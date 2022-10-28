Europa League reaction & Premier League news conferences

But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
'Shout of order'
Friday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Paper talk
Friday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
It was another busy night of European action...
Manchester United cruised past Sheriff Tiraspol, while Arsenal suffered their first defeat of their Europa League campaign at PSV Eindhoven.
There were also wins for West Ham and Hearts in the Europa Conference League.
We'll have all the reaction, as well as the build-up to this weekend's Premier League schedule...