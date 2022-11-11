EFL Cup reaction & Premier League build-up

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to Sky Sports, says: "Our two halves are never the same. We controlled the game in the first half by good pressing, we won a lot of possession but then did the wrong things. Bad in transition, missing the pass, one step too late passing in behind so we missed a lot of opportunities. We were sloppy and had some corners against us. At half time we said keep the pressing but be more direct. I'm proud of the team we could do that, we are happy tonight.

"They [Aston Villa] play with a high line so you have to pass the ball behind and we were quite successful in the second half. The problem in the first half was that we had too many touches and missed the moment that's why we brought Christian Eriksen on.

"Happy with that resilience. That's what we need and have to show every game, I was so disappointed and mad on Sunday because we didn't fight. We were sloppy, especially in the defence and United players always have to show 100% discipline."

On season so far: "Quick game, intense game. What we have to do better we have to play football at a high intensity because that's what the top teams do. We have made a step in the right direction but we have to find the moments to get more composure on then ball and find the moments where we can speed up. We are in the right direction but still a long way to go."

On using World Cup to reflect: "We continually analyse and reflect, now we have a bit more time. We can go a bit deeper and we will do that and see where we can improve."