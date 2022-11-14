Scotland v Venezuela - Real Madrid's Weir starts for Scots

Venezuela, who are ranked 52nd in the world, 27 places below the Scots, are looking to avoid a fifth straight defeat, having lost 3-1 to Panama four days ago. They previously lost to Brazil, Argentina and Chile in the Copa America Feminina. Scotland's last full international was that painful 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by Republic of Ireland. There are four changes from that game - with Jenna Fife in goal in place of Lee Gibson, while Rachel McLauchlan, Jenna Clark and Christie Murray replace Lisa Evans, Sophie Howard and Sam Kerr.
Live Reporting
Amy Canavan
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
SNSCopyright: SNS
Both sides look to recover from losses
Scotland v Venezuela (18:00)
Venezuela, who are ranked 52nd in the world, 27 places below the Scots, are looking to avoid a fifth straight defeat, having lost 3-1 to Panama four days ago.
They previously lost to Brazil, Argentina and Chile in the Copa America Feminina.
Scotland's last full international was that painful 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by Republic of Ireland.
There are four changes from that game - with Jenna Fife in goal in place of Lee Gibson, while Rachel McLauchlan, Jenna Clark and Christie Murray replace Lisa Evans, Sophie Howard and Sam Kerr.
Cuthbert continues
Scotland v Venezuela (18:00)
So, I suspected correctly... Erin Cuthbert is the sole survivor from Saturday's victory over Panama in the Under-23s game.
Before you run to check her date of birth, mind five over-23 players were allowed to play, and the Chelsea star was one of them.
She had the captain's armband at the weekend, too, but Rachel Corsie has that back around her bicep tonight.
LINE-UPS from Estadio Antonio Bardillo
Scotland v Venezuela (18:00)
Scotland: Fife, McLauchlan, K. Clark, Corsie, Docherty, Murray, Weir, Cuthbert, Brown, Thomas, Emslie.
Venezuela: Caceres, Herrera, Peraza, Gimenez, Romero, Martinez, Castellanos, Carrasco, Viso, Speckmaier, Rodriguez.
Post update
Scotland v Venezuela (18:00)
Let's have a gander at the line-ups, shall we?
I suspect a few changes for the Scots...
Two days, two games
Scotland v Venezuela (18:00)
Scotland were last in action... 48 hours ago.
Pedro Martinez Losa fielded a Scottish under-23s side for the first time since 2008 against Panama on Saturday.
Abi Harrison - one of the over-age players - netted first before 21-year-old Jenna Clark sealed the victory for Scotland.
Buenas noches
Scotland v Venezuela (18:00)
Good evening! Are you missing the Scottish Premiership already?
Fear not, we're here to fuel your football fix with Scotland Women's final match of 2022.
Pedro Martinez Losa's side are out in sunny Spain and are about 30 minutes away from taking on Venezuela in a friendly.
Stick around for our live-text commentary of the encounter right here.