St Mirren v Rangers & Saturday's Scottish football

Ayunga in for St Mirren, Morelos starts for Rangers
St Mirren v Rangers (12:30)
Just one change for the hosts as St Mirren restore top scorer Jonah Ayunga in attack. Alex Greive is the man to make way.
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos makes his first league start of the season in place of the injured Antonio Colak.
Glen Kamara makes his first start since the heavy defeat to Celtic in early September, while Scott Wright is in after impressing off the bench in the midweek win over Hearts.
Rabbi Matondo drops to the bench and there's no sign of Ben Davies, with James Sands dropping back into defence.
'Stat attack from the SMiSA'
St Mirren v Rangers (12:30)
Kheredine Idessane
BBC Sport Scotland at the SMiSA stadium.
The stats don't make pretty reading for the home fans in Paisley this lunchtime. Rangers have won all 6 of the past meetings, with an aggregate score of 17-1. And there's more. If you're looking at the top flight numbers, Rangers have won the last 13 in that regard. Aggregate? 33-2. That said, only two teams have won here at the SMISA stadium this season. Answers on a postcard.
Colin Moffat
LINE-UPS at SMiSA Stadium
St Mirren v Rangers (12:30)
St Mirren: Carson, Fraser, Gallagher, Dunne, Strain, Erhahon, Kiltie, O'Hara, Tanser, Ayunga, Main.
Substitutes: Urminsky, Shaughnessy, Gogic, Reid, Flynn, Baccus, Henderson, Greive, Brophy.
Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, King, Sands, Barisic, Lundstam, Kamara, Tillman, Wright, Kent, Morelos.
Substitutes: McLaughlin, Jack, Davis, Matondo, McCann, Arfield, Devine, Yfeko, Ure.
One more push before mid-season interval
This is the final Scottish Premiership day before we break for a month, due to the daft winter World Cup in the desert.
All of the teams are involved and it's a long day too, starting with Rangers' lunchtime visit to St Mirren and finishing with an 18:00 kick-off for Aberdeen v Dundee United at Pittodrie.
Let's get cracking...