EFL Cup reaction & Premier League build-up

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Fourth round draw

    What do we make of this?

    • Wolves v Gillingham
    • Southampton v Lincoln City
    • Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest
    • Newcastle United v Bournemouth
    • Manchester City v Liverpool
    • Manchester United v Burnley
    • MK Dons v Leicester City
    • Charlton Athletic v Brighton
  2. A﻿ston Villa unveil new club crest

    Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa

    Aston Villa crest
    A﻿ston Villa have unveiled the club's new crest - as voted for by the fans.

    "Following an extensive period of fan consultation, creative exploration and crafting, two crest designs were shortlisted and, on 4 November, season ticket holders and members were presented with both options and asked to vote for the one they would prefer to be the new club crest," said the club in a statement.

    "Fans were asked to choose between a design inspired by the founding story of our historic club, in the form of a traditional gas lamp, or a more traditional, round crest which pays homage to our 1982 European Cup triumph.

    "As part of the voting process, fans were also asked whether they would simply prefer to keep the current crest."

    T﻿he club said more than 21,500 fans took part in the vote, with 77% choosing the winning design.

    W﻿hat do you think of the new design? Are you happy with it? Let us know here

    Also hit the thumbs for immediate reaction - like it?

  3. T﻿en Hag happy with Garnacho but 'there are things he has to improve'

    Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa

    Erik ten Hag says Alejandro Garnacho still has work to do if he wants to force his way into Manchester United's first-choice side.

    T﻿he 18-year-old impressed in Thursday's 4-2 Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa, getting two assists after coming off the bench.

    The Argentine had the Old Trafford faithful off their seats every time he got on the ball.

    That positive contribution is in stark contrast to his experience on United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, when he was prevented from playing in matches as a disciplinary measure after twice turning up late for team meetings.

    And, while Ten Hag praised Garnacho for his performance against Villa, the Dutchman's words came with a clear warning.

    He said: "It was good that he came on and showed that performance and had that impact in the game, to be able to assist, make the dribbles and run behind.

    "There are some things he has to improve, for instance when we go long to go for the second balls. He still has things to learn but quite obviously we are happy with his development and he can contribute to the team.

    "It depends on his approach, his attitude. When he keeps working then yes, it is possible [for him to play more]. He wants to improve every day. He has to do the right things in his lifestyle. He has the capability."

  4. Dubravka's debut

    Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa

    It took a while after his summer loan from Newcastle United, but how do you think he did?

  5. What a day for Rashford

    Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa

    Named in England's World Cup squad and turns in a player of the match performance for Man Utd.

    Smile a bit, Marcus!

  6. 'I was happy for 75 minutes'

    Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa

    Aston Villa

    Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, speaking to Sky Sports: "I am happy with our performance for 75 minutes, we competed very well and in the first half were defensively strong.

    "We need to take more calm with the ball, more possession and break the press. We were in a good moment for the second half. We had more options in attack and scored two times, but when they scored quickly we needed to close more the spaces between our lines and not open the match.

    "They had 15 minutes at the end better than us. We have to achieve in our mind the good moment we did tonight and only the end minutes our mentality was a bit going down. Our challenge is to be consistent."

  7. 'We are happy tonight'

    Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa

    Manchester United

    Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to Sky Sports, says: "Our two halves are never the same. We controlled the game in the first half by good pressing, we won a lot of possession but then did the wrong things. Bad in transition, missing the pass, one step too late passing in behind so we missed a lot of opportunities. We were sloppy and had some corners against us. At half time we said keep the pressing but be more direct. I'm proud of the team we could do that, we are happy tonight.

    "They [Aston Villa] play with a high line so you have to pass the ball behind and we were quite successful in the second half. The problem in the first half was that we had too many touches and missed the moment that's why we brought Christian Eriksen on.

    "Happy with that resilience. That's what we need and have to show every game, I was so disappointed and mad on Sunday because we didn't fight. We were sloppy, especially in the defence and United players always have to show 100% discipline."

    On season so far: "Quick game, intense game. What we have to do better we have to play football at a high intensity because that's what the top teams do. We have made a step in the right direction but we have to find the moments to get more composure on then ball and find the moments where we can speed up. We are in the right direction but still a long way to go."

    On using World Cup to reflect: "We continually analyse and reflect, now we have a bit more time. We can go a bit deeper and we will do that and see where we can improve."

  8. Man Utd complete turnaround in six-goal thriller with Villa

    Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa

    Bruno Fernandes
    Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has warned Alejandro Garnacho he needs to make sure his attitude and lifestyle are right if he wants to make a sustained impact at Old Trafford.

    The 18-year-old substitute produced an outstanding half-hour cameo to help United beat Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup and book a home fourth-round tie with Burnley next month.

    Villa led twice through Ollie Watkins and a Diogo Dalot own goal in a thrilling second half that followed a desperate first.

    But they had no answer to Garnacho's direct running as the Argentina wide-man became the youngest United player to claim two assists in a game as he created goals for Bruno Fernandes and then Scott McTominay, with a brilliant long pass into the heart of the visitors' box.

    Full story.

  9. Today's agenda

    It is jam-packed!

    • EFL Cup reaction: We'll be looking at the events at Old Trafford last night as Man Utd beat Aston Villa. Then came the draw... we'll look at that too.
    • World Cup news... more squads are being announced today.
    • Premier League news conferences: It's Friday. You know the drill!
    • England's Lionesses are in action against Japan tonight so we will preview that.
    • Much more.
  10. 'Call of Duty'

    Friday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
  11. 'Call of Duty'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
  12. 'Madd world'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
  13. 'Southgate: Maddison could start'

    Friday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
  14. 'Maddison wins shock call-up'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
  15. 'Free Lions'

    Friday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  16. Good morning

    Thursday saw the completion of the EFL Cup third round as Man Utd beat Aston Villa at Old Trafford, We now head into the final round of club fixtures before the World Cup... it's all very real!

    Premier League news conferences are coming up throughout the day.

    We'll look back at that game and react to the fourth round draw, with Liverpool and Man City going head to head, as well as bringing you more World Cup news and squad announcements.

    Speaking of squad announcements, England's was yesterday and Gareth Southgate'[s decision to select James Maddison dominates the back pages.

    Let's check in with them and then I'll give you today's agenda.

