EFL Cup reaction & World Cup news

Harry De Cosemo
'It shows how much more powerful love can be than hate'
The Guardian
Lioness star Beth Mead is interviewed on a huge year for her personally, in the Guardian.
The Times
In the Times, there are two big stories to look at.
First, there are reports that Fenway Sports Group want £3bn to sell Liverpool, while former Fifa president Sepp Blatter says awarding the World Cup to Qatar 12 years ago was a mistake.
In the Mirror, there is a warning from the USA camp ahead of their clash with England at the World Cup as they look to make history on 'Black Friday'.
'It's just crazy'
The same sentiments from Guardiola are reported in the Express, too.
'Crazy'
The Daily Star
We start with the Star, in which Man City boss Pep Guardiola is warning top players will 'drop like flies' due to burnout with just 11 days until the World Cup starts.
Good morning
How are Bournemouth and Gillingham fans feeling this morning?
A great night for both sides, among others, in the EFL Cup last night, while Everton and Brentford will be thinking what might have been...
We'll get into why this morning, plus we'll bring you all the latest World Cup news just 11 days out from the tournament... wow.
How about a morning agenda after a quick paper check-in?