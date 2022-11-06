Watch: FA Cup second-round draw

1. Forest Green Rovers 2. Barnsley 3. Boreham Wood 4. Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United 5. Dagenham & Redbridge 6. Accrington Stanley 7. Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United 8. AFC Fylde or Gillingham 9. Peterborough United or Salford City 10. Farnborough 11. Grimsby Town 12. Milton Keynes Dons 13. Ebbsfleet United 14. Carlisle United AFC 15. Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town 16. Chippenham Town 17. Sheffield Wednesday 18. Portsmouth 19. Shrewsbury Town 20. Buxton 21. Charlton Athletic 22. Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon 23. Newport County AFC 24. Stockport County 25. King’s Lynn Town 26. Stevenage 27. Fleetwood Town 28. Burton Albion 29. Harrogate Town 30. Exeter City 31. Torquay United or Derby County 32. Bristol Rovers 33. Walsall 34. Wrexham AFC 35. Crewe Alexandra 36. Barnet or Chelmsford City 37. Woking or Oxford United 38. Chesterfield 39. Alvechurch 40. Mansfield Town
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What are the ball numbers for the FA Cup second-round draw?
Ties will be played the weekend of Saturday, 26 November
1. Forest Green Rovers
2. Barnsley
3. Boreham Wood
4. Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United
5. Dagenham & Redbridge
6. Accrington Stanley
7. Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United
8. AFC Fylde or Gillingham
9. Peterborough United or Salford City
10. Farnborough
11. Grimsby Town
12. Milton Keynes Dons
13. Ebbsfleet United
14. Carlisle United AFC
15. Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town
16. Chippenham Town
17. Sheffield Wednesday
18. Portsmouth
19. Shrewsbury Town
20. Buxton
21. Charlton Athletic
22. Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon
23. Newport County AFC
24. Stockport County
25. King’s Lynn Town
26. Stevenage
27. Fleetwood Town
28. Burton Albion
29. Harrogate Town
30. Exeter City
31. Torquay United or Derby County
32. Bristol Rovers
33. Walsall
34. Wrexham AFC
35. Crewe Alexandra
36. Barnet or Chelmsford City
37. Woking or Oxford United
38. Chesterfield
39. Alvechurch
40. Mansfield Town