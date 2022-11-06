FA Cup

Watch: FA Cup second-round draw

  1. What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup second-round draw?

    Ties will be played the weekend of Saturday, 26 November

    1. Forest Green Rovers

    2. Barnsley

    3. Boreham Wood

    4. Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United

    5. Dagenham & Redbridge

    6. Accrington Stanley

    7. Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United

    8. AFC Fylde or Gillingham

    9. Peterborough United or Salford City

    10. Farnborough

    11. Grimsby Town

    12. Milton Keynes Dons

    13. Ebbsfleet United

    14. Carlisle United AFC

    15. Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town

    16. Chippenham Town

    17. Sheffield Wednesday

    18. Portsmouth

    19. Shrewsbury Town

    20. Buxton

    21. Charlton Athletic

    22. Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon

    23. Newport County AFC

    24. Stockport County

    25. King’s Lynn Town

    26. Stevenage

    27. Fleetwood Town

    28. Burton Albion

    29. Harrogate Town

    30. Exeter City

    31. Torquay United or Derby County

    32. Bristol Rovers

    33. Walsall

    34. Wrexham AFC

    35. Crewe Alexandra

    36. Barnet or Chelmsford City

    37. Woking or Oxford United

    38. Chesterfield

    39. Alvechurch

    40. Mansfield Town

