Gerrard sacking & Premier League reaction

Video content Video caption: Steven Gerrard's final BBC interview as Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard's final BBC interview as Aston Villa manager

Gerrard said he wouldn't quit as Aston Villa boss after their poor form continued with a 3-0 defeat by Fulham.

However, it was announced just over an hour after the final whistle that Gerrard had parted ways with the Premier League club.

Available to UK users only.