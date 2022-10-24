Premier League reaction & talking points

Speaking of Spurs, we'll start our Premier League reaction with events at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday...
We're keen to hear from you this morning, so I'll throw two topics your way.
First, which Premier League player has most surprised you this season? I'll be honest, I didn't have Miguel Almiron on six goals from the first 12 games (and I've also been enjoying Leandro Trossard's work at Brighton).
Also, we'd like to hear what you think has gone wrong at Tottenham over the last week. It's not exactly a crisis yet - they're third - but defeats by Manchester United and Newcastle have certainly stung Antonio Conte's side.
Cheers!
'Art stopper'
The Daily Star
'Smash & grab'
The Daily Express
'Magpies on the march'
The I
'Conte: We lack depth to compete'
The Times
'Angry fans turn on Conte'
The Daily Telegraph
Fire up the kettle folks - it's time to look at today's back pages.
Good morning
And just like that, another Premier League weekend is in the books.
As ever, there are plenty of talking points so hopefully you can stay with us this morning as we recap the last couple of days.
We'll also look ahead to tonight's match between West Ham and Bournemouth.
It may be a Monday, but hey - there's Champions League this week (and the World Cup's only four weeks away).
Let's get cracking.