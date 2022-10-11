Premier League reaction

Martinez Losa selected 25 players for the play-offs and says "everyone is healthy, everyone is prepared" following Thursday's win over Austria.
"We are happy to be together," he explained. "The result from the last match has given us faith and energy and motivation that we already had, but more belief and so we are ready to go.
"Every individual is competing for a position."
The Irish come into the tie fully refreshed having not needed to play last week, although a long injury list when their squad was first announced has been added to by news that midfielder Jess Ziu has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
She sustained the injury playing for West Ham on 2 October so she joins Leanne Kiernan, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Aoife Colvill and Savannah McCarthy in being unavailable for the play-off.
Scotland gear up for World Cup play-off
Scotland v Rep of Ireland (20:00 BST)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Scotland hope to "inspire a generation" by reaching the Women's World Cup finals, says coach Pedro Martinez Losa.
The Scots, who beat Austria in the play-off semi-finals, host Republic of Ireland on Tuesday and hope a win will seal a place in Australia and New Zealand.
Victory may also result in an inter-continental play-off for the final available place in next year's event.
"We are in the best place that we could be," Martinez Losa said.
Get Involved - What constitutes success for Liverpool this season?
#bbcfootball
Di B: The way things are right now I'd accept a European place finish for LFC. The season has been such a disaster so far it feels like we need a bigger miracle than in the 2020/21 season to get back on track already. Backing the boys though!
The footage may have been grainy and washed out, but the talent on show in a tweet from Caroline Weir back in July was abundantly clear.
In the eight-second home video, the image of a young girl from Dunfermline can just about be made out. Decked head to toe in a Real Madrid kit, a fledgling Weir juggles a ball bigger than her head at her blurry feet before smashing a shot off into the distance.
The fact that hazy video would be used years later to signal her arrival at the Spanish club tells a story about how many times that ball was tossed around the Weir's back garden in Fife over the years.
A trailblazer for women's football in Scotland, Real Madrid's latest superstar has the chance on Tuesday to help her country to their second-ever World Cup finals. It's a staggering prospect, but one that will no doubt be taken in the stride of the 27-year-old who spent her youth idolising the dynamic duo of Zinedine Zidane and Dunfermline Athletic's Stevie Crawford.
'I said one day a referee will be killed - statistically that is likely to happen'
BBC Radio 5 Live
Paul Field, the president of the Referees' Association, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live on referee abuse in football:
"We have been trying to work with this whole issue for years. Different Sports Ministers have helped a little bit. We have had changes in the public order act and people need to start reporting it to the police. We have encouraged the FA to invite police and crime commissioners to get involved. To try and get county football associations aligned is hard work - they are part of the problem, and part of the solution I'm afraid.
"I don't understand why unruly players and parents do not have the same banning orders as hooligans on a Saturday. Why is it someone can thump a referee this weekend and then go and watch England at the World Cup in a few months' time?
"We have to take this whole issue out of society. Football is a reflection of society. I said before, one day a referee in this country will get killed and statistically that is likely to happen because referees are being abused more and more.
"Is it OK for a player or a spectator to abuse a match referee on a park's pitch and then go to a Premier League game the following week? The FA has a person's fan number, if they are connected to the club, and you have to apply for tickets using your fan number, so withdrawing the pleasure of being able to watch league football would have a dramatic impact on behaviour. We have to do something quite radical at times."
Get Involved - What constitutes success for Liverpool this season?
#bbcfootball
So, with Jurgen Klopp admitting Liverpool are no longer in the title race and the injuries piling up again... tell me what you think success looks like for Liverpool this season. Use #bbcfootball
Further injury blows for Liverpool
Mandeep Sanghera
BBC Sport
Liverpool defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are expected to be out for two to three weeks through Injury.
Alexander-Arnold has an ankle injury and Matip a calf issue - both came off during the game against Arsenal on Sunday.
It’s a further blow for the Reds after winger Luis Diaz was ruled out with a knee injury - also picked up against Arsenal - until December.
'I think Liverpool will come back'
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Dean Smith says Liverpool have evolved from their high press which made it easier for teams to get in behind them and has backed them to turn their season around.
He said: "Our build-up to that game would be to play in behind them. They do play a really high line, that’s how they have had their success and they counter-press unbelievably. That’s why they have the majority of possession against most teams they play against.
"We had some fortune on our side that night with two or three deflected goals, but we always felt the space was behind them and we needed to switch play and get deep runners in behind them. It worked for us on that day but I’ve played them a number of times since and I think they have evolved from that.
