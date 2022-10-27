Champions League reaction and Europa League build-up

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  2. 'Emery seems to suit Villa requirements'

    From the press box banner
    Copyright: BBC

    M﻿ike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

    After the current owners took control of Aston Villa in 2018, there have been occasional references to a "five-year plan" to advance to European football. The club's actions this week suggest that timetable has not changed, even if intended progress has fallen a little behind.

    There was no room for sentiment in Villa’s treatment of Steven Gerrard, hired last year as the five-year clock ticked past halfway. At Fulham on Thursday, it seemed not only that Villa were not moving towards their target, but actively going backwards. Even so, while the visiting supporters had made their views clear, the abrupt nature of Gerrard’s dismissal was still startling.

    The sacking is often the easy bit. To secure and announce Unai Emery’s arrival within four days may prove a significant achievement. Perhaps Villa felt other clubs in Europe would see the World Cup break as a moment to reset and sought first-mover advantage rather than risk losing out.

    Emery is more obviously the manager for the final stage of Villa’s plan - arrival in Europe - rather than where they are now. He has won the Europa League four times with two different clubs, and piloted Villarreal to the Champions League semi-finals.

    So why has he chosen a club without European football, at least in the short term? We will hear more from him when he arrives, but he has already said the professional "sports challenge" of Villa was too much to turn down.

    The obvious conclusion is there is a strong personal motivation for Emery to prove his ability in England after his difficulties at Arsenal. Good.

    Villa’s hierarchy has shown there is determination to reach its target on time, and willingness to back that ambition with big, expensive decisions.

    Changing a manager is never without risk, but Emery appears to suit all of Villa’s requirements.

  3. Are Leeds passing a kidney stone?

    From the press box banner
    Copyright: BBC

    A﻿dam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

    I﻿t feels like Leeds United are passing an extremely painful kidney stone. Everywhere you look, there is agony etched on faces - players, backroom staff, supporters.

    A﻿nd then there is the torment of the hierarchy. A board now beaten with the very rod which restored its reputation each time disgruntled fans sing Marcelo Bielsa's name. A board being asked to remove itself - and its head coach - from power.

    But a board seemingly holding its nerve while tens of thousands are increasingly frayed.

    J﻿esse Marsch has been criticised over tactics and selection but, with Leeds in the relegation zone, he insists he and his employers "are unified completely".

    After the 3-2 defeat by Fulham, chief executive Angus Kinnear was filmed being asked by a fan if Marsch has delivered: "No, the results aren't what we've needed, we all know that." When pressed if he still had confidence in the American: "We still think he can do a great job for us."

    The club are heavily invested in Marsch, who was described as "someone we identified a number of years ago" when he was appointed on a three-and-a-half-year deal in February.

    The squad publicly insist they are playing for the boss, but eight winless games means they are finding that hard.

    The pain needs to go away - and quickly. As for that kidney stone, is it small enough to pass naturally or does it require surgery?

  4. 'We want to finish first'

    PSV v Arsenal (17:45 BST)

    Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called on his side to earn the point required at PSV Eindhoven on Thursday to finish top of Europa League Group A.

    The Gunners are already through after winning all four matches so far.

    But Arteta wants to avoid facing a play-off against one of the sides knocked out of the Champions League.

    "Last week we made the first step which was to qualify for the next round. We need to win [on Thursday] because we want to finish first," he said.

    Barcelona, Ajax and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs dropping into the Europa League in the new year.

    "This competition is getting harder and harder," added Arteta. "It looks like the next round is going to be extremely competitive.

    Read more here.

    Mikel Arteta
    Copyright: Getty Images
  5. Could it be a big night for Maguire?

    Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol (20:00 BST)

    Harry Maguire has returned to training and could be involved in Manchester United's penultimate Europa League group game against Sheriff Tiraspol.

    England defender Maguire, 29, has not played since sustaining a thigh injury on international duty in September.

    France centre-back Raphael Varane has been ruled out until the World Cup after picking up a leg injury in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday.

    Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also back in training.

    Maguire has not played for United since a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture against Sheriff in Chisinau on 15 September.

