Watch: Ayr Utd v Pollok - before Scottish Cup draw

preview
Live Reporting

Amy Canavan

All times stated are UK

  1. LINE-UPS from Somerset Park

    Ayr United v Pollok (19:45)

    Ayr United: McAdams, Houston, Reading, McGinty, McAllister, Mitchell-Lawson, Bangala, Dempsey, Chalmers, Young, Akinyemi.

    Substitutes: Albinson, Smith, McKenzie, Bilham, Ashford, Ecrepont, Murdoch, Watret, Bryden.

    Pollok: Longmuir, Mullen, Sideserf, Brownlie, Rusmby, Esplin, Christie, Fraser, McCann, Lyon, Burns.

    Substitutes: Docherty, Sinnamon, Krol, McCann, Duff, Watters, Buchanan, Menzies, Lumsden.

  2. Scottish Cup hits Somerset Park

    Ayr United v Pollok (19:45)

    The Scottish Cup third round concludes this evening as Ayr United host Pollok, is there one final shock on the cards?

    That's what we're here to find out... and where else would you rather be?

    Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez when Dipo Akinyemi and Stuart McCann are around...