"I think they will come back, they are a real strong team with a real strong leader. They have an identity of how they want to play, they have brought new players in and are looking for some fluidity at the moment.
"Although they didn’t create loads of chances against Arsenal, they still had the majority of possession and I feel they still will do that. They are looking for ways to get back onto that winning run. They have a really good head coach but the coaches underneath that will be working really hard put things right."
🎧 'A catalogue of errors the size of Argos!' New episode out now
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
The Red Kop podcast team talk about how hopes for a turning point in the season are fast diminishing after Liverpool's trip to Arsenal, the impact of the Luis Diaz injury and what can be expected at Rangers.
BBC Radio Merseyside's Giulia Bould and Paul Salt talk to Neil Atkinson, host of The Anfield Wrap, and Chloe Bloxam from The Redmen TV.
Will Newcastle finish top six this season? Vote below with the thumbs.
'We are sitting pretty in the top six at the moment but we know how quickly it turns'
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Callum Wilson says Newcastle's players aren't putting too much pressure on themselves with what needs to be achieved this season following the club's takeover.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "For us as a squad at the moment it’s about forgetting what is going on outside Newcastle and the hype that is going on about what should be happening, we need to be realistic and keep our feet on the ground.
"Yes we’ve been taken over and there is investment in the squad, but it is a slow transition. You can’t just get players that fit straight into the team, they need to gel and the manager is obviously working hard to do that.
"Last year was a disappointing season. Improving on that is the most important thing. As a player you want to get into the top 10 minimum and start pushing higher up the league. We are sitting pretty in the top six at the moment but we know how quickly it turns and we are only eight points above the relegation zone.
"It’s a tough league and it’s one that over 38 games proves how good you’ve been. We have to take it slowly and the winter break gives us a block of games that we can work within and try to set targets within that. Following on from that it will be time to hit the ground running again and try to climb up the table as best we can really."
I've played in all the different leagues, throughout the pyramid. A football player on the pitch is having words because a lot of them know the referee, so they can try and discuss things.
But I think players can be better role models with better awareness and less of those crowding moments. In the heat of the moment, high intensity at the top of your game, everybody's watching, but they can do better. It comes down to a societal thing and a behaviour thing.
My boy plays grassroots football, he's going into academy now, but it is hard work for referees. We've got to remember they are human beings, parents, volunteers. Go and enjoy the game, there has to be more respect towards referees and officials. They are there to do their jobs, they are part of the game. Of course there will be bad decisions, that's life, they are not perfect. But football is not perfect.
FA issue 380 bans for grassroots match official attacks last season
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Bans were handed to 380 players and coaches for attacking or threatening referees and match officials in English grassroots football last season.
Football Association disciplinary reports for the 2021-22 season highlight a catalogue of abuse against officials in youth and adult football.
The Merseyside Youth Football League has cancelled all fixtures for this weekend in protest at "multiple incidents of inappropriate and threatening behaviour" towards officials.
It said "we cannot allow this toxic behaviour to continue to escalate".
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Scotland team news....
Scotland v Rep of Ireland (20:00 BST)
Scotland
Martinez Losa selected 25 players for the play-offs and says "everyone is healthy, everyone is prepared" following Thursday's win over Austria.
"We are happy to be together," he explained. "The result from the last match has given us faith and energy and motivation that we already had, but more belief and so we are ready to go.
"Every individual is competing for a position."
The Irish come into the tie fully refreshed having not needed to play last week, although a long injury list when their squad was first announced has been added to by news that midfielder Jess Ziu has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
She sustained the injury playing for West Ham on 2 October so she joins Leanne Kiernan, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Aoife Colvill and Savannah McCarthy in being unavailable for the play-off.
Scotland gear up for World Cup play-off
Scotland v Rep of Ireland (20:00 BST)
Scotland hope to "inspire a generation" by reaching the Women's World Cup finals, says coach Pedro Martinez Losa.
The Scots, who beat Austria in the play-off semi-finals, host Republic of Ireland on Tuesday and hope a win will seal a place in Australia and New Zealand.
Victory may also result in an inter-continental play-off for the final available place in next year's event.
"We are in the best place that we could be," Martinez Losa said.
Full story.
Get Involved - What constitutes success for Liverpool this season?
#bbcfootball
Di B: The way things are right now I'd accept a European place finish for LFC. The season has been such a disaster so far it feels like we need a bigger miracle than in the 2020/21 season to get back on track already. Backing the boys though!
