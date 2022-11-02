Champions League reaction.

Antonio Conte had to watch from the stands last night.
How must he have been feeling?!
Group D was a rollercoaster!
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham
Spurs' position in Group D changed six times during the evening with three of the four clubs topping the group at some stage in the evening.
The two teams set to qualify for the last 16 at half-time ended up being the ones knocked out of the competition by the end of the night.
Frankfurt eventually finished the group stage on 10 points - the best record of any side in their first appearance in the competition in six seasons - while Tottenham's stoppage-time winner saw them top Group D.
Harry De Cosemo
-
Before kick-off - (Tottenham 1st, Sporting 2nd, Frankfurt 3rd, Marseille 4th)
-
39 mins - Sporting 1-0 Frankfurt (Sporting 1st, Tottenham 2nd)
-
45+2 mins - Marseille 1-0 Tottenham (Sporting 1st, Marseille 2nd, Tottenham 3rd)
-
54 mins - Marseille 1-1 Tottenham (Sporting 1st, Tottenham 2nd, Marseille 3rd)
-
62 mins - Sporting 1-1 Frankfurt (Tottenham 1st, Sporting 2nd)
-
72 mins - Sporting 1-2 Frankfurt (Frankfurt 1st, Tottenham 2nd, Marseille 3rd)
-
90+5 mins - Marseille 1-2 Tottenham (Tottenham 1st, Frankfurt 2nd)
-
We'll start with Spurs and their comeback, what it could do for their season, Conte's future and more.
-
Liverpool bounce back from Leeds defeat against Napoli... we'll recount all that went on at Anfield.
-
Rangers exit with no punches thrown. Sic games, six defeats.
-
Much more.
A nervy night for Conte
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham
Here's how it all unfolded...
Tottenham strike late to top group
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham
Tottenham went through to the Champions League last 16 as Group D winners after scoring in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic, frantic evening in France.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night when they were once heading out of the competition.
Spurs needed a draw to qualify for the knockout stage but Marseille took the lead through defender Chancel Mbemba on the stroke of half-time.
That meant Spurs dropped to third in the group - heading into the Europa League - before Clement Lenglet equalised early in the second half.
Full story.
Today's agenda
This is what we have coming up for you this morning...
Champions League reaction.
'Spur of the moment'
Wednesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'Smash and grab'
Wednesday's back pages
The Times
'Gritty Spurs battle back to top group'
Wednesday's back pages
The Guardian
'Let-off for Tottenham'
Wednesday's back pages
Metro
Tottenham's win is all over the back pages...
What a night!
Good morning... and it certainly is for Tottenham fans!
From looking like it was the end of their Champions League journey at one stage in Marseille, they topped their group with a last-minute winner!
Liverpool bounced back from that Leeds defeat with a win over Napoli at Anfield, but only managed to secure second spot in their group.
Rangers' Champions League return quickly descended into a nightmare and that was brought to a close with a sixth defeat from six against Ajax at Ibrox.
After the papers, we'll dive right in. Lots to get through!