Premier League build-up & manager news conferences

Manchester City were named 'club of the year' at last night's prestigious Ballon D'Or awards.

It is further proof of the strides City have made in becoming an elite club and has been well received at the Etihad Stadium.

“This is a proud day for Manchester City," said chief executive Ferran Soriano.

"To be named Club of the Year is an honour and further underlines the strength of this club across both men’s and women’s football. “We pride ourselves on playing beautiful football and winning matches. We are proud of the quality of the players and all the staff behind the scenes who help make us successful.

"This award is recognition of the hard work and dedication found in every department of our organisation."