Moyes news conference & Champions League build-up

Liverpool and Tottenham are in Champions League action later
Chelsea also take on Vllaznia in the second match of their Women's Champions League campaign
'Not enough consistency' around penalty decisions
West Ham v Silkeborg IF (20:00 BST)
West Ham United
Moyes briefly talked about the handball rule and said there is "not enough consistency" around penalty decisions at the moment.
"I have seen it, I think Thilo's [Kehrer] arm is at his side so from that point of view it's hitting the arm, but his arm is not away from the body in any way.
"If you score the goal you think it's okay, if you don't then you don't. I've not heard anything about it but we were the better team on the night so we deserved to win."
Moyes hoping to go further than last year in Europa Conference
West Ham v Silkeborg IF (20:00 BST, Thu)
West Ham United
Moyes says he has no choice but to use his squad during these periods of fixture congestion, his side will take on Manchester United on Sunday:
"We have to think about shuffling the pack but the next game is the most important and that is Silkeborg. We're trying to keep fresh and ready for the level of games we've got coming up.
"I see this as an opportunity for us to go far in a competition, we got to the semi-final last year, my hope is to go further than that.
"Even to win the domestic cups in this country is so difficult. This competition we have to do what we can to win. We've qualified, so job done as far as getting out of the group. The next bit is can you put the icing on the cake and win the group which means we'd miss out one game and head to the last 16 in March."
'It's getting harder for opponents to come to London Stadium'
West Ham v Silkeborg IF (20:00 BST, Thu)
West Ham United
Moyes on whether the London Stadium has become a fortress:
"It's the supporters who have found a home now, this is where home is. This is where their team play and many might not have wanted it to be the case but the supporters have taken to it.
"We're going to be there for a long time now so we might as well make it a hard place to come, we've got a bit of a way to go to make it a fortress but it's getting harder to come here. The players have done well and if you have a good team it's a lot easier to support them. For the past few years we've had a good team."
'Lack of preparation' playing on a Thursday and Sunday
West Ham v Silkeborg IF (20:00 BST, Thu)
West Ham United
David Moyes starts by talking about the difficulty of playing on a Thursday and Sunday:
"We won the group last year and got ourselves in a good position, but in the knockout stages we were in a period in the Premier League where it was an important point in the season.
"Come February and March last year we didn't have the numbers to play.
"I had the same problem at Everton and at Manchester United, playing on Thursday and Sunday there is a psychological thing about it.
"The lack of preparation between the games and recovery, you're probably not away until midnight on the Thursday. You probably have a day or half a day to be prepared for the next game and in the Premier League that's not really enough."
West Ham v Silkeborg IF (20:00 BST, Thu)
West Ham United
Well he's made us wait but here comes David Moyes...
LGBT football fans told to be respectful at Qatar World Cup
LGBT football fans who attend the World Cup in Qatar should show "a little bit of flex and compromise", Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said.
Speaking to LBC on Wednesday, he told fans travelling from England and Wales to be "respectful of the host nation", where same-sex activity is illegal.
He added that "there should be flex and compromise at both ends" during the tournament, which starts in November.
In a separate interview with Sky News, the foreign secretary reiterated his message when asked how the government was pushing for LGBT equality in Qatar.
He said: "These are Muslim countries, they have very different cultural starting point for us. I think it's important when you're a visitor to a country that you respect the culture of your host nation."
Manchester City Women will change the colour of their shorts from next season to help players "feel more comfortable" while on their periods.
City, who currently wear white shorts, follow West Brom, Stoke and Scottish side Livingston in changing kit colour and become the first WSL club to do so.
Speaking before the announcement, City manager Gareth Taylor said: "We've always spoken about supporting the players as best we possibly can, about improving levels for the girls as much as we possibly can, not just at this club, across the board for women's football.
"I think it's something we need to look at for sure, just so that we are offering the top-level support that we need to for the players."
There is some women's League Cup action this evening with holders Manchester City entering the competition in round two.
Everton v Aston Villa (18:30 BST)
Durham Women v Manchester United (19:00 BST)
Leicester City v Liverpool (19:00 BST)
Manchester City v Blackburn (19:30 BST)
West Ham United
We're also expecting to hear from David Moyes shortly
Could Ronaldo move to the MLS?
Ronaldo's options of a move to the United States include Major League Soccer clubs Inter Miami, LA Galaxy and LAFC.
ESPN is reporting that Manchester United have made Ronaldo available on a free transfer but has received no acceptable offers for the player, who is reported to be making more than $24m a year on a contract that runs through June.
A huge World Cup with Portugal could stir some interest in a transfer, although it’s hard to see many European clubs taking on that contract.
The mess in Manchester could convince Ronaldo the time for a long-rumoured MLS move is now, and if United proves willing to pay a substantial part of his contract just to get rid of the distraction, it could find several suitors.
Marcus Edwards was likened to Lionel Messi aged 17, but just three years later he was let go by Tottenham - the club he had been on the books of since he was eight years old.
But the attacking midfielder, now 23, used that disappointment to his advantage and is now shining for Spurs' Champions League opponents on Wednesday - Sporting Lisbon.
Edwards showed what his boyhood club has missed out on with a superb display against them in Portugal last month, and will be determined to do it again when he returns to north London.
It was then Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino who made the comparison to Messi, saying in 2016: "The qualities, his body and the way that he plays it is reminiscent a little bit from the beginning of Messi."
