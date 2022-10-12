Champions League & World Cup qualifying reaction

In the Telegraph, they run with Chelsea's win in Milan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second goal in a week...
'We will fight'
Wednesday's back pages
The Guardian
We start with the Guardian, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's hopes that they can "fly again" after a difficult start to the season.
Good morning
Chelsea fans might just have spring in their step this morning!
After a win in the San Siro against AC Milan, the Blues are now top of their Champions League group.
It wasn't quite as good a night for Manchester City, who went down to 10 men and missed a penalty as they drew with FC Copenhagen.
Celtic are out after losing to RB Leipzig, and there is plenty of other action to talk about too, including England's draw with the Czech Republic and Wales and Scotland missing out on the Women's World Cup.
'Potter's got Chelsea flying'
Wednesday's back pages
The Times
'Flying' seems a common theme this morning. Here's the Times.
'Blues flying after Tomori's off-night'
Wednesday's back pages
Metro
More on the Blues in the Metro.
'Jumping for joy'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
After the papers, we'll dive right in.