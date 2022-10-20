Premier League reaction

Video content Video caption: Ten Hag happy with United performance Ten Hag happy with United performance

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "We had some more really good performances like Liverpool and Arsenal but this was the game from start to the end we were really good and I told the team it was very enjoyable to watch.

"The plan was to get in those spaces, but you need switch of play, dynamic and get their backline back. You have to get the spaces for the shots and it was good to see the transfer of the gameplan.

"What was first, chicken or egg? The Spurs team is a great team so far, I have analysed them and it was difficult to play them. That is why I am so happy with the performance and it was good to see."

On Fred: "I want to get the best out of all my players but that is to do with team performances and the way of playing, rules and principles to get the philosophy in. Today it was a team performance then individuals can show themselves."

On Ronaldo walking down the tunnel early: "Today we celebrate this result. Of course we think about Saturday and another big game. We have to prepare really well and the rest we deal with tomorrow."