Live

Champions League & World Cup qualifying reaction

preview
1,960
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Potter's got Chelsea flying'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Times

    'Flying' seems a common theme this morning. Here's the Times.

    Times back page
    Copyright: Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Blues flying after Tomori's off-night'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Metro

    More on the Blues in the Metro.

    Metro back page
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Jumping for joy'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    In the Telegraph, they run with Chelsea's win in Milan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second goal in a week...

    Telegraph back page
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'We will fight'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    We start with the Guardian, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's hopes that they can "fly again" after a difficult start to the season.

    Guardian back page
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Good morning

    Chelsea fans might just have spring in their step this morning!

    After a win in the San Siro against AC Milan, the Blues are now top of their Champions League group.

    It wasn't quite as good a night for Manchester City, who went down to 10 men and missed a penalty as they drew with FC Copenhagen.

    Celtic are out after losing to RB Leipzig, and there is plenty of other action to talk about too, including England's draw with the Czech Republic and Wales and Scotland missing out on the Women's World Cup.

    After the papers, we'll dive right in.

    Sergio Gomez
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Giorgis Giakoumakis
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Reece James and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top