La Liga: Barcelona v Almeria - Pique's last game at Nou Camp

It is a surprise that Pique has done it now, but less if you think that he was being made a villain by the club, as his wages were so big and he was being pushed out to reduce the wage bill.

He's the fifth-choice centre-back and he's aware of that. Pique always said he would retire when he got to the point that he couldn't give Barcelona any more. And he is also aware that legends at the club have left on bad terms when the club started to twist the narrative to make them the 'baddies' of the story.

The situation with the club's president Joan Laporta was tense in recent times and coach Xavi had continued to play him only when it was completely necessary.

Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets all had big contracts, worth about 250m euros between them, some say. Busquets is going to Inter Miami so Alba will be the only one left. Pique has now left on his own terms and Laporta only learned a few minutes before the video came out. Pique kept it very, very quiet.

We now say goodbye to a legend who won everything, who has a huge responsibility for the appearance of possibly the best team in the world, and who was his own man in many ways - and not liked by everyone, including in his own changing room.

Now he will possibly go to the USA, to put his mind and life in order and build for a return - as a president of the club.