Champions League reaction

Tottenham looked back to their best at times and could have won by a greater margin, but sloppy mistakes kept Frankfurt in the game.
Frankfurt dominated early on and pressed and harried Spurs, leading to a mistake from Eric Dier and the opening goal from Daichi Kamada.
But it did not take long for Spurs to capitalise on the gaping spaces left in behind by Frankfurt.
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have now linked up 50 times to score for Tottenham in all competitions and Richarlison's addition to the squad has added further attacking threat.
Tottenham should have finished with a comfortable victory but the late header from Alidou gave way to a wild few minutes as Spurs substitute Bryan Gil missed a diving header and was then fouled in the box to earn a penalty which Kane uncharacteristically fired it over the bar.
The crowd roared with urgency as Tottenham threw bodies in front of the ball to block a late onslaught from the visitors but they hung on to claim victory.
It was a positive night overall as Spurs also welcomed the return of Lucas Moura, on as a substitute for his first appearance since August due to injury.
'We have to take a big lesson' - Conte relieved to win
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Spurs boss Antonio Conte: "We are talking about a really good performance but the final part we have to take a big lesson, everybody. Myself and the players, everybody conceded the game ended. Maybe also the stadium and the fans.
“That’s the negative aspect - The game finishes when the referee whistles three times.
"In the last part of the game, everybody conceded the game ended and we conceded a corner from which they scored, then we had the opportunity to score the penalty but we missed. When we missed the penalty honestly, I was a bit scared, because I thought everything can happen.
"It is difficult - now we are talking with a smile because we won. But imagine if this game finished a draw. That would have been a disaster."
On qualifying from Group D of the Champions League: "We have the chance with the next game with a win to go through the next round. For us, that would be a great achievement.
"It was our first target this season to go through to the next round in the Champions League. Now our focus has to be on Saturday because I tried to exploit this situation, I tried to give a bit of rest to players.
"We have tomorrow to rest and then on Friday we have to prepare the game against Everton."
Son on the mark again as Spurs beat Frankfurt
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham beat 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt to move top of Champions League Group D.
Frankfurt took an early lead when Eric Dier lost possession and Daichi Kamada was teed up to score from close range but Harry Kane set up Son for the equaliser six minutes later.
England captain Kane then scored from the penalty spot and Son's thumping volley made it 3-1 before half-time.
Frankfurt's Tuta was shown a second yellow card for bringing Son down early in the second half but Faride Alidou's header made it 3-2 with three minutes remaining to make for a nervous ending for Spurs.
Wolves are continuing their search for a new manager.
It won't be Pedro Martins. Despite reports in Spain that a deal is close for the man who looked to be appointed at Hull before talks collapsed last week, it is understood Wolves are not interested in the former Olympiakos chief.
Rob Edwards' time as a player and a coach at Wolves has also brought him into discussions, with some feeling the man who excelled at Forest Green Rovers but was sacked after just 11 games at Watford may be an interim appointment.
For now, it looks like interim bosses Steve Davis and James Collins will remain in charge, both for Saturday's crucial Midlands derby with Nottingham Forest and next Tuesday's trip to Crystal Palace.
David: Maybe another point for discussion - where does Scottish club football go from here? The SPL winners finally get an automatic berth into the CL group stages, Rangers get through qualifying, and then this. It's depressing.
Would love to hear your thoughts on this too!
The question forLiverpoolwas clear - would they feel sorry for themselves or, amid the maelstrom, would they rouse themselves? Jurgen Klopp had made six changes - resting some of his heavy hitters for Manchester City at the weekend - but the concession of the first goal was wearily familiar.
Mid-table after their worst start in a decade. Fourteen points behind Arsenal and 13 behind Manchester City. A battery of injuries and a leaky defence. And now trailing against a side with the bit between their teeth and 50,000 fans lustily roaring their approval. What could they find? Quite a lot as it turned out. A goal mountain.
The equaliser was a moment to makeRangerswince, a corner to the front post and a simple header for Firmino. James Tavernier might have been beside him, but the Rangers captain wasn't exactly making his presence be known. It was beyond soft.
