Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Ross County - live commentary

Celtic's Matt O'Riley isn't far away with a low drive that flies narrowly wide.
Moments earlier, Kyogo's touch lets him down in the box when Sead Haksabanovic picks him out with a neat cutback.
Is there a goal in the offing before half-time?
GOAL St Johnstone 1-0 Motherwell
Drey Wright
DISALLOWED GOAL
Kilmarnock 0-0 Hibernian
Hibs thought they had the lead when Elias Melkersen cut back to Mykola Kuharevich to roll home, but the Norwegian is marginally offside.
David Dickinson is just double checking with VAR Mike Roncone... and yes, it's ruled out.
St Johnstone 0-0 Motherwell
Matt Penney drives down the left, brushing by Ryan McGowan, but his cross cannot be met convincingly my the onrushing Louis Moult, allowing Saints keeper Remi Matthews to block at his near post.
CLOSE!
Celtic 0-0 Ross County
Big chance for Celtic.
They press County into a mistake and Matt O'Riley springs Kyogo Furuhashi away, but the Japan forward's shot drifts inches wide.
Kilmarnock 0-0 Hibernian
Blair Alston crosses low and Nohan Kenneh's attempted interception spins awkwardly across the face of goal, but Hibs are finally able to get it clear.
Interestingly, Rory McKenzie has lined up at left-back for Killie. Not sure that's happened too often.
Celtic 0-0 Ross County
Cameron Carter-Vickers takes matters into his own hands, stepping up from defence to unleash a 30-yarder.
County keeper Ross Laidlaw can't hold it and is bailed out by defender Alex Iacovitti, who gets to the rebound just ahead of Kyogo Furuhashi.
GREAT SAVE!
Hearts 0-0 Livingston
Hearts have got a grip of this game now. Josh Ginnelly is through in the box, but Livi keeper Ivan Konovalov charges out to deny the forward.
St Johnstone 0-0 Motherwell
Motherwell have started the brighter up in Perth, Stuart McKinstry latching onto a neat through ball from Louis Moult but unable to test goalkeeper Remi Matthews.
CLOSE!
Hearts 0-0 Livingston
Much better from Hearts. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou fires it out to Barrie McKay on the left.
The forward plays it inside to Alex Cochrane, and his ball across the box finds Lawrence Shankland who fires over from 12 yards.
That should have been Premiership goal number 10 for the striker.
Kilmarnock 0-0 Hibernian
Marijan Cabraja goes into the book for a strong challenge on Danny Armstrong. The left-back catches the in-form Killie winger right on his ankle. Thankfully for Killie, their star man is back on his feet.
CLOSE!
Celtic 0-0 Ross County
Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic twists, turns and sends in a tempting delivery that Kyogo Furuhashi helps on with a head flick, but the ball drops on to the roof of the net.
Hearts 0-0 Livingston
Livingston have looked the more threatening in the final third. A cross from the right finds Andrew Shinnie, but he can't steer his effort on target.
Kilmarnock 0-0 Hibernian
Big chance for Hibs. Chris Cadden gets in behind Rory McKenzie on the right and crosses hard and low, but Mykola Kuharevich, completely free at the back post, just can't stretch far enough.
Celtic 0-0 Ross County
All Celtic so far.
Big let-off for County as Victor Loturi dallies on the ball and has his pocket picked by Matt O'Riley, who sends Kyogo Furuhahshi racing clear.
But the referee pulls back play for a foul on Loturi.
Hearts 0-0 Livingston
A decent start by Livingston as Jack Fitzwater peels off the back of the Hearts defence at a free kick and lofts the ball into the six yard box.
After a scramble, Stephen Kelly's tame shot is saved by Craig Gordon.
St Johnstone 0-0 Motherwell
The action has just started in Perth, a long time after the other games.
'We have to see' - Rangers boss on future
FT: St Mirren 1-1 Rangers
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst tells Sportsound: "Obviously not good enough. We started well, created chances. One big chance with Scott Wright. It's always difficult against a deep block.
"We have to be more ruthless in our box to clear dangerous moments.
"It's too many points. If you lose points at home against Livingston and away against St Johnstone and St Mirren, it's not good enough.
"We have the squad as it is now. We need to continue with the squad when we continue after the break. This is the squad we work on and every window you see if you can make changes in the squad to become stronger."
Asked if he expected to be given time to turn things around, Van Bronckhorst replied: "We have to see, it's still football and if you have a run like this, a lot of things can happen but I have the backing of the board. They gave me confidence but in football, you never know."
World Cup stars happy to play - Postcoglou
Celtic 0-0 Ross County
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says he didn't consider leaving out Cameron Carter-Vickers and Daizen Maeda today before they head off to the World Cup.
"They could have an accident going to the airport," he tells BBC Sportsound. "That's not how you live life. You play the game and the boys would be disappointed if I'd left them out oday.
"I've picked a team to win the game and that's our only focus.
"It was a tough night on Wednesday that took a lot out of us and a quick turnaround so I've made some changes that will give us energy.
"We're looking to start well, control the game in the areas we want and if we do we'll be hard to stop."
Celtic 0-0 Ross County
Here we go across the grounds...