Gerrard sacking & Premier League reaction

Gerrard's position had been precarious for weeks, with poor results adding to the uneasy nature of his relationship with Villa's support, who surprisingly simply never warmed to a personality who had deservedly won a reputation as an inspirational leader during a stellar career as Liverpool captain and at Ibrox, where he achieved iconic status for stopping Celtic winning 10 titles in a row.
Villa's supporters were not only unhappy with results but also what they saw as an unattractive style of play fostered by Gerrard and his backroom staff. There seemed to be no settled formation or identity, even the occasional good performance such as that against Chelsea at Villa Park on Sunday ending in defeat.
Gerrard found himself in the unusual position of having to win over sceptical Villa fans having been idolised at Anfield and Ibrox. It was a battle he never won.
Steven Gerrard sacking reaction: What next for Villa? What next for him?
Premier League fall out.... we'll look at what happened on the pitch.
Premier League news conferences: Plenty of managers are speaking today.
Much more.
Gerrard's final interview
Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa
Gerrard said he wouldn't quit as Aston Villa boss after their poor form continued with a 3-0 defeat by Fulham.
However, it was announced just over an hour after the final whistle that Gerrard had parted ways with the Premier League club.
'Undermined by results & performances'
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Villa sack Gerrard after Fulham defeat
Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham.
Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only sit above the relegation zone on goals scored.
A club spokesman said: "We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future."
Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith as Villa manager in November 2021 after leaving his role at Rangers.
But the former England and Liverpool midfielder, 42, led Villa to only 13 wins from 40 games during his 11 months in charge.
There is only one place to start and that is Steven Gerrard's departure from Aston Villa.
After 11 months in charge, the former England midfielder was sacked following Villa's 3-0 defeat at Fulham. We'll be breaking all of that down and looking into what is next for club and manager.
Leicester, meanwhile, eased the pressure on Brendan Rodgers with a big win over Leeds.
Let's get in to it.