From then on, it was the Liverpool show. The Firmino show, the Darwin Nunez show, but above all the Mohamed Salah show.
'Champions League dynamite'
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Jonathan Woodgate
Former England defender on BBC Radio 5 Live
Former England defender Jonathan Woodgate called their performance "Champions League dynamite" on BBC Radio 5 Live.
"You've just witnessed what that Liverpool team can do in the second half," added the former Leeds defender.
"A performance like that will give you heaps of confidence.
"It looks like Liverpool have got their spark back."
We want all your Champions League reaction this morning...
But our first topic of the day is on Klopp's comments just then. Has the mood changed? Do Liverpool go into the Man City game a different proposition?
Could they haul themselves back into the title race?
Let me know #bbcfootball.
'The best we could have hoped for' - Klopp
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "We had a really positive half-time talk. We wanted more in the second half. Clearly, it worked out. It's the best we could have asked for. I'm really pleased.
"The goals we scored were exceptional. It's a night where things worked out for us. It changes the mood. We all know who is coming on Sunday [Manchester City]. That will be different, but it's better to go in with the feeling from tonight."
Super Salah shines as Reds hit seven
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score an incredible six-minute hat-trick as Liverpool obliterated Rangers in the Champions League.
The striker netted three times in his sensational first 13 minutes on the pitch to silence a once-euphoric Ibrox crowd.
Scott Arfield had given Rangers an early lead with their first group goal, but a Roberto Firmino double and a Darwin Nunez strike set Liverpool on their way, with Harvey Elliott getting a seventh after a VAR check.
It was a mesmeric second-half performance from the Premier League club, who now just need a draw against Ajax in Amsterdam in two weeks to advance to the next stage.
Champions League reaction: As promised, we’ll go through all the major talking points from Wednesday’s games. Are Liverpool back? What next for Barca? How far can Napoli go?
We’ll look ahead to tonight’s European games.
Premier League news conferences later.
'A positive night'
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport
A good night for a former Celtic man...
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Wolves' manager search goes on
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Wolves are continuing their search for a new manager.
It won't be Pedro Martins. Despite reports in Spain that a deal is close for the man who looked to be appointed at Hull before talks collapsed last week, it is understood Wolves are not interested in the former Olympiakos chief.
Rob Edwards' time as a player and a coach at Wolves has also brought him into discussions, with some feeling the man who excelled at Forest Green Rovers but was sacked after just 11 games at Watford may be an interim appointment.
For now, it looks like interim bosses Steve Davis and James Collins will remain in charge, both for Saturday's crucial Midlands derby with Nottingham Forest and next Tuesday's trip to Crystal Palace.
Stat attack
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
This makes good reading for Liverpool fans, Firmino and Salah...
'It was the Liverpool show'
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer
We want all your Champions League reaction this morning...
But our first topic of the day is on Klopp's comments just then. Has the mood changed? Do Liverpool go into the Man City game a different proposition?
Could they haul themselves back into the title race?
Let me know #bbcfootball.
'The best we could have hoped for' - Klopp
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "We had a really positive half-time talk. We wanted more in the second half. Clearly, it worked out. It's the best we could have asked for. I'm really pleased.
"The goals we scored were exceptional. It's a night where things worked out for us. It changes the mood. We all know who is coming on Sunday [Manchester City]. That will be different, but it's better to go in with the feeling from tonight."
Super Salah shines as Reds hit seven
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score an incredible six-minute hat-trick as Liverpool obliterated Rangers in the Champions League.
The striker netted three times in his sensational first 13 minutes on the pitch to silence a once-euphoric Ibrox crowd.
Scott Arfield had given Rangers an early lead with their first group goal, but a Roberto Firmino double and a Darwin Nunez strike set Liverpool on their way, with Harvey Elliott getting a seventh after a VAR check.
It was a mesmeric second-half performance from the Premier League club, who now just need a draw against Ajax in Amsterdam in two weeks to advance to the next stage.
Match report.
Are Liverpool back to their best?
