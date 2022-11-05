La Liga: Barcelona v Almeria - Pique's last game at Nou Camp

Guillem Balague, there, explaining all this much better for us than I would attempt to.
Why is he retiring now?
Now, I know what you're thinking. This is all very sudden. And it kind of is.
But Barcelona have debts of £1bn. In the summer Barca's members - who own the club - voted in favour of allowing president Joan Laporta to execute some exceptional measures, which have become known as economic 'levers', in order to raise a significant cash injection.
However, many players including Pique were asked to take major wage cuts to aid the club.
But Barca failed to reach this season's lucrative knockout stage of the Champions League and more cost-cutting may now need to take place.
Pique said: "Football has given me everything. Barca has given me everything. You, culers [fans], have given me everything.
"And now that all that kid's [himself] dreams have come true I want to tell you I have decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end."
He also teased he would return to Barca's famous ground, saying: "You know me, sooner or later I will be back. I'll see you at Camp Nou. Long live Barca. Always."
La Liga - tick
Premier League - tick
Champions League - tick
World Cup - tick
Euros - tick
Pique has well and truly won it all.
Farewell Pique
Barcelona v Almeria (20:00 GMT)
So, Gerard Pique will play his last home game for Barcelona tonight after he announced on social media his intent to do so earlier this week.
"I've always said that there would not be any other team after Barca and that's how it will be," he said.
During his time at Barcelona he has played more than 600 games and won 30 trophies, including eight La Liga titles, three Champions League trophies and seven Copa del Rey titles.
Legend.
Good evening
A quiet week in Barcelona?
Nope.
Barca legend Gerard Pique announced his retirement earlier this week, saying he will depart the Catalan club after this evening's game against Almeria, but he could be available for their game on Tuesday against Osasuna.
Settle in as the Spain defender says farewell to a club he has been at for the majority of his career.
MISSED PENALTY
Barcelona 0-0 Almeria
Robert Lewandowski steps up and oh dear.
Stuttered run up and he doesn't get a good connection on the ball at all and it goes wide.
PENALTY
Barcelona 0-0 Almeria
Oh. I stand corrected.
Barcelona 0-0 Almeria
Ousmane Dembele cuts it back and loops a cross in.
Ferran Torres leaps highest for the header and there's a few cries for handball in the box but Kayky had his back to the ball and was unaware of it coming in.
Don't think there's a penalty here, is there?
Barcelona 0-0 Almeria
Barcelona have an early corner and they take it short.
Frenkie de Jong tries to whip one in but it's blocked by the first man.
All Barca so far.
Barcelona 0-0 Almeria
As you can imagine, the noise inside the Nou Camp erupts every time Gerard Pique touches the ball.
This is also Barca's last home game before the World Cup.
KICK-OFF
Barcelona 0-0 Almeria
Here we go then. One last dance for Pique at the Nou Camp.
Barcelona v Almeria (20:00 GMT)
The stage is set...
Team news - Pique starts with Lewandowski
Let's get some team news, then.
You've guessed it, Gerard Pique starts.
After Barca's dramatic victory over Valencia last week, the 35-year-old replaces summer signing Jules Kounde at the heart of defence.
Marcus Alonso, Pedri and Ferran Torres also come into the side, with Eric Garcia, Nico Gonzalez and Fati dropping out.
Barcelona XI: ter Stegen, Alba, Alonso, Pique, Balde, de Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Torres, Lewandowski, Dembele.
Almeria also make four changes from their 3-1 win Celta Vigo last time out.
Kaiky Fernandes and Chumi come into defence, while Samuel Costa and Largie Ramazani slot into midfield and attack respectively.
Srdan Babic, Cesar de la Hoz, Adri Embarba and El Bilal Toure drop out, with all four on the bench.
Almeria XI: Martinez, Chumi, Ely, Kaiky, Akieme, Mendes, Costa, Melero, Robertone, Ramazani, Baptistao
Guillem Balague, there, explaining all this much better for us than I would attempt to.
Pique being made 'a villain' by the club
Barcelona v Almeria (20:00 GMT)
Guillem Balague
Spanish football journalist
It is a surprise that Pique has done it now, but less if you think that he was being made a villain by the club, as his wages were so big and he was being pushed out to reduce the wage bill.
He's the fifth-choice centre-back and he's aware of that. Pique always said he would retire when he got to the point that he couldn't give Barcelona any more. And he is also aware that legends at the club have left on bad terms when the club started to twist the narrative to make them the 'baddies' of the story.
The situation with the club's president Joan Laporta was tense in recent times and coach Xavi had continued to play him only when it was completely necessary.
Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets all had big contracts, worth about 250m euros between them, some say. Busquets is going to Inter Miami so Alba will be the only one left. Pique has now left on his own terms and Laporta only learned a few minutes before the video came out. Pique kept it very, very quiet.
We now say goodbye to a legend who won everything, who has a huge responsibility for the appearance of possibly the best team in the world, and who was his own man in many ways - and not liked by everyone, including in his own changing room.
Now he will possibly go to the USA, to put his mind and life in order and build for a return - as a president of the club.
Why is he retiring now?
Now, I know what you're thinking. This is all very sudden. And it kind of is.
But Barcelona have debts of £1bn. In the summer Barca's members - who own the club - voted in favour of allowing president Joan Laporta to execute some exceptional measures, which have become known as economic 'levers', in order to raise a significant cash injection.
However, many players including Pique were asked to take major wage cuts to aid the club.
But Barca failed to reach this season's lucrative knockout stage of the Champions League and more cost-cutting may now need to take place.
Pique said: "Football has given me everything. Barca has given me everything. You, culers [fans], have given me everything.
"And now that all that kid's [himself] dreams have come true I want to tell you I have decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end."
He also teased he would return to Barca's famous ground, saying: "You know me, sooner or later I will be back. I'll see you at Camp Nou. Long live Barca. Always."
La Liga - tick
Premier League - tick
Champions League - tick
World Cup - tick
Euros - tick
Pique has well and truly won it all.
Farewell Pique
Barcelona v Almeria (20:00 GMT)
So, Gerard Pique will play his last home game for Barcelona tonight after he announced on social media his intent to do so earlier this week.
"I've always said that there would not be any other team after Barca and that's how it will be," he said.
Pique was a youth player with Barca until 2004 when he signed for Manchester United.
He was a fringe player for the Red Devils when they won the Premier League and Champions League in 2007-08, and rejoined the Catalan giants in 2008.
During his time at Barcelona he has played more than 600 games and won 30 trophies, including eight La Liga titles, three Champions League trophies and seven Copa del Rey titles.
Legend.
Good evening
A quiet week in Barcelona?
Nope.
Barca legend Gerard Pique announced his retirement earlier this week, saying he will depart the Catalan club after this evening's game against Almeria, but he could be available for their game on Tuesday against Osasuna.
Settle in as the Spain defender says farewell to a club he has been at for the majority of his career.