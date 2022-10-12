Champions League & World Cup qualifying reaction

Chelsea fans might just have spring in their step this morning!

After a win in the San Siro against AC Milan, the Blues are now top of their Champions League group.

It wasn't quite as good a night for Manchester City, who went down to 10 men and missed a penalty as they drew with FC Copenhagen.

Celtic are out after losing to RB Leipzig, and there is plenty of other action to talk about too, including England's draw with the Czech Republic and Wales and Scotland missing out on the Women's World Cup.

After the papers, we'll dive right in.

