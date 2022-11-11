Listen: Non-league commentaries
Play audio Aldershot v Maidenhead United from BBC Surrey
Play audio Altrincham v York City from BBC Radio York
Play audio Bromley v Halifax Town from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Eastleigh v Notts County from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Eastleigh v Notts County from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Scunthorpe United v Maidstone United from BBC Radio Humberside
Play audio Southend United v Dorking Wanderers from BBC Essex
Play audio Torquay United v Chesterfield from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio AFC Telford United v Hereford from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio AFC Telford United v Hereford FC from BBC Radio Shropshire
Play audio Boston United v Blyth Spartans from BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Play audio Kings Lynn Town v Kidderminster Harriers from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Dover Athletic v Chippenham Town from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Ebbsfleet United v Tonbridge Angels from BBC Radio Kent
