Premier League reaction & talking points

We're keen to hear from you this morning, so I'll throw two topics your way.

First, which Premier League player has most surprised you this season? I'll be honest, I didn't have Miguel Almiron on six goals from the first 12 games (and I've also been enjoying Leandro Trossard's work at Brighton).

Also, we'd like to hear what you think has gone wrong at Tottenham over the last week. It's not exactly a crisis yet - they're third - but defeats by Manchester United and Newcastle have certainly stung Antonio Conte's side.

So, go on then. You can tweet us #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate).

Cheers!