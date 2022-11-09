EFL Cup reaction & World Cup news

How are Bournemouth and Gillingham fans feeling this morning?

A great night for both sides, among others, in the EFL Cup last night, while Everton and Brentford will be thinking what might have been...

We'll get into why this morning, plus we'll bring you all the latest World Cup news just 11 days out from the tournament... wow.

How about a morning agenda after a quick paper check-in?

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images