The rise of Real Madrid's Caroline Weir
The footage may have been grainy and washed out, but the talent on show in a tweet from Caroline Weir back in July was abundantly clear.
In the eight-second home video, the image of a young girl from Dunfermline can just about be made out. Decked head to toe in a Real Madrid kit, a fledgling Weir juggles a ball bigger than her head at her blurry feet before smashing a shot off into the distance.
The fact that hazy video would be used years later to signal her arrival at the Spanish club tells a story about how many times that ball was tossed around the Weir's back garden in Fife over the years.
A trailblazer for women's football in Scotland, Real Madrid's latest superstar has the chance on Tuesday to help her country to their second-ever World Cup finals. It's a staggering prospect, but one that will no doubt be taken in the stride of the 27-year-old who spent her youth idolising the dynamic duo of Zinedine Zidane and Dunfermline Athletic's Stevie Crawford.
Full story.
'I said one day a referee will be killed - statistically that is likely to happen'
BBC Radio 5 Live
Paul Field, the president of the Referees' Association, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live on referee abuse in football:
"We have been trying to work with this whole issue for years. Different Sports Ministers have helped a little bit. We have had changes in the public order act and people need to start reporting it to the police. We have encouraged the FA to invite police and crime commissioners to get involved. To try and get county football associations aligned is hard work - they are part of the problem, and part of the solution I'm afraid.
"I don't understand why unruly players and parents do not have the same banning orders as hooligans on a Saturday. Why is it someone can thump a referee this weekend and then go and watch England at the World Cup in a few months' time?
"We have to take this whole issue out of society. Football is a reflection of society. I said before, one day a referee in this country will get killed and statistically that is likely to happen because referees are being abused more and more.
"Is it OK for a player or a spectator to abuse a match referee on a park's pitch and then go to a Premier League game the following week? The FA has a person's fan number, if they are connected to the club, and you have to apply for tickets using your fan number, so withdrawing the pleasure of being able to watch league football would have a dramatic impact on behaviour. We have to do something quite radical at times."
Get Involved - What constitutes success for Liverpool this season?
#bbcfootball
So, with Jurgen Klopp admitting Liverpool are no longer in the title race and the injuries piling up again... tell me what you think success looks like for Liverpool this season. Use #bbcfootball
Further injury blows for Liverpool
Mandeep Sanghera
BBC Sport
Liverpool defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are expected to be out for two to three weeks through Injury.
Alexander-Arnold has an ankle injury and Matip a calf issue - both came off during the game against Arsenal on Sunday.
It’s a further blow for the Reds after winger Luis Diaz was ruled out with a knee injury - also picked up against Arsenal - until December.
'I think Liverpool will come back'
Dean Smith says Liverpool have evolved from their high press which made it easier for teams to get in behind them and has backed them to turn their season around.
Smith was a guest on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, and was asked about managing Aston Villa to their 7-2 win over Jurgen Klopp's side in 2020.
He said: "Our build-up to that game would be to play in behind them. They do play a really high line, that’s how they have had their success and they counter-press unbelievably. That’s why they have the majority of possession against most teams they play against.
"We had some fortune on our side that night with two or three deflected goals, but we always felt the space was behind them and we needed to switch play and get deep runners in behind them. It worked for us on that day but I’ve played them a number of times since and I think they have evolved from that.
"I think they will come back, they are a real strong team with a real strong leader. They have an identity of how they want to play, they have brought new players in and are looking for some fluidity at the moment.
"Although they didn’t create loads of chances against Arsenal, they still had the majority of possession and I feel they still will do that. They are looking for ways to get back onto that winning run. They have a really good head coach but the coaches underneath that will be working really hard put things right."
Hear more from 18'30 on BBC Sounds
🎧 'A catalogue of errors the size of Argos!' New episode out now
The Red Kop podcast team talk about how hopes for a turning point in the season are fast diminishing after Liverpool's trip to Arsenal, the impact of the Luis Diaz injury and what can be expected at Rangers.
BBC Radio Merseyside's Giulia Bould and Paul Salt talk to Neil Atkinson, host of The Anfield Wrap, and Chloe Bloxam from The Redmen TV.
Listen now on BBC Sounds
Everything Liverpool in one place – bookmark the page or if you’re using the app hit the bell icon for club notifications
Carrick to Boro?
Would this be a good move? Use the thumbs to tell me!