    The defender has been jeered by his some of his own fans on club and country duty this season and made mistakes in the build-up to two goals in his last appearance, as England drew 3-3 with Germany on 26 September.

    Read more here.

    Maguire
    Copyright: Getty Images
  6. Ten Hag sets Man Utd Europa target

    Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol (20:00BST)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    The knowledge Juventus, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are all, potentially, about to drop into the Europa League, brings even more clarity to Erik ten Hag's comments ahead of Manchester United's Europa League encounter with Sheriff Tiraspol tonight.

    The runners-up in the group face a play-off against a third-placed team from the Champions League in February in order to make it into the last-16 of the competition.

    Currently, United are second, three points behind Real Sociedad, who they play in their final game next week.

    "We have to qualify for Europe and we want to be number one in the group because it keeps us out of one round.

    "That’s important because it means less games in February, which is a period with a lot of games that we have to cover."

    Ten Hag
    Copyright: Getty Images
  7. Fan views and analysis on LFC

    Liverpool

    You can get the latest on Liverpool’s transfer links, loads of expert opinion and plenty of fan viewpoints on our dedicated Liverpool page.

  8. Napoli director dismisses Ronaldo link - gossip

    BBC gossip column

    Time for a look at the latest transfer gossip doing the rounds this morning...

    • Napoli have been linked with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, but the director Cristiano Giuntoli has ruled out signing the Portugal international. (DAZN via Talksport)
    • Liverpool are the latest side to be linked with Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes but face competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid, unless Newcastle United can convince the 24-year-old to sign a new contract. (TNT Sports - in Portuguese)
    • Chelsea are looking at Inter Milan and Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries, 26, as they try to add more depth to their right-back position, which has been weakened by an injury to 22-year-old England international Reece James. (90 Min)
    Ronaldo
    Copyright: Getty Images
  9. Scenes

    The moment Porto reached the last 16... From the comfort of their plane.

    Here's their reaction when Yannick Carrasco missed his 95th minute penalty for Atletico Madrid.

    View more on twitter
  10. Post update

    Napoli 3-0 Rangers

    Time now to hear from Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'We have to be realistic and see the opponents we're playing against' - Van Bronckhorst
  11. Can Rangers avoid Champions League ignominy?

    Napoli 3-0 Rangers

    Richard Winton

    BBC Sport Scotland at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

    And so, it has come to this. Just nine weeks on from the raucous celebrations in Eindhoven and the giddy excitement of the following day's Champions League draw, Rangers have one more chance to spare themselves continental ignominy.

    All the hope and anticipation has been whittled away, exposing the grim reality of trying to compete with last season's runners-up Liverpool, an Ajax team who reached the last 16 and, in Napoli, a side that might well go on and claim the big shiny pot themselves this term.

    After five chastening losses, Rangers host Ajax on Tuesday knowing defeat would leave their imprint on this competition as the team with the worst group-stage performance in history.

    Dinamo Zagreb - in 2011-12 - lost all six games and finished with a goal difference of -19. Rangers have conceded 18 more than they have scored.

    Read more here.

    Rangers
    Copyright: Getty Images
  12. Rangers still without a point

    Napoli 3-0 Rangers

    Staying with Group A...

    Rangers suffered a fifth consecutive Champions League defeat at the hands of an accomplished Napoli, but escaped without any significant damage to their brittle confidence.

    Giovanni Simeone's brace in the opening 16 minutes had portended a chastening contest for the Scottish side, but the Serie A leaders would only add their third late on through Leo Ostigard.

    Rangers, too, can take solace from the fact there is some slim arithmetic hope of prolonging their campaign into the new year after Liverpool beat Ajax.

    That said, the Ibrox side would have to better the 4-0 margin meted out by the Dutch at the very start of this group stage when the two teams meet in Glasgow next Tuesday to reach their usual comfort zone of the Europa League.

    Read more here.

    Napoli
    Copyright: Getty Images
  13. Elliott's teenage kicks...

    Ajax 0-3 Liverpool

    View more on twitter

    "My goal was about getting a clean strike. My right leg isn't just for standing on!"

    Those were the words of Harvey Elliott after he lashed in Liverpool's third at Ajax.

