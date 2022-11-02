Champions League reaction.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Spurs' position in Group D changed six times during the evening with three of the four clubs topping the group at some stage in the evening.

The two teams set to qualify for the last 16 at half-time ended up being the ones knocked out of the competition by the end of the night.

Frankfurt eventually finished the group stage on 10 points - the best record of any side in their first appearance in the competition in six seasons - while Tottenham's stoppage-time winner saw them top Group D.

Here's how it all unfolded...