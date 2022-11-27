Dundee United v Aberdeen
Live

SWPL1: Dundee Utd 0-1 Aberdeen - visitors take early lead at Tannadice

preview
Live Reporting

Andrew Petrie

  1. GOAL

    Partick Thistle 0-1 Glasgow City

    There's been an early goal in the second Glasgow derby of the weekend, as Kinga Kozak puts Glasgow City ahead from the spot.

    It lifts Eileen Gleeson's side two points clear at the top of the table.

  2. GOAL - DUNDEE UNITED 0 ABERDEEN 1

    Bayley Hutchison

    A simple clearance puts Hutchison in behind Claire Delworth, and she shows all the composure we've come to expect from the young stiker.

    Aberdeen strike the first blow.

  3. HITS THE WOODWORK

    Dundee United 0-0 Aberdeen

    Early chance for United, as Danni McGinley's deflected shot loops into the arms of Annalisa McCann.

    The visitors then win a free-kick and have a chance to swing one in... but Eva Thomson goes for goal instead and Robin McNicoll has to tip it onto the post! What a start.

  4. KICK-OFF

    Dundee United 0-0 Aberdeen

    We're underway in the glowing winter sun at Tannadice. United in Tangerine, Aberdeen in white.

    The hosts have enjoyed a better start to the campaign, while the Dons have struggled and sit second bottom.

  5. Change at the top?

    Dundee United v Aberdeen (13:00)

    There's another two 1pm kick-offs, with Glasgow City facing Partick Thistle in the fourth derby of the weekend. The hosts can jump to the top with a win, remaining unbeaten after last week's draw with Rangers.

    Spartans take on Glasgow Women over in Edinburgh in another early kick-off, with the Lanarkshire derby of Hamilton against Motherwell starting at 4pm.

    Glasgow City boss Eileen Gleeson watches on as Rangers lift the 21/22 title
    Image caption: Glasgow City boss Eileen Gleeson watches on as Rangers lift the 21/22 title
  6. Yesterday's Old Firm...

    Rangers 0-0 Celtic

    Rangers remained top of SWPL 1 after a gripping goalless draw in their first derby of the season with city rivals Celtic.

    Visiting goalkeeper Pamela Tajonar produced a string of stellar saves to keep her side just a point adrift of the reigning champions.

    Rangers have now picked up back-to-back draws against their two title rivals. But, Glasgow City can leapfrog both city rivals with a win in their derby with fourth-top Partick Thistle later on this afternoon.

    You can read the full match report, written by Sean McGill, here.

    Victoria Esson's save denied Celtic a late winner in Cumbernauld
    Image caption: Victoria Esson's save denied Celtic a late winner in Cumbernauld
  7. LINE-UPs from Tannadice Park

    Dundee United v Aberdeen (13:00)

    Dundee United: McNicoll, Donald, Ryan, McGinley, Guthrie, Smith, Robb, Foote, Cowper, Harkin, Delworth.

    Substitutes: McMillan, McLaren, Murphy, Malcolm, Todd, Fraser, Bonner, Arthur.

    Aberdeen: McCann, Campbell, Urquhart, Broadrick, Shore, Gover, Hutchison, Collins, Ogilvie, Thomson, Hanssen.

    Substitutes: Bruce, Stewart, Christie, Finnie, Sopel, Greenwood, McCafferty, Karkkainen.

  8. Good afternoon!

    Dundee United v Aberdeen (13:00 GMT)

    It's derby weekend in SWPL 1 and we've got five games to bring you today, following yesterday's Old Firm - we'll tell you more about that shortly.

    Up first today is the New Firm - Dundee United v Aberdeen. The game is being played at Tannadice this afternoon and you'll be able to watch live at the top of this page.

    After that we'll have live coverage of the Edinburgh derby, taking place at Easter Road in front of what is expected to be a bumper crowd. That one is live on BBC Alba in a 16:10 kick-off.

