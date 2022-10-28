Live

Europa League reaction & Premier League news conferences

preview
1,686
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Shout of order'

    Friday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Paper talk

    Friday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Good morning

    It was another busy night of European action...

    Manchester United cruised past Sheriff Tiraspol, while Arsenal suffered their first defeat of their Europa League campaign at PSV Eindhoven.

    There were also wins for West Ham and Hearts in the Europa Conference League.

    We'll have all the reaction, as well as the build-up to this weekend's Premier League schedule...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top