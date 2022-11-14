Scotland v Venezuela - Real Madrid's Weir starts for Scots

Venezuela, who are ranked 52nd in the world, 27 places below the Scots, are looking to avoid a fifth straight defeat, having lost 3-1 to Panama four days ago.

They previously lost to Brazil, Argentina and Chile in the Copa America Feminina.

Scotland's last full international was that painful 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by Republic of Ireland.

There are four changes from that game - with Jenna Fife in goal in place of Lee Gibson, while Rachel McLauchlan, Jenna Clark and Christie Murray replace Lisa Evans, Sophie Howard and Sam Kerr.