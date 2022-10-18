Premier League build-up & manager news conferences

Eddie Howe
  1. 'Proud day' for Man City

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Manchester City were named 'club of the year' at last night's prestigious Ballon D'Or awards.

    It is further proof of the strides City have made in becoming an elite club and has been well received at the Etihad Stadium.

    “This is a proud day for Manchester City," said chief executive Ferran Soriano.

    "To be named Club of the Year is an honour and further underlines the strength of this club across both men’s and women’s football. “We pride ourselves on playing beautiful football and winning matches. We are proud of the quality of the players and all the staff behind the scenes who help make us successful.

    "This award is recognition of the hard work and dedication found in every department of our organisation."

  2. Post update

    Barcelona's Alexia Putellas has won the Women's Ballon d'Or award in consecutive years.

    She was the top scorer as Barca reached the Women's Champions League final.

  4. Benzema & Putellas win Ballon d'Or awards

    Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or
    Yesterday, Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or for the first time, while Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas retained the Women's award.

    Here's a recap of all the winners:

    Ballon d'Or winner: Karim Benzema

    Women's Ballon d'Or winner: Alexia Putellas

    Yashin trophy: Thibaut Courtois

    Kopa trophy: Gavi

    Gerd Muller Trophy: Robert Lewandowski

    Club of the year: Manchester City

    Socrates Award: Sadio Mane

  5. Manager news conferences

    Ahead of all of that, here are the Premier League clubs we'll be visiting as we hear from 10 managers today:

    • 09:30 BST: Everton
    • 10:00: Newcastle
    • 10:30: West Ham
    • 11:00 Southampton
    • 13:00 Bournemouth
    • 13:30: Brentford
    • 13:30: Chelsea
    • 13:30: Leicester
    • 13:30: Liverpool
    • 15:45 Man Utd
  7. Later this week...

    Then, there's all this to come on Wednesday (all times 19:30 BST unless stated):

    Bournemouth v Southampton

    Brentford v Chelsea

    Liverpool v West Ham

    Newcastle United v Everton

    Manchester United v Tottenham (20:15)

    Before two more games on Thursday:

    Fulham v Aston Villa

    Leicester City v Leeds United (20:15)

  8. Tuesday's fixtures

    Here's what's coming up tonight:

    Brighton v Nottingham Forest (19:30 BST)

    Crystal Palace v Wolves (20:15)

    Steve Cooper
  9. Premier League build-up & manager news conferences

    Good morning folks!

    There's a mid-week helping of Premier League football on the way, which means there's lots to discuss and several top-flight managers to hear from.

    Let's get stuck in.

