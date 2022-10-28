Listen: Non-league commentaries
Play audio Dartford v Weymouth from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Dorking Wanderers v Aldershot Town from BBC Surrey
Play audio Maidstone v Yeovil Town from BBC Somerset
Play audio Maidstone United v Yeovil Town from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Notts County v Torquay United from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Notts County v Torquay United from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Welling United v Hungerford Town from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Woking v Eastleigh from BBC Surrey
Play audio Wrexham v Altrincham from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio York City v Southend United from BBC Essex
Play audio York City v Southend United from BBC Radio York
Play audio AFC Telford United v Alfreton Town from BBC Radio Shropshire
Play audio Banbury United v Kidderminster Harriers from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Boston United v Chester from BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Play audio Curzon Ashton v Hereford from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Winchester City v Swindon Supermarine from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Halifax Town v Oldham Athletic from BBC Radio Manchester