    Elliott, 19, now has three goals this season. Striker Darwin Nunez overcame a glaring miss early in the fixture to score a header - his fourth goal in his last four starts for the Reds.

    "Strikers need to get mistakes out of the way and not dwell on it too much which is what Nunez did," added Elliott.

  15. Pretty picture for Reds

    Ajax 0-3 Liverpool

    Liverpool have got the job done by reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League.

    And it could get better yet if they beat Napoli by a four-goal margin at Anfield to win the group.

    Group A
    Copyright: BBC
  16. 'We did it again'

    Ajax 0-3 Liverpool

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says qualifying for the Champions League knockout phase should "never be taken for granted" after his side sealed their spot in the last 16.

    "Qualifying for the knockout stages, I think nobody ever should take for granted - it's really difficult," said Klopp.

    "We did it again, which is a big achievement in itself."

    Asked if the performance would provide a lift for his squad, Klopp told BT Sport: "Look, we don't have to talk about it all the time but it is clear.

    "It is really helpful for the club, it is important for everybody and of course gives us a lift. Tonight we feel all great."

    Klopp
    Copyright: Getty Images
  17. 'Liverpool's quality and know-how eventually shone through'

    Ajax 0-3 Liverpool

    Jonathan Jurejko

    BBC Sport

    Liverpool's inconsistent start to the season, epitomised by another disjointed performance in a shock 1-0 Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest at the weekend, has frustrated their supporters and left some wondering about the direction of Klopp's side.

    The prospect of a smooth passage to the Champions League knockout phase was far from certain after a 4-1 defeat by Napoli in their opening group game.

    But their vast experience in Europe's premier club competition, in which they were champions in 2019 and runners-up last season, has eventually provided much-needed comfort, as they brushed away any early fears of not progressing.

    Home and away victories over Rangers and Ajax have propelled the Reds into last 16, while the prize of finishing group winners is still up for grabs if they can beat Napoli by a four-goal margin at Anfield.

    Despite being far from their best in Amsterdam, particularly in the first half, Liverpool's quality and know-how eventually shone through against the Dutch champions.

    Salah
    Copyright: Getty Images
  18. Liverpool reach last 16

    Ajax 0-3 Liverpool

    There was better news for Liverpool last night...

    The Reds put their domestic woes behind them to progress from Group A with a clinical second-half display against Ajax in Amsterdam.

    Needing a draw to reach the next stage, Jurgen Klopp's side were fortunate not to be behind before Mohamed Salah clipped in with their only shot on target of the first half.

    Darwin Nunez, back in the starting line-up after injury, should have doubled the lead before half-time but the £64m summer signing struck a post with an open goal in front of him.

    However, the Uruguay forward quickly made amends by powering in a precise header from Andy Robertson's corner shortly after the restart.

    Moments later, England Under-21 midfielder Harvey Elliott added the third by latching on to Salah's reverse pass and lashing into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

    Liverpool's decisive finishing clinched a place in the last 16 for the sixth successive season.

    Read more here.

    Salah
    Copyright: Getty Images
  19. All to play for

    Tottenham 1-1 Sporting Lisbon

    As my colleague Simon says, it could not be much tighter in Group D...

    Remaining fixtures:

    Marseille v Tottenham (Tues, 20:00 GMT)

    Sporting Lisbon v Eintracht Frankfurt (Tues, 20:00 GMT)

    Tottenham top Champions League group D
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  20. If Spurs lose next week they are out

    Tottenham 1-1 Sporting Lisbon

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Last night's results mean all four teams could still go through in Group D.

    However, Tottenham simply cannot afford to lose against Marseille.

    Because of how the final day fixtures work, if Tottenham get a point, they are bound to qualify for the last 16. However, if they don't, they won't.

    Marseille will go above them if they win and the same will apply to whoever wins the match between Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt.

    If the Tottenham lose and the latter game ends in a draw, three teams would have eight points and the second place would be decided by results in matches involving them all.

    Sporting would have eight. Tottenham have five and Eintracht two, so in that scenario, Sporting would go through and Tottenham would be in the Europa League.

    ....
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Image caption: Tottenham