If City don't win it this year they never will, the standard across Europe is absolutely shocking
If City don't win it this year they never will, the standard across Europe is absolutely shocking
'We have to give opportunities to people of colour' - Vieira
Yesterday, The Football News Show was joined by Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, who is the only black manager in the Premier League, to discuss the challenges facing black coaches in professional football and what needs to change to ensure better representation.
A new report shows that 43% of Premier League and 34% of EFL players are black, but only 4.4% of managers.
Everton v Aston Villa (18:30 BST)
-
Durham Women v Manchester United (19:00 BST)
-
Leicester City v Liverpool (19:00 BST)
-
Manchester City v Blackburn (19:30 BST)
LGBT football fans told to be respectful at Qatar World Cup
LGBT football fans who attend the World Cup in Qatar should show "a little bit of flex and compromise", Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said.
Speaking to LBC on Wednesday, he told fans travelling from England and Wales to be "respectful of the host nation", where same-sex activity is illegal.
He added that "there should be flex and compromise at both ends" during the tournament, which starts in November.
In a separate interview with Sky News, the foreign secretary reiterated his message when asked how the government was pushing for LGBT equality in Qatar.
He said: "These are Muslim countries, they have very different cultural starting point for us. I think it's important when you're a visitor to a country that you respect the culture of your host nation."
Tottenham v Sporting Lisbon (20:00 BST)
BBC Radio 5 Live
you'll be able to listen to Tottenham v Sporting Lisbon later on on BBC Radio 5 Live, with updates from Liverpool's trip to Ajax, too.
West Ham v Silkeborg IF (20:00 BST, Thu)
West Ham United
We're still waiting to hear from David Moyes...
His side have already progressed from their Europa Conference League group, having won all four of their group games. They sit top of Group B with 12 points.
Stanway 'plateaued at City'
"I plateaued at City - I was being asked to fill in different positions, like at left-back. And while I'm happy to do a job, I didn't feel like I was getting any better or going anywhere.
"So I just questioned myself and thought: 'Well, if not now then when? When is the right time to go abroad? When is the right time to take the next step?'"
England star Georgia Stanway discusses why she left Manchester City for a new start at Bayern Munich and how she's adapting to life in Germany.
Man City Women to stop wearing white shorts
Manchester City Women will change the colour of their shorts from next season to help players "feel more comfortable" while on their periods.
City, who currently wear white shorts, follow West Brom, Stoke and Scottish side Livingston in changing kit colour and become the first WSL club to do so.
Speaking before the announcement, City manager Gareth Taylor said: "We've always spoken about supporting the players as best we possibly can, about improving levels for the girls as much as we possibly can, not just at this club, across the board for women's football.
"I think it's something we need to look at for sure, just so that we are offering the top-level support that we need to for the players."
'Chelsea want to go all the way,' says captain Eriksson
Chelsea v Vllaznia (20:00 BST)
Elsewhere, Chelsea take on Albanian side Vllaznia in Group A of the Women's Champions League later.
Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson said they want to "go all the way" in the tournament this season and "build momentum" from their group-stage victory over Paris St-Germain.
Chelsea reached the final in 2020-21, but disappointingly failed to progress beyond the group stages last season.
"We learned we have it in us to go all the way [in 2021]," said Eriksson.
The Swedish defender added: "That brings big confidence to the group knowing we can do it and we definitely have the quality in the squad."
Conti Cup action
There is some women's League Cup action this evening with holders Manchester City entering the competition in round two.
West Ham United
We're also expecting to hear from David Moyes shortly
Could Ronaldo move to the MLS?
Ronaldo's options of a move to the United States include Major League Soccer clubs Inter Miami, LA Galaxy and LAFC.
ESPN is reporting that Manchester United have made Ronaldo available on a free transfer but has received no acceptable offers for the player, who is reported to be making more than $24m a year on a contract that runs through June.
A huge World Cup with Portugal could stir some interest in a transfer, although it’s hard to see many European clubs taking on that contract.
The mess in Manchester could convince Ronaldo the time for a long-rumoured MLS move is now, and if United proves willing to pay a substantial part of his contract just to get rid of the distraction, it could find several suitors.
Marcus Edwards aims to upset former club
Tottenham v Sporting Lisbon (20:00 BST)
Marcus Edwards was likened to Lionel Messi aged 17, but just three years later he was let go by Tottenham - the club he had been on the books of since he was eight years old.
But the attacking midfielder, now 23, used that disappointment to his advantage and is now shining for Spurs' Champions League opponents on Wednesday - Sporting Lisbon.
Edwards showed what his boyhood club has missed out on with a superb display against them in Portugal last month, and will be determined to do it again when he returns to north London.
It was then Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino who made the comparison to Messi, saying in 2016: "The qualities, his body and the way that he plays it is reminiscent a little bit from the beginning of Messi."
Fabregas relives playing with Messi at Barcelona's academy
Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas describes being out-skilled by a young Lionel Messi when the pair met for the first time at Barcelona’s youth academy ‘La Masia’.
Fabregas was speaking as part of BBC documentary about the Argentine legend.
Get Involved - Champions League predictions
'We have to give opportunities to people of colour' - Vieira
Yesterday, The Football News Show was joined by Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, who is the only black manager in the Premier League, to discuss the challenges facing black coaches in professional football and what needs to change to ensure better representation.
A new report shows that 43% of Premier League and 34% of EFL players are black, but only 4.4% of managers.
