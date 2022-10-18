Premier League build-up & manager news conferences

Manchester City were named 'club of the year' at last night's prestigious Ballon D'Or awards.
It is further proof of the strides City have made in becoming an elite club and has been well received at the Etihad Stadium.
“This is a proud day for Manchester City," said chief executive Ferran Soriano.
"To be named Club of the Year is an honour and further underlines the strength of this club across both men’s and women’s football.
“We pride ourselves on playing beautiful football and winning matches. We are proud of the quality of the players and all the staff behind the scenes who help make us successful.
"This award is recognition of the hard work and dedication found in every department of our organisation."
Post update
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas has won the Women's Ballon d'Or award in consecutive years.
She was the top scorer as Barca reached the Women's Champions League final.
Live Reporting
Harry Poole
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
09:30 BST: Everton
-
10:00: Newcastle
-
10:30: West Ham
-
11:00 Southampton
-
13:00 Bournemouth
-
13:30: Brentford
-
13:30: Chelsea
-
13:30: Leicester
-
13:30: Liverpool
-
15:45 Man Utd
View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Proud day' for Man City
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester City were named 'club of the year' at last night's prestigious Ballon D'Or awards.
It is further proof of the strides City have made in becoming an elite club and has been well received at the Etihad Stadium.
“This is a proud day for Manchester City," said chief executive Ferran Soriano.
"To be named Club of the Year is an honour and further underlines the strength of this club across both men’s and women’s football. “We pride ourselves on playing beautiful football and winning matches. We are proud of the quality of the players and all the staff behind the scenes who help make us successful.
"This award is recognition of the hard work and dedication found in every department of our organisation."
Post update
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas has won the Women's Ballon d'Or award in consecutive years.
She was the top scorer as Barca reached the Women's Champions League final.
Post update
A Real Madrid player has now won the Ballon d'Or on nine occasions since 2000!
Benzema & Putellas win Ballon d'Or awards
Yesterday, Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or for the first time, while Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas retained the Women's award.
Here's a recap of all the winners:
Ballon d'Or winner: Karim Benzema
Women's Ballon d'Or winner: Alexia Putellas
Yashin trophy: Thibaut Courtois
Kopa trophy: Gavi
Gerd Muller Trophy: Robert Lewandowski
Club of the year: Manchester City
Socrates Award: Sadio Mane
Manager news conferences
Ahead of all of that, here are the Premier League clubs we'll be visiting as we hear from 10 managers today:
Post update
Brighton v Nottingham Forest (19:30 BST)
Looks like they've learned their lesson...
Later this week...
Then, there's all this to come on Wednesday (all times 19:30 BST unless stated):
Bournemouth v Southampton
Brentford v Chelsea
Liverpool v West Ham
Newcastle United v Everton
Manchester United v Tottenham (20:15)
Before two more games on Thursday:
Fulham v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Leeds United (20:15)
Tuesday's fixtures
Here's what's coming up tonight:
Brighton v Nottingham Forest (19:30 BST)
Crystal Palace v Wolves (20:15)
Premier League build-up & manager news conferences
Good morning folks!
There's a mid-week helping of Premier League football on the way, which means there's lots to discuss and several top-flight managers to hear from.
Let's get stuck in.