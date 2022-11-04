Live

European reaction and Premier League build-up

preview
1,601
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'From Barrow to the Basque Country'

    Real Sociedad 0-1 Man Utd

    Neil Johnston

    BBC Sport

    Alejandro Garnacho
    Copyright: Getty Images

    On a wet night in the Basque Country, Alejandro Garnacho became Manchester United's youngest non-English scorer in Europe at the age of 18 years 125 days.

    Four weeks ago, the Argentina youth international scored a late winner for United's under-21s in the EFL Trophy at Barrow, and last Thursday made his full debut in the 3-0 Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford.

    In San Sebastian, Garnacho showed what a talent he is with a composed 17th-minute finish from inside the box after receiving Cristiano Ronaldo's well-timed pass outside the penalty area.

    Manager Erik ten Hag praised Garnacho's "great finish" a week after revealing he had been irked by the teenager's attitude earlier in the season - a situation Bruno Fernandes expanded on in Spain.

    "He is still only young but he is doing very well," said Fernandes after the game.

    "At the beginning of the season, he was not at his best. He didn't have the best attitude that he should have on tour. But he is deserving of his chances now."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'We had to take risks'

    Real Sociedad 0-1 Man Utd

    Erik ten Hag
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BT Sport: "You do not always get what you deserve. We won and I am happy with that and some other things like the performance of Alejandro Garnacho, and Donny van de Beek is back in the team.

    "Of course, we are disappointed we didn't score two goals."

    On Alejandro Garnacho: "We had problems there. Antony was out and Jadon Sancho was not available. I really hope he can keep the process going. He was a threat. If he can keep this going, I am really happy.

    "It was a great finish, it was a great attack. It was really enjoyable."

    On his substitutes and changes: "The aim was to bring extra offensive players in. At that moment, we were too erratic. The last 10 minutes we got the ball in the box and created a good chance. We had to take risks."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Garnacho scores as Man Utd win at Real Sociedad

    Real Sociedad 0-1 Man Utd

    Alejandro Garnacho
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Teenager Alejandro Garnacho scored an outstanding goal as Manchester United ended Real Sociedad's flawless Europa League record, but had to settle for second place in Group E.

    Erik ten Hag's side needed to win by two goals or more in Spain to finish top of the group, and their spirits were lifted when Garnacho showed terrific pace before firing Cristiano Ronaldo's pass into the corner of the net.

    It was a wonderful moment for the 18-year-old Madrid-born winger, who was making his second start for the Red Devils.

    Ronaldo missed a great chance to double the lead with a lob on to the roof of the net, before David de Gea produced a fine double save to keep out Andoni Gorosabel and Pablo Marin.

    Match report.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Morning agenda

    Here's what is coming up this morning...

    • European reaction: Looking back at wins for Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham United in the Europa League and Conference League.
    • Premier League news conferences: A few this morning before it is wall-to-wall this afternoon.
    • Much more as always.

    If you have anything you want to say, get in touch at #bbcfootball.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Chilwell set to hand Southgate another painful injury blow'

    Friday's back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian also runs with Manchester United's win last night, but also focusses on Ben Chilwell's injury doubt for the World Cup.

    Guardian back page
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Bring on Barca'

    Friday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror says Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is not fearful of potentially facing Barcelona in the Europa League knockout stages.

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'Fans paid to be 'spies' at World Cup'

    Friday's back pages

    The Times

    The Times also say fans will be "rewarded" for singing on demand.

    Times back page
    Copyright: Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'World Cup shows no respect for LGBT+ people'

    Friday's back pages

    The I

    The i cover our interview with England star Beth Mead and her criticism of the World Cup in Qatar.

    You can read that story here.

    The i
    Copyright: The i
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'Teenage dream'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    We start with the Telegraph, who run with Argentine teenager Alejandro Garnacho's winner in San Sebastian last night.

    Telegraph back page
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    But first, a check on the back pages for the final time this week...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Good morning

    A very productive evening in Europe for the English teams, then.

    Arsenal won against Zurich to top their Europa League group, while Man Utd could only finish second despite a win at their group leaders Real Sociedad.

    West Ham made history as the first team to win every Conference League group game, too.

    Lots to get through so let's get to it!

    Man Utd celebrate Alejandro Garnacho's goal at Real Sociedad
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Arsenal celebrate after Kieran Tierney scores against Zurich
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Pablo Fornals
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top