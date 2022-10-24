Live

Premier League reaction & talking points

preview
2,721
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Matt Gault

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Speaking of Spurs, we'll start our Premier League reaction with events at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)

    We're keen to hear from you this morning, so I'll throw two topics your way.

    First, which Premier League player has most surprised you this season? I'll be honest, I didn't have Miguel Almiron on six goals from the first 12 games (and I've also been enjoying Leandro Trossard's work at Brighton).

    Also, we'd like to hear what you think has gone wrong at Tottenham over the last week. It's not exactly a crisis yet - they're third - but defeats by Manchester United and Newcastle have certainly stung Antonio Conte's side.

    So, go on then. You can tweet us #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate).

    Cheers!

    Conte
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Art stopper'

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Smash & grab'

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Magpies on the march'

    The I

    isport
    Copyright: isport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Conte: We lack depth to compete'

    The Times

    Times
    Copyright: Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'Angry fans turn on Conte'

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Fire up the kettle folks - it's time to look at today's back pages.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Good morning

    And just like that, another Premier League weekend is in the books.

    As ever, there are plenty of talking points so hopefully you can stay with us this morning as we recap the last couple of days.

    We'll also look ahead to tonight's match between West Ham and Bournemouth.

    It may be a Monday, but hey - there's Champions League this week (and the World Cup's only four weeks away).

    Let's get cracking.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top