Latest Football Daily
Give it a listen!
Will Newcastle make the top six?
Will Newcastle finish top six this season? Vote below with the thumbs.
'We are sitting pretty in the top six at the moment but we know how quickly it turns'
Callum Wilson says Newcastle's players aren't putting too much pressure on themselves with what needs to be achieved this season following the club's takeover.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "For us as a squad at the moment it’s about forgetting what is going on outside Newcastle and the hype that is going on about what should be happening, we need to be realistic and keep our feet on the ground.
"Yes we’ve been taken over and there is investment in the squad, but it is a slow transition. You can’t just get players that fit straight into the team, they need to gel and the manager is obviously working hard to do that.
"Last year was a disappointing season. Improving on that is the most important thing. As a player you want to get into the top 10 minimum and start pushing higher up the league. We are sitting pretty in the top six at the moment but we know how quickly it turns and we are only eight points above the relegation zone.
"It’s a tough league and it’s one that over 38 games proves how good you’ve been. We have to take it slowly and the winter break gives us a block of games that we can work within and try to set targets within that. Following on from that it will be time to hit the ground running again and try to climb up the table as best we can really."
Hear more from Wilson from 42'30 on BBC Sounds
Everything Newcastle in one place – bookmark the page or if you’re using the app hit the bell icon for club notifications
'Referees are human beings'
Robert Earnshaw
Former Wales striker on BBC Radio 5 Live
I've played in all the different leagues, throughout the pyramid. A football player on the pitch is having words because a lot of them know the referee, so they can try and discuss things.
But I think players can be better role models with better awareness and less of those crowding moments. In the heat of the moment, high intensity at the top of your game, everybody's watching, but they can do better. It comes down to a societal thing and a behaviour thing.
My boy plays grassroots football, he's going into academy now, but it is hard work for referees. We've got to remember they are human beings, parents, volunteers. Go and enjoy the game, there has to be more respect towards referees and officials. They are there to do their jobs, they are part of the game. Of course there will be bad decisions, that's life, they are not perfect. But football is not perfect.
FA issue 380 bans for grassroots match official attacks last season
Bans were handed to 380 players and coaches for attacking or threatening referees and match officials in English grassroots football last season.
Football Association disciplinary reports for the 2021-22 season highlight a catalogue of abuse against officials in youth and adult football.
The Merseyside Youth Football League has cancelled all fixtures for this weekend in protest at "multiple incidents of inappropriate and threatening behaviour" towards officials.
It said "we cannot allow this toxic behaviour to continue to escalate".
Full story.
Could Chris Sutton emulate Harry Kane?
England skipper Harry Kane was on Cbeebies last night, reading a bedtime story.
Inspired by that, Chris Sutton gave it a go with his own twist on Three Little Pigs on the Monday Night Club!
Errrr....
Not bad!
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa
Gerrard understands criticism and demands bravery
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says he wants his players to be "more courageous" and "brave" in attack after their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.
Villa had 12 shots at the City Ground but only found the target twice.
Sky Sports' pundit Roy Keane said some of Villa's attacking players were lacking "bottle" while Jamie Carragher criticised Philippe Coutinho.
"I can understand that opinion," said Gerrard.
"We are asking the players to be more courageous, more brave, we are giving them freedom, we don't want to shoehorn them into one position.
"I understand that opinion, but I want them to be courageous, I want them to be brave, I want them to step forward, I want them to go and write headlines in a positive way."
Garth's Team of the Week is in!
Garth Crooks
Former Tottenham Hotspur striker's Team of the Week
At the end of every Premier League weekend, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week.
But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
Do you agree with Garth's picks? Read his reasons here.
'We know how good Morgan is going to be for us'
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa
Steve Cooper believes the best is still yet to come from midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.
Nottingham Forest's record signing provided an assist in Monday's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa which saw Cooper's side end a five-game losing run.
After the game, Cooper said: "He is such a young player and there is always more to come from such a young player.
"This is probably his first regular run in the Premier League, he had it last year at Sheffield United. We tried to give it to him at Swansea the season before but unfortunately he got injured.
"This is his first run in Premier League football. These young guys are experiencing the Premier League on a week-to-week basis, starting games for the first time.
"It is going to be a transition period. We are really happy with Morgan, we know how good he is going to be for us. He got the assist with the free-kick and he will make a difference for us in games."
Have you been impressed with Gibbs-White since that big move from Wolves? Vote yes or no with the thumbs below.