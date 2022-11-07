Listen: Non-league commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 19:45 GMT unless stated

    National League

    Boreham Wood v York City - BBC Radio York

    Eastleigh v Maidstone United - BBC Radio Kent

    Southend United v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham & BBC Radio Essex

    Yeovil Town v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio Somerset

    National League North

    AFC Telford United v Farsley Celtic - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Boston United v Kidderminster Harries - BBC Radio Lincolnshire and BBC Radio H&W

    Kettering Town v Hereford - BBC Radio H&W

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top